Who is Chantelle Cameron? A Dominant Two-Weight Champion

Who is Chantelle Cameron? Ahead of the monumental rematch in Dublin that sees Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron battle it out once more, we take a brief look back at their first fight and dive deeper into the background of the two-weight world champion.

We’ve detailed the Chantelle Cameron bio for you here, uncovering her illustrious career. Cameron is the only woman in history to defeat the world-famous pound-for-pound queen, Katie Taylor. She beat her back in May of this year and pinched the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring female light-welterweight titles as a result.

That incredible victory in Taylor’s own backyard also moved her onto an 18-0 record where she has won 10 fights on points and the other eight via KO/TKO.

This also gave the Englishwoman her second set of titles in a different weight class, having also held IBO lightweight title from 2017-2019. What’s more, as an amateur, Cameron won a silver medal in the light-welterweight division at the 2010 EU Championships and then bronze a year later, ironically losing to Taylor before avenging that loss for the titles 12 years later.

Chantelle Cameron Bio

The second professional fight with Taylor will be Cameron’s 19th in total, and she has managed to rack up three of those wins within the past 15 months. Within this time, the Brit defeated Victoria Bustos to retain the WBC, IBF and The Ring female light-welterweight titles. She also beat Mary McGee to win the WBC female light-welterweight title, the IBF light-welterweight title and the inaugural The Ring female light-welterweight title just before this.

Cameron kicked off her professional career back in 2007 against Karina Kopinska, beating her on points over six rounds in Cardiff. She then followed this up with three TKO wins in a row, beating Bojana Libiszewska in round four, Bilitis Gaucher within two minutes of the fight before then defeating Edith Ramos for the vacant IBO Inter-Continental female super-featherweight title.

Just one more fight later, the 32-year-old would fight for the vacant IBO female lightweight title, defeating Viviane Obenauf in the sixth round. This also meant Cameron had won five fights within seven months, all within 2017. In fact, three more wins throughout 2018 handed Cameron an 8-0 record during the first 16 months of her professional career and three separate titles across two weight classes.

Winning in the boxing ring are not Cameron’s only achievements too. She began training in kickboxing at the age of 10 before moving into Muay Thai at 16 and she would go on to win titles in the IKF and WAKO. Two years later, Cameron would make the move to boxing and turned professional eight years late at 26 years of age.

The dominant boxing champion has clearly amassed a serious amount of speed and power from her days in Muay Thai. That sport also conditions you like no other striking combat sport does, and her physical capabilities will no doubt be on full display against Taylor on November 25th, just as they were earlier in 2023.