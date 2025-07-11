Undercard Results: Cherneka Johnson Makes Boxing History at MSG

The four fights kicking off the historic all-women’s Taylor Serrano 3 fight card could have been their own fight card at many venues with four high-quality contests split between contenders and champions, with an early leader for the night’s Most Valuable Promotions $250,000 performance bonus in Cherneka Johnson.

Cherneka Johnson Makes Australian Boxing History As First Undisputed Bantamweight Champion

In a first for Australia, Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson of New Zealand (18-2, 8 KOs) becomes the first ever unified, undisputed bantamweight champion in the modern four-belt era among both men and women from her nation with an impressive ninth round TKO win over IBF World Champion Shuretta “Chiccn” Metcalf of Dallas (14-5-1, 2 KOs).

Holding all the hardware, Johnson said, “I envisioned this moment, so I feel like I’ve already been here before,” expressing her thanks and gratitude to participate in Friday’s showcase of women’s boxing.

“This is just incredible. I’m sort of lost for feelings and how this feels,” said Johnson, who delivered a near-flawless performance. At the conclusion of the preliminary card, Johnson was the leader in the clubhouse for the $250,000 performance bonus.

Johnson was a late replacement and the last fighter added to the card when Dina Thorslund, formerly the unified WBC/WBO titleholder, bowed out due to learned she is pregnant. Johnson made the most of her opportunity against Metcalf, who scored an upset victory over Miyo Yoshida to win her belt and challenge Thorslund, then Johnson.

Johnson Delivers on Her Opportunity

From the opening bell, Metcalf was outgunned by the sleek power punching of Johnson. Taking care to avoid Metcalf’s long-armed jab put Johnson at an ideal distance to put maximum snap and extension on her own jab and her impressive power shots. Johnson snapped Metcalf’s head in all directions.

“Chiccn” Metcalf wasn’t the least bit chicken, but she took a lot of heat and had little more than courage keeping her in the fight. Johnson scored a messy knockdown at the start of the fourth round with a landed punch, followed by both women toppling to the canvas. Referee Charlie Fitch called it with Metcalf arguing she was pushed.

Metcalf barely survived the round, and it only got rougher. Johnson took Metcalf to the boxing woodshed, drilling her repeatedly. Fitch finally took the obvious decision out of the corner’s hands, waving off the fight before the start of round nine, with the official TKO time of two seconds.

Metcalf was angry and disappointed at the stoppage. Johnson attempted to congratulate her opponent, but Metcalf turned away and refused to greet Johnson. It’s a shame since Metcalf gave her best.

“She was very tough, she had a long jab,” said Johnson, who said she listened to her team, and put on the gas a bit to eventually get the TKO win. With a third minute on the rounds in this fight, it would have happened much earlier.

Johnson says she had a goal to fight three times a year. “I want to fight and keep improving. This is just the beginning. I’m just developing, and I have so much more to show.” Once Dina Thorslund returns to the ring a few years down the road, who wouldn’t love to see the former unified champion take on the new undisputed champion?

Chantelle Cameron Begins Quest To Get Titles Back

Former undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron of England (21-1, 8 KOs) put on a terrific, poised performance against a tough Jessica Camera of Quebec (14-5-1, 3 KOs). Cameron retains her WBC World Interim title by a wide unanimous decision. Scores were 99-91 twice and 98-92.

Cameron had far too much firepower for Camara. The Canadian fought with courage, and she found the target at times on Cameron. But she had to spend too much time fending off Cameron’s fearsome power punches to wage much of an offensive effort herself. Cameron fights like a far bigger woman than she is. It made for a fun fight to watch, with the Madison Square Garden fans showing their appreciation.

Cameron is the only woman to ever defeat Taylor as a professional, and she held all four super lightweight belts. She’s on a mission to get them back. Winning the WBC interim belt is a start. Cameron now becomes the mandatory for the full champion whether Taylor or Serrano, or she gets first crack at the title if it’s vacated.

Ramla Ali Wins Battle Against Lila Furtado

Olympian Ramla Ali of London (10-2, 2 KOs) made a good decision working with her new trainer, former middleweight and super middleweight title challenger John Ryder. The featherweight’s improved skills and confidence showed, and she needed every bit of them against a tough Lila Furtado of Brazil (11-4, 2 KOs), propelling her to a unanimous decision victory. Scores for the eight-round bout were 78-74, 77-75, and 77-75. Furtado shook her head hearing the scores, and observers couldn’t disagree with Furtado.

Ali has been out of the ring 13 months after taking time to care for her father. She said on her return, she didn’t want an easy road.

“I knew going into this fight, it was going to be tough. As Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they get hit in the face. I had a game plan. It didn’t quite work to plan. She came to win, which was evident, and I’m just glad I got through it,” said Ali of her victory.

Netflix ring reporter Ariel Helwani bluntly told Ali he thought she lost. Ali made her case, saying she felt she dropped Furtado in the second round and it should have been scored a knockdown, giving her the edge on the scorecards. “Everyone has their own opinion, fair play to yours,” allowed Ali.

Ali said she learned from her loss to Yamileth Mercado, but blamed Arizona judges for being partial to the Mexican fighter. “I learned a lot from that. I regrouped,” said Ali. “I didn’t quite work the plan (Friday). I’m glad I stepped back into the ring and was doing something that I love.”

Thibeault Shines Against Casamassa To Kick Off Card

Two-time Canadian Olympian Tamm Thibeault of Quebec (3-0, 2 KO) has long been accustomed to three-minute rounds as a top-level amateur. Credit to Thibeault and her opponent Mary Casamassa of Pittsburgh (6-1, 1 KO) who agreed to fight three minutes in their middleweight division to open the card, the only two women to do so.

It paid off in the first round, as Thibeault scored a knockdown in the final minute of the round. She went on to dominate Casamassa, landing beautiful combinations highlighted by her outstanding right hook and accumulating damage.

In the fifth round, Thibeault landed a hard left hook, buzzing Casamassa, followed by a combination series including hard body shots and a follow-up right hook for good measure, forcing referee Charlie Fitch to stop the fight at 2:18 of the fifth round for the TKO victory. Again, note the TKO came in the third minute of the round.

Her impressive victory came one year to the day Thibeault lost in her bid for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“I feel good, feel pretty calm,” said Thibeault of opening the historic card. “I got a really good team who keep my two feet on the ground and I know who I am,” adding she was grateful. “I have my place here. I got two fights, but I got a lot of experience as an amateur, and I belong with these women,” said Thibeault.

Thibault said she wasn’t looking for a knockout, but she worked hard to get her results Friday. “I came in here trying to better myself, and the stoppage comes with it,” said Thibeault.

Thibeault fought three-minute rounds in amateur competition, and said she’d like to continue doing so as a professional.

The 25-year-old Casamassa showed an undefeated record, but against limited opposition. Thibeault represented a massive step up. Although Casamassa took the loss, it’s a tremendous learning experience for her and not a setback. Women fighting at middleweight and higher with talent and skills will always be in demand.