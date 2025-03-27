Most Valuable Promotions Signs Four Women: Thorslund, Ali, Valle, Dove

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the signing of Denmark’s two-weight world champion, reigning unified bantamweight world champion and BoxRec’s #1 pound-for-pound female boxer Dina Thorslund (23-0, 9 KOs), the multi-talented Somali-British boxer, activist, and high fashion model Ramla Ali (9-2, 2 KO), Costa Rica’s 20-year-old undefeated WBC Youth light flyweight world champion Naomy Valle (14-0, 9 KOs), and 15-time U.S. national amateur champion Nat “No Love”’ Dove (4-0).

The signings of Thorslund and Ali mark MVP’s first European fighters, while Valle and Dove’s additions reinforce its commitment to identifying and developing elite boxing prospects. Under the MVP banner, Thorslund, Ali, Valle, and Dove are primed to reach new heights, embodying MVP’s mission to elevate and empower female athletes on the global stage.

MVP’s signings of Thorslund, Ali, Valle, and Dove cap off a groundbreaking Women’s History Month for the company, highlighted by the historic lifetime combat sports agreement with boxing trailblazer and seven-division world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano.

Under the deal, Serrano will compete under the MVP banner for the remainder of her boxing career before transitioning to Chairwoman of MVP’s women’s boxing initiatives, where she will spearhead efforts to identify, sign, develop, and market MVP’s growing roster of female athletes. A trailblazer for equality in the sport, Serrano will continue her mission by empowering future generations as both a role model and mentor for rising female fighters.

Following the first-of-its-kind deal, MVP announced the historic Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 trilogy megafight set for Friday, July 11 at Madison Square Garden, airing live globally, exclusively on Netflix.

Taylor vs. Serrano 3 will headline the first-ever all-women’s card in MSG history, setting a new financial standard for female fighters, with Taylor and Serrano earning record-breaking purses and Serrano becoming the highest-paid female athlete for a single event.

Further solidifying its commitment to women’s boxing, MVP also recently signed undisputed super featherweight world champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner to its growing roster of women’s champions.

Dina Thorslund

Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, unified bantamweight world champion and two-division champion Dina Thorslund started her boxing journey at 14. She quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a member of the Danish national team before turning professional in 2015 and winning her debut bout vs. Petra Podráská with a commanding technical knockout.

In January 2017, she captured her first honors at super bantamweight, winning the vacant WBC Youth title with a unanimous decision victory over Xenia Jorneac, before capturing the WBC Interim title with a win over Hall of Famer Alicia Ashley in early 2018. Later that year, Thorslund got her first shot at a world title, handily defeating Jessica Arreguin Munoz to become the WBO super bantamweight world champion.

Thorslund successfully defended her title three times at super bantamweight before moving down to the bantamweight division to contest for the then-vacant WBO title. In June 2021, Thorslund became a two-division world champion and the new WBO bantamweight world champion with a decisive victory over Jasseth Noriega. In September 2023, Thorslund unified the WBC and WBO bantamweight titles with a dominant win over Yulihan Luna Avila and has defended her bantamweight hardware three times since.

With a flawless professional record, the undefeated Thorslund has fought in 13 world title bouts to date, setting a Danish record with 12 consecutive world championship fights. She is currently ranked the number one pound-for-pound women’s boxer in the world by BoxRec ahead of Taylor, Serrano, Gabriela Fundora, Claressa Shields, and others, and is Ring Magazine’s number five pound-for-pound women’s talent. The 31-year-old Thorslund resides in Struer, Denmark, trains under Thomas Madsen, and is managed by Lee Eaton.

“Most Valuable Promotions is the future of women’s boxing, and I am so proud to join their roster of world-class female champions alongside Amanda Serrano, Shadasia Green, and Alycia Baumgardner and become MVP’s first signee from Denmark,” said Thorslund. “I have worked incredibly hard to become the unified bantamweight champion and a two-division champion.

“Now Jake Paul, Nakisa Bidarian, and MVP are providing the opportunity for greater equality and global visibility for female athletes like me. I look forward to making history with MVP.”

Ramla Ali

Ramla Ali is a 35-year-old Somali-British professional boxer, philanthropist, high-fashion model, and social activist with a law degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. Born in Somalia, Ali and her family fled the country in the 1990s following the loss of her brother in a grenade attack and civil unrest.

At age 12,Ali took up boxing in secret to overcome bullying and obesity, building an exceptional amateur career and becoming the first Muslim woman to win national amateur boxing titles in England in 2015 and 2016. With over 88 amateur fights under her belt, including 50 representing Somalia, Ali became the first female boxer to represent Somalia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She made her pro debut in October 2020, quickly climbing the ranks to win the vacant IBF Intercontinental title at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2023 in just her eighth pro fight, before winning the WBA International super bantamweight title in a hard-fought rematch against Mexico’s Julissa Alejandra Guzman later that year.

