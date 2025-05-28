Mark Kriegel and Rosie Perez Talk Mike Tyson on June 4

New York’s own Mark Kriegel and Rosie Perez will team up to present a one-of-a-kind conversation about Kriegel’s new book on Mike Tyson, sponsored by Greenlight Bookstore at St. Joseph’s University in Brooklyn on June 4, and you are invited.

The program marks the official launch of Kriegel’s new book, Baddest Man: The Making of Mike Tyson, which debuts on June 3. Kriegel will discuss the book with Brooklyn native, actor, and ‘First Lady of Boxing’ Rosie Perez. The discussion will include audience Q&A and a book signing.

Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased on the Greenlight Bookstore website here.

Mark Kriegel Takes On The Myth of Mike Tyson

Kriegel, former sports columnist for the New York Post and the Daily News and boxing analyst and essayist for ESPN, is acclaimed as the “finest boxing writer in America.” Kriegel’s coverage of Mike Tyson dates back to the 1980s. The book Baddest Man tells the story of Tyson as a parable about fame, race, greed, criminality, and trauma, through the creation of the most feared and mesmerizing fighter in boxing history.

Kriegel covers Tyson as an icon in American culture and the American psyche. As history circles and repeats itself, infamous New York real estate development Donald Trump makes his appearance in the book when he hosted celebrities and high rollers on the Jersey Shore more four decades ago to bask in the glow created by then 21-year-old heavyweight champion Tyson as he knocked out Michael Spinks in just 91 seconds, making more than the annual payrolls of the Los Angeles Lakers’ and Boston Celtics’ players combined.

Tyson and boxing’s forgotten wizard, trainer Cus D’Amato, became an irresistible story of mutual redemption. Novelists, screenwriters, and newspapermen had always been drawn to D’Amato, and cable television and Tyson resurrected D’Amato’s fame, and Mike Tyson became HBO’s leading man.

But the backstage story was full of inconvenient truths darker and more nuanced than the script would allow. Kriegel brings those truths into the light in his new book while humanizing Tyson as a man, not the legend.

Kriegel was a young cityside reporter at the New York Daily News when he was first swept up in the Tyson media hurricane. A lot has changed since then. Today, he measures his subject not by whom he knocked out, but by what he survived.