Ladies Night In London: Price and Dubois Get Big Victories

In a historic all-women’s world championship boxing event on Friday at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, fans were treated to outstanding action, including an all-British world title unification bout worthy of the history-making evening.

WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight champion Lauren Price MBE of Cardiff, Wales (8-0, 2 KOs) heard the magic words “And the new!” after a sensational, star-making performance against WBC and IBF World Champion Natasha Jonas of Liverpool (16-3-1, 9 KOs) to become the unified champion and the new queen of women’s boxing in Britain.

The scores in the unanimous decision were 100-90, 98-93, and 98-92, no surprise to anyone in the arena, and certainly not Price, who calmly raised her arms with a smile as if to say, “I told you so.”

“Stepping out here tonight, what a venue. Made history. A massive thank you to Tasha. We need a perfect dance partner. Complete honor to share the ring with her. I respect her and what she’s done, not just for women’s boxing but for boxing. She’s a true legend, and it’s been an honor,” said Price.

Lauren Price New Queen of British Boxing

Lauren Price needs just one more belt to become undisputed. American Mikaela Mayer currently holds that WBO belt. Photo: Boxxer

Price, the younger fighter at age 30 by ten years to Jonas at age 40, was simply too quick and too good as she’d promised before the fight for the respected Jonas. It was a brilliant, sharp, self-assured performance from Price.

Price’s performance was even more impressive as Jonas also fought well. She never took a step back and never gave up, even as Price came at her like a buzzsaw. Lauren Price credited her speed and her footwork for giving her the victory. Photo: Boxxer

“I knew obviously Tash would be quick to start off. It was all about using my angles, using my speed, using my jab, using my feints,” said Price. “I thought my right worked pretty well tonight. Using my feet, they helped me in the amateurs. That’s what won me my Olympic gold medal, and they will help me get to the top in the pros.”

Natasha Jonas: ‘She Was Just Too Fast’

Natasha Jonas couldn’t do enough damage to fend off Lauren Price. Photo: Boxxer

Jonas agreed with Price’s assessment. “I think she was just too fast. She beat me to the punch every time. To all me family and friends who traveled from Liverpool, I apologize for the performance. I hope I made you proud,” said Jonas.

“I think I just didn’t get around the quick shots. She does pack a little bit of power as well which I didn’t expect. I was landed, but I was landing only one hard shot, and it’s just not enough when you’re up against a great athlete like Lauren.”

Price’s Welsh fans were out in force cheering their champion on. Price was the first Welsh boxer to win Olympic gold and only the second-ever female boxer from Great Britain. As the belts were put on Price, the song “Delilah” by Welsh singer Tom Jones blasted out in the arena.

“Thank you to all my supporters who come out tonight. It’s been amazing. Not just my Welsh fans but British fans. If it wasn’t for you we wouldn’t have our big nights to shine,” added Price.

Unification Fight with Mikaela Mayer Ahead for Price

After ten action packed rounds, Mikaela Mayer defeated Sandy Ryan to become the new WBO World Welterweight champion in September. Lauren Price may be next. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

Price now has all but one of the welterweight titles. The WBO belt is currently in the hands of American and another former Olympic medalist, Mikaela Mayer. Mayer will defend the title in a rematch against Sandy Ryan, the former WBO champion who lost the title to Mayer in September. Mayer and Ryan will fight in the main event on March 29 in Las Vegas.

Price will eagerly await the winner. “100 percent. I want to go back to Wales, back in Cardiff, and I’d love the winner of that this year.

“I honestly believe I can become undisputed. I want to go on, create great nights of legacy, I want to follow in the steps of Katie Taylor in Welsh. I’m Olympic champion, I’ve got a nation behind me,” said Price.

Jonas is nearly at the end of her career, but she declined to say whether Friday was her last appearance. “I think emotions are running high right now.” Jonas said she’d enjoy working as a broadcast commentator, but for now she will go home and take her time.

Dubois Defeats Shin to Retain Lightweight Title

Caroline Dubois got a bit of a scare from Bo Re Mi Shin, but defended her WBC World Welterweight title. Photo: Boxxer

In the co-main event, Caroline Dubois of London (11-0-1, 9 KOs) had to put in the work to successfully defend her WBC World Lightweight Title against scrappy contender Bo Mi Re Shin of Seoul, South Korea (18-3-3, 10 KOs).

Dubois won by majority decision, 98-93, 98-92, and 95-95. She made it a closer fight than she needed to.

“Bo was very rough and tough. She just charges in, head down, and swings for the roof. She did exactly what I expected,” said Dubois.

Shin got off to a faster start than Dubois, but by the third round, the champion was throwing her heavy-handed punches. Trainer Shane McGuigan warned Dubois after the fourth round not to let Shin play the bully. “Don’t let her roughhouse you. You’re strong as hell!” said McGuigan.

Dubois kept Shin in check until the ninth round, when Shin showed why she’s scored 10 knockouts. She caught Dubois with a hard right hand and seriously wobbled Dubois.

Shin emptied the tank in rounds nine and ten, showing why she could stand and trade with Delfine Persoon in a narrow split decision loss. Dubois could have backed away and not risked getting dropped or stopped, but the warrior in her put her in front of Shin, and they traded bombs to the final bell.

Did Dubois regret standing and trading with Shin? “Maybe, but I feel like I need to learn how to fight on the inside. It’s one thing doing it in sparring and stuff. It’s another thing doing it in the ring: the crowd, the lights, the judges, all you guys. It’s important to master it there as well,” said the champion.

McGuigan admitted it wasn’t the best plan. “She boxed brilliantly for eight rounds. The last couple of rounds, she got dragged in and lost her base a little bit.” McGuigan said Dubois had been ill in the week leading to the fight. “Maybe in the last four minutes it was telling.”

Artingstall Wins, Wants Skye Nicholson and Her Title Next

Kariss Artingstall scored a second round knockout over Raven Champman. Photo: Boxxer

Featherweight and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall of Cheshire, England (7-0, 1 KO) won the first British female featherweight title in a decision victory over Raven Chapman (9-2, 2 KOs) of Buckinghamshire.

Artingstall scored a knockdown against Chapman in the second round and cruised to a unanimous decision. Scores were 98-91, 97-92, and 96-93.

Artingstall had been out of the ring 14 months and considered the win a comeback fight. “I’m proud of myself for getting back in the ring. There’s things to work on, of course, But I’m just mega proud of myself for getting the win and getting back in the ring.”

The win sets up a title fight against WBC World Featherweight champion Skye Nicholson of Australia. Artingstall beat Nicholson by a split decision at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, denying her getting to the medal rounds. Nicholson was ringside calling her former foe’s fight working for Sky Sports.

“I’d love to get that fight at the end of the year, 100%,” said Artingstall. “Why shouldn’t it happen? I think it’d be a cracking fight, one the fans want to see, and her chance to get revenge for the Olympics.