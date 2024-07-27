How To Watch Team USA Boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

NOTE: Wins and losses will be continually updated.

Paris 2024 Olympics Boxing Schedule

All boxing events can be viewed live and on-demand on the Peacock streaming platform. Select competition may be aired on the USA and CNBC cable networks. If Americans make it to the medal rounds, they may get prime-time exposure on NBC. We have the schedule shown below. All times are Eastern. Additional fights listed depend on each competitor winning their prior bout.

The last American to win a gold medal in boxing is undisputed world middleweight champion Claressa Shields in 2016. Team USA Boxing is already off to a strong start on the first day of competition.

Rough Monday for Team USA, Rougher for Team GB

MONDAY UPDATE: Olympic competition has ended for Americans Jajaira Gonzalez and Roscoe Edwards.

After Gonzalez of Glendora, California won her first match against 2016 Olympic gold medalist Estelle Mossely of France, she ran straight into 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil, who is also the current IBF Women's Lightweight champion as a pro. Gonzalez performed well but lost by decision 5-0.

Heavyweight Roscoe Edwards battled through all three rounds against Diego Lenzi of Italy. Lenzi won the first round, but Edwards took the second round. But when Edwards lost a point for ducking his head, a legal defensive move to avoid being punched, the bout tilted in favor of Lenzi.

Lenzi was visibly gassed with Edwards landing the harder shots. Despite giving up 20 plus pounds to the Italian, Edwards performed well and will have a promising future as a pro should he decide to pursue it.

Monday Update: Outrage Over Orie

The loss by Edwards, while regrettable, didn't come close to the outright robbery against Delicious Orie of Great Britain. Boxing fans worldwide howled their outreach on social media over the win being handed to Davit Chaloyan of Armenia in a 3-2 split decision. Orie appeared to win the first and third rounds by a wide margin.

Orie apologized to his nation via his Instagram account. “I’m sorry Great Britain for letting you down tonight, this sport can be harsh. Thank you for your support on my journey to get here, giving me the opportunity to attempt to reach my dream. I truly appreciate it. Let’s go Team GB, greatest team in the world.”

Team GB also saw Charley Davison and Rosie Eccles lose in the first round in their own shockers. With two first round fights left, Team GB could be two results away from being out in the first round.

Team USA Still In The Mix

Flyweight division entrant Roscoe Hill of Spring, Texas won his first contest by a score of 5-0 to make it into the round of 16. He didn't have an easy draw, defeating Omid Ahmadisafa of Iran, who competes for the IOC Refugee team. Hill will now face a greater challenge in his next fight on Tuesday, July 30. He fights against the number one seed, Billal Bennama, representing the host nation France. If Hill can win, he puts himself into serious medal contention.

Meet The Women of Team USA

Jennifer Lozano, the first-ever Olympic athlete from Laredo, Texas, competes at 50 kg (light flyweight) and is a 2023 Pam American Games silver medalist.

Cleveland, Ohio, sends its eighth Olympic boxer and the first woman to qualify for the Olympic Games in Morelle McMane. She competes at 66 KG (welterweight). McMane, age 29, started boxing as a teen but has been in and out of the sport as she navigated challenges in her life.

She’s driven to follow in the footsteps of Nate Brooks, Terrell Gausha, Delante “Tiger” Johnson, Theodore Kara, Louis Laurie, Duke Ragan, and Raynell Williams.

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Ragan won a silver medal in the featherweight division.

Lightweight Alyssa Mendoza of Calwell, Idaho (60 KG) punched her ticket to the Paris Olympics with a bronze medal win in the 2023 Pan American Games. She finished second at the 2016 Olympic trials, took a break from boxing, and now hopes to write a new chapter with a solid performance in Paris. At age 20, she is the youngest member of the team. While she’s an underdog, Mendoza would like to defy the odds and follow in Ragan’s footsteps.

Meet The Men of Team USA

Jahmal Harvey of Oxon Hill, Maryland, won a gold medal at the recent Pan American Games and is a multiple gold medalist at high-level amateur events. The 21-year-old featherweight (57 KG) would love to make it two American medals in the featherweight division, improving on Ragan’s silver medal. He is considered the most likely medalist on Team USA and would be the first male gold medalist since Andre Ward in Athens in 2004.

Omari Jones of Orlando, Florida qualified to compete in Paris at the Olympic Games World Qualification Tournament in Italy. Jones, age 21, won consecutive golds at the 2023 GeeBee International Tournament and the Czech Republic Grand Prix at 71 KG (super welterweight). Jones is a counterpuncher and doesn’t always get the credit he deserves from the judges. His first-round draw comes against Kan Chia-wei of Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) to get to the medal rounds.

