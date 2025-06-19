Brian Norman Jr. Delivers Knockout of the Year In Japan

In a stunning, star-making performance, WBO World Welterweight world champion Brian Norman Jr. of Atlanta (28-0, 22 KOs) scored what could stand up as the Knockout of the Year, dropping hometown challenger Jin Sasaki of Tokyo (19-2-1, 17 KOs) on Thursday at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

“I knew whatever he was bringing to the table, I’m a champion for a reason. As you saw, I showed that,” said Norman Jr.

For anyone doubting Norman Jr.’s talents, seeing him disarm and disassemble Sasaki from the opening bell should make them believers. It was Norman Jr.’s second successful title defense. At age 24, Norman Jr. remains boxing’s youngest male world champion.

“It was a wonderful fight,” said Norman Jr., who was gracious toward his defeated opponent Sasaki. “I had a great opponent in front of me. You all seen he got heart. That boy is not a slouch at all. I give nothing but props to him,” assuring the Japanese fans Sasaki “will be a future world champion.”

Brian Norman Jr. Digs Big Hole For Jin Sasaki

Sasaki, an aggressive fighter who made good on his promise to come forward at Norman Jr., ate a big left hook to the top of the head in the first minute of the first round. Sasaki looked as stunned as the onlookers. He made it to his feet quickly. Maybe the knockdown could be excused as a lack of balance.

Norman Jr. went about his business, not rushing the process, and knocked Sasaki down again near the end of the round with a combination. The outcome was already clear. It was only a matter of when.

To his credit, Sasaki gave Norman Jr. as much return fire as he could for the next four rounds. He landed several good shots, including body shots starting to stray low and drawing warnings from referee Gustavo Tomas. Another boxer might have complained. Norman Jr. was too focused for that.

But there was no escaping Norman Jr.’s crisp, accurate, powerful overhand right and left hooks. He is a calm, determined performer and he stuck to a relentless output with incredible patience and maturity. Let us remind you he is 24 years old and the youngest male world champion.

Leading Candidate for Knockout of the Year

Norman Jr. pinned Sasaki against the ropes in round three, delivering uppercuts and straight rights, but Sasaki survived. It was already time to consider whether the corner might stop the fight.

Norman Jr. took the decision into his own hands. At 46 seconds into the fifth round, a single clean left hook dropped Sasaki out cold onto the canvas. It was stunning, sudden, and sensational.

Medical personnel rushed into the ring, taking Sasaki out immediately for medical attention, with Norman Jr. bowing on his knees in respect.

Later, Norman Jr. posted a message on X/Twitter, saying, “I didn’t come to Japan to entertain, I came to walk the warrior’s path. In the land of samurai, I fight with honor 名誉, discipline 規律, and a fire the world can’t extinguish. I am the God of War,戦の神 ikusa no Kami, guided by bushidō 武士道, destined to leave my mark in history.”

While Norman Jr.’s skills are as impressive as any young champion in boxing, the difference maker is his calm, focused approach in the ring. Norman Jr. never changes expression. Even after the fight, he was not overly demonstrative about his victory. He is matter-of-fact in a way that demonstrates unlimited confidence in his ability and potential.

For the third time, he’s just 24 years old.

Norman Jr.’s father and trainer, Brian Norman Sr., did the laughing and celebrating after the fight for both of them, whooping with joy at the outcome during the post-fight interview.

Norman Jr. said he would gladly return to Japan for another fight.

Message to Boots Ennis

After the fight when asked about his plans, Norman Jr. sent a message to a certain rival who has accused the champion of ducking him.

“I wish I had a certain fight coming up. They heard B. Norm the storm is coming, and you know what happens when a storm is coming. You grab your boots and run. We shall see what’s next for me.”

For those in the back, Norman Jr. is referring to IBF World Welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis, who announced he would be vacating his title and moving up to the super welterweight division.