A deeply passionate advocate for women’s rights and women in boxing, Ali established the Somali Boxing Federation in Mogadishu, Somalia, and founded The Sisters Club in 2018, a charity providing free access to sports and coaching qualifications for over 10,000 women annually from ethnic and religious minorities and those affected by domestic violence. Ali, who also serves as a global ambassador for UNICEF, Cartier, and One & Only, released her debut novel Not Without A Fight in 2021, and her life story has been developed into a biopic, “In the Shadows,” set for release in Fall 2025.

A highly successful model, Ali has also graced the covers of British Vogue, The Wall Street Journal, ELLE, and Harper’s Bazaar, and collaborated with top brands like Moncler, Burberry, Cartier, and Nike. She has also brought fashion inside the ring with standout custom fight kits designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and Daniel Lee for Burberry. In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the fight for women’s equality, Ali was one of twelve extraordinary leaders named among TIME’s 2023 Women of the Year.

“Joining forces with Most Valuable Promotions represents the single most significant decision of my boxing career,” said Ali. “I’ve observed how Jake Paul, Nakisa Bidarian, and the MVP team have revolutionized women’s boxing, particularly through their work with Amanda Serrano, creating a true blueprint for how promoters should champion female fighters with equal opportunity, visibility, and compensation.

“As someone who has fought battles both inside and outside the ring throughout my journey, I recognize when transformation is happening in our sport. MVP doesn’t just talk about equality—they demonstrate it through action. What Jake and MVP have built isn’t just changing the trajectory for individual fighters like myself, but reshaping the entire landscape for women in combat sports. This partnership goes beyond business; it’s about creating a legacy that will benefit every female fighter who comes after me.”

Naomy Valle

Costa Rica’s 20-year-old undefeated light flyweight Naomy Valle has established herself as one of boxing’s brightest prospects. She has not only excelled in the ring but also shown her versatility in other areas.

In her most recent fight in March 2025, Valle maintained her unbeaten streak and earned her first title honors. She became the WBC Youth World champion at 108 pounds after defeating Mexican fighter Yelmi Sánchez.

Outside the ring, she made history by winning the first season of popular dance show Mira Quién Baila Costa Rica on Teletica, securing 34.91% of the public vote. With her victory, she donated the $15,000 prize to the National Children’s Hospital, Fundación para el Desarrollo del Hospital Nacional de Niños.

Beyond that, she is also studying aviation and recently completed her first official flight with pilot Alessandro Serrano from Aero Formación. While preparing for the fight that earned her the WBC world title, she balanced boxing training with theoretical studies and flight simulations, demonstrating her dedication in both fields.

“I am deeply grateful to Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul, and the entire team at Most Valuable Promotions, and especially to Amanda Serrano, who has been an inspiration to women in sports,” said Valle. “Amanda and Jake’s examples of perseverance and constant fighting motivates me every day. Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity.

“As a female athlete from a small but beautiful country like Costa Rica, I am incredibly proud that MVP has placed their trust in me. This support represents not only a personal achievement but also a global platform where I can showcase my skills and represent my country with all my heart. I am ready to give it all and make my people and my nation proud of me.”

Nat “No Love” Dove

Also joining MVP’s growing roster of top-tier boxing prospects is 23-year-old super flyweight Nat “No Love” Dove. Following her outstanding amateur career as a 15-time U.S. amateur national champion, Dove has quickly emerged as one of women’s boxing’s most promising up-and-coming talents. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native first made waves on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects developmental series, securing unanimous decision wins at Most Valuable Prospects 6 in April 2024 over Alyssia Lopez and at Most Valuable Prospects 8 in early September 2024 against Wendy Villegas.

Most recently, Dove took another unanimous decision win over Laddy Mejia in September 2024, continuing to develop her undefeated record. As a training partner to MVP’s own Javon “Wanna” Walton, Dove has dominated every opponent from the opening bell. She is managed by DJ Walton and trains out of Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’m incredibly proud to continue my journey toward becoming a world champion with MVP,” said Nat Dove. “This team is deeply committed to providing unparalleled mentorship for rising prospects and female fighters, and I know this will be major, not just for my boxing career, but for my personal brand and visibility as a prospect to watch. A huge thank you to Nakisa, Jake, Wanna, and all of Team Walton for believing in my future and welcoming me so warmly into the MVP family.”

“MVP is committed to signing fighters who are not only champions in the ring but also game-changers for the sport, and we’re proud to welcome Dina, Ramla, Naomy, and Nat to the MVP family,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions.

“Dina is an undefeated two-division world champion and pound-for-pound elite who has dominated in Denmark and is now ready to become an international star. Ramla is a global force for change, using her platform to break barriers and empower women worldwide. And Naomy and Nat represent the future—rising prospects with the drive and talent to become a household name. Their signings mark a pivotal moment for MVP as we expand our fighter footprint into Europe while continuing to build the strongest women’s roster in boxing. It is all about the W.”