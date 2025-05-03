Canelo Álvarez Wins. Bring On Bud Crawford

The good news: Canelo vs Scull is in the books, and fans can now look forward to a showdown between Terence “Bud” Crawford of Omaha, Nebraska, and Canelo Álvarez of Guadalajara, officially announced for Saturday, September 12, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The bad news: Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and Cuban challenger by way of Germany, William Scull (23-1, 9 KOs) made fans suffer through 12 rounds of a lackluster fight.

How lackluster, you ask?

After two fights on the Times Square card set records for the third and fourth fewest landed punches combined in a 12-round fight in CompuBox history, Canelo vs Scull beat both Haney vs. Ramirez and Garcia vs. Romero to the top of the list.

Canelo Álvarez (152) and William Scull (293) combined to land 445 punches, the FEWEST in a 12-round fight in CompuBox history. Ay carumba.



Álvarez chased Scull around the ring and found the target just enough times to regain his undisputed super middleweight championship by scores of 119-109, 116-112, and 115-113.

Don’t blame the judges too much for the wide scorecards. They had so little to go on, they can forgiven this time.

To his credit, Álvarez didn’t sugar coat it. Asked about the closest scorecard, he said, “With that kind of fights, anything can say. For me, it’s a boring fight. You know, like a fighter not try to win, or just try to survive. And I hate that kind of fighter.”

Scull did the Cuban salsa, mambo, and rumba around the ring. It wasn’t a surprise Scull stayed on the move. It was a surprise he did so little else, save complain about multiple legal body punches he felt were low.

Trainer Eddy Reynoso urged Álvarez to walk Scull down, saying, “We’ve got to stop this guy.” Álvarez did what he could to stalk Scull and cut him off, but Scull was fleet-footed and Álvarez is flat-footed to allow him to drill his punches.

“He did even more (running) than I thought,” said Álvarez. “But it’s okay, we win, and we are here two times undisputed champion, and I’m grateful to fight here in Saudi Arabia,” thanking his family, friends, and supporters in the crowd as the card concluded after 7 a.m. Sunday. Álvarez said he was acclimated to the time difference, and it wasn’t a factor in the fight.

Canelo vs Crawford a Go for September 12

The saving grace was the appearance of Terence “Bud Crawford” in the ring, who staged his first official faceoff with Álvarez.

Álvarez perked up when asked about Crawford. “That fight is one of the best. I like to share the ring with that kind of fighter, and it’s my pleasure.”

A smiling Crawford said, I’m feeling blessed. And you know, everything’s happened for a reason, and there’s a reason why I’m here. In September, I’m gonna show the world what greatness looks like.”

Crawford wouldn’t criticize Álvarez for the performance he watched from ringside. “He did what he had to do to get the job done for what was in front of him.”

Badou Jack Back On Top At Cruiserweight

Badou Jack of Dubai (29-3-3, 17 KOs) barely held off a determined Noel Mikaeljan of Armenia (27-3, 12 KOs) to regain the WBC World Cruiserweight title. Judges had it a razor-close majority draw for Jack. Scores were 115-113, 115-113, and 114-114.

Mikaeljan had plenty of energy and determination, but Jack used a 41-year-old veteran’s skills and experience to steal rounds and land flashy power punches to sway just enough rounds his way to win.

Jaime Munguia Wins Rematch Over Bruno Serace

Lightning didn’t strike twice for Bruno Serace in Riyadh. Jaime Munguia of Tijuana (44-2, 35 KOs) did what he needed to do, fighting a disciplined, conservative fight under the guidance of trainer Eddy Reynoso to keep Serace of France (26-0, 5 KOs) under control and prevent Serace from landing any more bombs.

It may not have been exciting for fans, but Munguia won the decision without any more drama. The scorecards were 117-111, 117-111, and 116-112.

Serace delivered a solid performance despite the loss. His future opponents won’t overlook him.

“I think it was a great fight. We had a good opponent in front of us, and I hope the fans enjoyed the performance we put on tonight,” said Munguia. “To be honest, it was really important for me to come back from that. More than anything, we’ve been working on our mentality, and that’s what you need to do after a fight like this. I got a victory, and Jaime Munguis is here to stay.”

Munguia described the impact of working with Team Canelo and Reynoso: “He has helped me a great deal to advance. We’re going to continue to grow, and we’re really happy with the way we’re progressing. We will continue to gel as a team, work together, and do the best things.”

Munguia said it was important for him to stay calm and manage distance well in the fight. “Serace was waiting for me to make a mistake so he could land that overhand right. I’m really happy and grateful to Eddy Reynoso for the work we’re doing.”

Ajagba and Bakole Settle for Draw

The “Battle for Africa” didn’t quite live up to expectations as Efe Ajagba of Nigeria (20-1-1, 14 KOs) and Martin Bakole of Congo (21-2-1, 16 KOs) pummeled their way to a majority draw after ten rounds. The scores were 96-94 for Ajagba and 95-95 even on the other two scorecards.

Ajagba felt he won the fight. “To be honest, I won the fight, but it’s not (for) me to decide for the judges. The judges are the ones that score the cards,” said Ajagba, with a scattering of boos coming from the sparse crowd.

Ajagba controlled the early rounds, moving briskly around Bakole and snapping off jabs, keeping the bigger man at his preferred distance. Bakole found the target with big hooks in rounds four and eight, backing Ajagba into the ropes. When it seemed he might get the knockout, Ajagba weathered the storm and carried on to the final bell.

Ajagba said after the fight, he was using his footwork well, but he began to tire with so much movement. “I have to keep going, so I keep putting pressure … I have to stay on top of my jab,” saying it wasn’t working as well.

When he was asked the same question, Bakole gestured to the crowd, who believe he’d done enough to win and cheered. “after losing against Joseph Parker, I work hard, and I think I win the fight, I know people will say I won the fight, but it is what it is. I will ask Excellency for a rematch so I can have a full camp.”

Both men called for the rematch. Ajagba wants it to take place in the United States, and Bakole seems open to it.

Richard Riakporhe Wins Heavyweight Debut

Richard Riakporhe of London (18-1, 14 KOs) won his first bout in the heavyweight division, forcing the corner of opponent Kevin Nicolas Espindola of Argentina (9-10, 4 KOs). Espindola put up a respectable effort, but Riakporhe finally forced Espindola to take a knee with a body shot in the fourth round. Riakporhe couldn’t force a stoppage before the round ended, but Espindola’s corner made that decision for him.

Brayan Leon Goes the Distance

Cuban super middleweight prospect Brayan Leon (7-0, 6 KOs) went the six-round distance for the first time in a shutout of Aaron Rocha Guerrero of Morocco (5-1, 5 KOs). The referee score was 60-54, including a knockdown of Guerrero in the fourth round on the way to the win.

Successful Pro Debut for Marco Verde

Marco Verde of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico (1-0, 1 KO) won his professional debut on Cinco de Mayo weekend with a first-round TKO victory over Michel Galvan Polina of Monterrey, Mexico (4-6-3, 2 KOs). Verde knocked Polina down twice in the first 90 secons before the referee called off the fight at 1:34 of round one.

Hometown Fighter Mohammed Alakel Wins

Super featherweight Mohammed Alakel of Riyadh (4-0) continues progressing in his early pro career with a decision win over Alexander Morales of Guadalajara, Mexico (6-14-5, 2 KOs).