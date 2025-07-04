Catterall vs Eubank Headlines Independence Day Weekend

While American boxing fans take a break to celebrate the Independence Day weekend, we bear no grudge toward the British who lost that big title fight against us in 1776.

We thank them in 2025 for providing boxing entertainment in the form of an all-Britain domestic dustup presented by Matchroom Boxing at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday, with former and aspiring world title champs and challengers, plus a look at several rising stars, all with something to prove.

The card airs in the U.S. live on DAZN starting with prelims at 12 noon ET/9 am PT on YouTube, and the main card at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

At Friday’s weigh-in in Manchester, all fighters made weight.

Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank in Main Event

In the main event, former title challenger Jack Catterall of Chorley, England (30-2, 13 KOs) takes on undefeated British welterweight rival Harlem Eubank of Brighton, England (21-0, 9 KOs).

Catterall moves up to the welterweight division after his split decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. of South El Monte, California in their interim WBO super lightweight fight in February.

Eubank is the least known of the Eubank fighting family. He is the nephew of Chris Eubank Senior and the cousin of Chris Eubank Junior. Eubank is undefeated since his 2017 pro debut. In his previous fight in March, Eubank stopped Tyron McKenna of Belfast in nine rounds, winning the IBF Intercontinental title in his hometown.

“This is another huge domestic fight that I can really sink my teeth into,” said Catterall. “After the disappointment of my last fight, I’m grateful to Frank Smith and Eddie Hearn for giving me the opportunity to headline again in Manchester. I’m eager to put on a big performance and make a statement in my first fight up at welterweight. The Eubank name is hot at the moment, but I’m ready to put the fire out in style.”

“This is a fight that’s been on my radar for a long time, and I’m delighted it’s finally happening,” said Eubank. “Jack is a world-class fighter and, in my view — and many others’ — a former undisputed champion. These are the elite-level matchups I’ve been calling for, and make no mistake, I’m ready. They say timing is everything in boxing, and this summer clash couldn’t have come at a better moment in my career.”

Catterall had plenty to say to Eubank at Friday’s weigh-in, and Eubank gave it back. “These are the fights that excite me, the domestic clashes, and this is what I am here for. Harlem is undefeated, talented, and he’s going to come with everything.”

Catterall says he remembers being in Eubank’s position, and because of this he’s doubled down on training. Eubank promised he’s more than ready.

“I believe I’m ready to go in there and show the world what I am capable of up at world level,” said Eubank, who has faced limited opposition. “I’ve spent my time in the sport grafting away to get to this point and now is the chance to get in there and prove that a world championship is not too far away.

“We’re going to get the best version of Jack Catterall and that’s exactly what I have been training for.”

Eubank has faced limited opposition, but he’s the fresher man without the demons hanging on Catterall. We predict Eubank will score his biggest win by decision.

Joe Cordina Takes On Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz in Co-Main

In the co-main event, former world champion Joe Cordina wants to prove his loss to Anthony Cacace was a fluke. Cordina of Cardiff, Wales (17-1, 9 KOs) steps in against – wait for it – a little-known Mexican opponent, Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz of Monterrey (17-1, 13 KOs). The WBO Global lightweight title is at stake, positioning the winner for a mandatory challenge down the line.

“We’re getting back on the horse and we keep riding,” said Cordina, acknowledging this is a comeback fight for him. While he and Quiroz have the same record, Quiroz has the edge in knockouts. “I have to respect that power, and it’s going to keep me switched on. There’s not a lot out there of him to look at, but I will be focused at all times in that ring.

“If I don’t beat this fella on Saturday, that’s out of the window, and I might as well hang them up. There’s a lot riding on the fight, and that’s why he’s been chosen, so I stay switched on,” said Cordina.

Future On The Line, Says Eddie Hearn

British fans love a card full of domestic matchups, where British and Commonwealth titles still carry enormous prestige. While American fans may not be familiar with all the boxers on the undercard, they will deliver solid entertainment.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said the men in the featured fights all have something to prove.

“Jack Catterall, we know the story, he should have been the undisputed champion, we expected him to be fighting Teofimo Lopez just a few months ago until he lost to Barboza. Now, up steps Harlem Eubank, 21-0.

“It’s a must-win fight for Jack and a big opportunity for Harlem to gatecrash the world scene at 147 pounds.”

Undercard Features Return of Skye Nicholson

On the undercard, former WBC World Bantamweight champion Skye Nicholson of Queensland, Australia (12-1, 1 KO) will begin her comeback against Carla Camila Campos of Bolivia (9-3, 8 KOs). Gonzalez has plenty of power, but she is dropping down from featherweight for the fight.

“For it to be a comeback fight and know I can be this well-prepared, it’s those small tweaks that are going to make such a difference to my career moving forward,” said Nicholson, adding that her loss to American Tiara Brown came as a surprise, with plenty of lessons learned.

“We’ve taken so many lessons away from that experience and being prepared for the unknown and being prepared for things that maybe you weren’t expecting to happen and dealing with those things more effectively, I think that’s going to make a big difference.” Nicholson says she’s not done at 126 pounds and wants to try to win her belt back from Brown.

Aqub Fiaz vs Alex Murphy

Also on the comeback trail, super featherweight Aqub Fiaz of Lancashire (13-1, 2 KOs) faces late replacement Alex Murphy, also of Lancashire (13-1). Fiaz is rebuilding after losing to Reece Bilotti for the Commonwealth title. Fiaz said he’s ready to prove a point.

“He saved the day but I feel sorry for him come Saturday. He’ll start fast but he’s not boxed anyone like me before. I feel like towards the middle he’ll start tiring and I’ll break him down and get him out of there,” said Fiaz.

Murphy said he was training for another opponent and he’s well prepared, adding he was originally offered the fight when Fiaz signed another opponent. But he’s ended up here anyway.

“I’m long, tall, I’m a pressure fighter which I don’t think he can handle, and I think his style is tailor made for me, it’s perfect. I will start fast and I’ll finish fast as well, I don’t think he’ll handle the pressure and I’ll get him out of there,” said Murphy.

Crolla Carries On Fighting Family Name

Undefeated super welterweight William Crolla of Manchester (8-0, 6 KOs) is a promising prospect from another of Britain’s fighting families. He is trained by his uncle, former lightweight champion Anthony “Million Dolla” Crolla. Crolla faces Fraser Wilkinson of Scotland (11-2, 2 KOs).

“I’ve taken another good fight here, another step-up,” said Crolla. “(Wilkinson)’s had more wins than I’ve had fights and he’s a former champion where he’s from in Scotland. So these are the fights I want to be in and you get fans from being in good fights, and you’ll see the best of me in these fights,” promised Crolla, who said he’s looking forward to a hometown fight at the AO Arena.

The Next AJ? Meet Leo Atang

Also worth a look is the pro debut of 18-year-old British heavyweight Leo Atang of Yorkshire against Milen Paunov of Bulgaria (7-15, 5 KOs). The only recognizable name on Paunov’s resume is David Allen, who knocked out the 41-year-old Paunov out in two rounds in 2022.

Eddie Hearn is high on Atang, branding him as the “next Anthony Joshua.” Joshua has taken Atang under his wing. “AJ was saying to me that it’s going to go so fast so enjoy every moment, and that’s what I am doing. I’m going take this slowly, enjoy it and embrace it, and AJ told me to go and get those KOs and that’s something I’m ready to do,” said Atang.

Atang weighed in at 226.25 pounds, Paunov at 218.75 pounds.

Atang won several youth championships, including the 2024 World Under Nineteen Championship in Pueblo, Colorado in 2024. We all know what’s supposed to happen here.