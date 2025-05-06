Boxing Hall of Fame Fight Night Set by Salita Promotions

As part of a long tradition in boxing, Salita Promotions will present a full card of fights on Friday, June 6, at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, as part of International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.

The event titled “Hall of Fame Fight Night” will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN. It is promoted in collaboration with All The Smoke Fight, the digital content platform led by boxing and Hall of Fame inductee Andre Ward.

Salita Promotions said in a statement it is committed to developing top-tier talent and delivering compelling narratives that resonate with fans. The partnership with All the Smoke Fight “enhances the promotion’s ability to tell the stories of today’s boxing stars while celebrating the rich history of the sport.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to bring Hall of Fame Fight Night to Turning Stone Resort Casino on June 6 to help launch the Boxing Hall of Fame’s Induction Weekend,” said Dmitriy Salita, president of Salita Promotions. “We are deeply committed to developing the next generation of champions, guiding fighters from the early stages to the world stage.”

American Heavyweight Prospect Brandon Moore In Main Event

The event is headlined by USBA American heavyweight titlist Brandon Moore of Lakeland, Florida (17-1, 10 KOs), who will square off against the undefeated Stanley Wright of Charlotte, North Carolina (14-0, 11 KOs).

Moore is coming off a victory over previously undefeated Skylar Lacy, while Wright is coming off a major upset victory over previously undefeated heavyweight standout Jeremiah Milton. This clash pits two of the best rising American heavyweights, both eager to carve their names into boxing history.

Moore, a standout from Florida and the 2019 Golden Gloves Champion, showcased his dominance in his last bout, which ended in a disqualification win. Wright hopes to capitalize on his recent upset and challenge Moore’s momentum in this American heavyweight showdown.

US Olympian Joseph Hicks Jr. In Co-Feature

The DAZN televised card will also feature world-rated contenders and boxing’s hottest prospects, including U.S. Olympic Team Captain Joseph Hicks Jr. of Grand Rapids, Michigan (12-0, 8 KOs). Hicks is fresh off a TKO victory over previously undefeated, highly touted Keon Papillion.

Lightweight prospect and former standout amateur Joshua James Pagan of Grand Rapids (12-0, 4 KOs) will face off against James Bernadin of Lancaster, Pennsylania (13-2-1, 6 KOs). Pagan is entering his fourth fight in just over a year. He continues to impress as he dispatches increasingly tough opposition.

Pagan has faced and beaten four undefeated fighters in and around the lightweight division. WBA regional lightweight champion Bernadin enters this co-feature bout with three straight victories. The 32-year-old Haitian native will make his first outing in 2025 against one of the fastest rising prospects in the sport.

Unified Super Middleweight Champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn Returns to Ring

Recently signed to Salita Promotions, WBC and WBA unified Super Middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn of Baltimore (9-2, 2 KOs), defends her titles against 2024 Mexican Olympian Citlalli Ortiz (4-1, 1 KO).

The undercard also includes Puerto Rico’s first women’s Olympic boxer Ashleyann Lozada (1-0) in her second pro fight in 2025; highly touted Brooklyn heavyweight Pryce Taylor (7-0, 5 KOs), and Salita Promotions’ middleweight prospect Da’Velle Smith of Taylor, Michigan (11-0, 8 KOs). Smith has been compared to Hall of Famer Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns for his poise, quiet confidence and significant punching power.

Hall of Fame Weekend Festivities

A bucket list event for serious boxing fans, International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend takes place from Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8. During this weekend, the IBHOF will enshrine several all-time greats, including eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, Vinny Paz, Michael Nunn, Yessica Chavez, and Mary Jo Sanders, among others. This event is not just about the fights; it’s a celebration of the sport’s rich history and the future stars who will carry the torch.

Along with this incredible night of boxing, International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend’s four days of non-stop boxing action and events will feature several events at Turning Stone, including:

The Banquet of Champions: Held on Saturday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Turning Stone Event Center, the annual Banquet of Champions will celebrate some of boxing’s greatest legends and most memorable moments.

Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: On Sunday, June 8 at 2:30 p.m., the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at The Showroom at Turning Stone and will recognize this year’s outstanding class of honorees and officially welcome them to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Boxing fans can also look forward to events throughout the weekend at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, including ringside talks, a celebrity fist casting, a boxing autograph card show, and more. On Sunday, June 8, the Parade of Champions will also kick off in downtown Canastota at 12:00 p.m.

“This card has it all — world champions, top contenders, and rising prospects, all with world championship potential, matched in competitive fights,” said Salita.

Presale tickets for Turning Stone Rewards Card members are available starting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 6, at 10 a.m. ET at turningstone.com.

Guests will have the option to upgrade their ticket for access to the Boxing Hall of Fame Lounge. This add-on will provide guests with exclusive access to the Lounge, which includes the opportunity to meet Boxing Hall of Fame inductees during the event. Limited tickets are available for the Boxing Hall of Fame Lounge Access upgrade.