Paris Olympics International Boxing Watch

Women’s Divisions

Featherweight (57 KG): Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines emulates the great Manny Pacquiao with a high-volume punch output. She is the Tokyo 2020 silver medalist. She will thrive in front of a live crowd.

Middleweight (66 KGs): This is a wide-open division, with several nations interested in women’s boxing in contention, including Tammara Thibeault of Canada, Aoife O’Rourke of Ireland, Li Qian of China, and Citlalli Ortiz of Mexico, who formerly competed for the United States. Also drawing interest is Cindy Ngamba, a native of Cameroon now living in Great Britain, already sponsored by Nike and a member of the IOC Refugee Team.

Let’s hope the medalists offer some worthy opponents for Claressa Shields and other women in the higher weight divisions.

Men’s Divisions

Junior Welterweight (63.5 KG): One of the more competitive divisions features Erislandy Alvarez of Cuba, Pan American Games gold medalist Wyatt Sanford of Canada, Ruslan Adulleav of Uzbekistan, local favorite Sofiane Oumiha of France, and Harry Garside of Australia, the Tokyo 2020 games bronze medalist.

UPDATE: Alvarez, Oumiha, Adulleav and Bunjong Sinsiri of Thailand all advanced in their first-round bouts. Wyatt Sanford advanced with a strong performance and could become Canada's first boxing medalist in 28 years. Harry Garside is out after Monday's competition.

Light Heavyweight (80 KG): Arlen Lopez of Cuba is already a two-time Olympic gold medalist (Rio 2016 at middleweight, Tokyo 2020 at light heavyweight) and is a strong favorite. One of his few challengers could be Eumir Marcial of the Philippines, who has a tough early-round draw. But if Marcial makes it through, this matchup would be a banger and could be the fight of the entire Paris games.

Heavyweight (92 KG): In a shocker, Julio De La Cruz lost his first-round bout and his opportunity to win a third Olympic gold medal.

In an impressive performance Monday, Teremoana Junior of Australia won by first-round TKO over Dmytro Lovchynskyi of Ukraine. Junior was overpowering, scoring several knockdowns before the referee stopped the fight.

Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan breezed to a 5-0 win over Omar Shiha of Norway. It was a rough draw for Shiha, who did his best, but Jalolov was dominating with a first-round knockdown and third-round standing eight counts.

Team USA Schedule

Note: Advancing through the schedule assuming all fighters win their bouts to the medal rounds. Check for regular updates. All times Eastern.

July 30, 9:30 a.m. Roscoe Hill (51KG)

July 30, 2 p.m. Alyssa Mendoza (57 KG)

July 31, 5 a.m. Omari Jones (71 KG)

July 31, 9:30 a.m. Jahmal Harvey (57 KG)

Aug 1, 9:30 a.m. Jennifer Lozano (50 KG)

Aug 1, 9:30 a.m. Morelle McCane (66 KG)

Aug 2, 9:30 a.m. Alyssa Mendoza (57 KG)

Aug 2, 9:30 a.m. Roscoe Hill (51KG)

Aug 3, 9:30 a.m. Omari Jones (71 KG)

Aug 3, 2 p.m. Jahmal Harvey (57 KG)

Aug 3, 2 p.m. Jennifer Lozano (50 KG)

Aug 3, 2 p.m. Morelle McCane (66 KG)

Aug 4, 5 a.m. Alyssa Mendoza (57 KG)

Aug 4, 5 a.m. Roscoe Hill (51KG)

Aug 6, 3:30 p.m. Omari Jones (71 KG)

Aug 6, 3:30 p.m. Jennifer Lozano (50 KG)

Aug 6, 3:30 p.m. Morelle McCane (66 KG)

Aug 7, 3:30 p.m. Alyssa Mendoza (57 KG)

Aug 8, 3:30 p.m. Jahmal Harvey (57 KG)

Aug 8, 3:30 p.m. Roscoe Hill (51KG)**

Aug 9, 3:30 p.m. Omari Jones (71 KG)**

Aug 9, 3:30 p.m. Jennifer Lozano (50 KG)**

Aug 9, 3:30 p.m. Morelle McCane (66 KG)**

Aug 10, 3:30 p.m. Alyssa Mendoza (57 KG)**

Aug 10, 3:30 p.m. Jahmal Harvey (57 KG)**