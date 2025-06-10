Canelo vs Crawford Confirmed for Sept. 13 on Netflix

The long-discussed, long-awaited fight news was finally made official on Tuesday, June 10. In three months on Saturday, Sept. 13, Netflix will stream a history-making bout between unified super middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez of San Diego and Guadalajara, Mexico (62-2-2, 39 KOs) and undefeated Terence “Bud” Crawford of Omaha, Nebraska (41-0, 31 KOs), live from Las Vegas.

No venue has been confirmed, but it is widely speculated to be Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. It will take place on the Saturday leading into Mexican Independence Day on September 16, which has become one of the biggest boxing weekends of the year.

The official announcement came from Netflix, and also from Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh, who also serves as President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, along with SGE promotional organization Sela and Dana White of TKO Group.

The fight card will be available to all Netflix subscribers globally, included with all memberships at no additional cost other than the standard monthly subscription fee.

Canelo vs Crawford Three-City Press Tour

Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford will participate in a three-city international press tour, open to fans at each stop.

The first appearance will take place on Friday, June 20, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabi.

Stop two is Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York City on Sunday, June 22.

The final appearance will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, June 27.

Head-To-Head Between P4P Greats

Álvarez, currently the reigning WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight world champion, is a four-division world champion (super welterweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight). He is currently ranked fifth on ESPN’s pound-for-pound list. In his most recent fight, he defeated William Scull of Cuba by unanimous decision on May 3, reclaiming the undisputed super middleweight title.

His only two career losses came against Dmitry Bivol in the light heavyweight division in 2022, and against undefeated Floyd Mayweather early in his career. Now Canelo takes on one of the sport’s most technically gifted opponents in what promises to be a battle of elite minds and bodies.

“I’m super happy to be making history again, and this time it will be broadcast on Netflix. On September 13, I’m ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

Terence Crawford stepped into the ring in Riyadh after Canelo’s win on May 3 for the first official faceoff. But for reasons not entirely made public, it took more than another month to make the fight a reality with a date, promoter, and network – but not a venue. Stay tuned.

Crawford is ranked second on ESPN’s pound-for-pound list. He has forged his own legacy as a two-division, undisputed champion, the first and only male boxer to achieve this feat in the four-belt era.

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, where he is still a resident with his family, Crawford has dominated every division he’s entered, from lightweight to junior welterweight to welterweight. In his first fight at super welterweight last August, Crawford defeated Israil Madrimov to win the WBA and WBO titles.

Crawford set the boxing world on fire with his ninth-round TKO victory over rival Errol Spence Jr. in 2023 in Las Vegas, marking his place in boxing history.

Crawford is betting his undefeated record and his legacy on a massive jump up two weight divisions to face Álvarez. It seemed like nothing more than a fantasy fight for years. Now, it is coming to pass.

As both fighters come close to the end of their impressive boxing careers, there are few challenges left for them. Facing each other gives them a reason to reignite their drive to conquer a challenge with the fervor they both had as young men, with their careers and accomplishments still ahead of them.

“My perfect record speaks for itself,” said Crawford. “I am the best fighter in the world, and no matter the opponent or weight class, I have always come out on top.”