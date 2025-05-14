Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Spice Things Up in Hollywood

No other spot could be considered for Wednesday’s news conference than Hollywood, California to promote the upcoming June 28 main event between influencer turned professional boxer Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) and former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. of Mexico (54-6-1, 34 KOs).

Jake Paul returns to the ring following his November 2024 bout with Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. That fight shattered viewing records as the most-streamed sporting event ever, with 108 million live viewers globally.

Save for a six-round tune-up fight last July in Tampa, it is Chavez Jr.’s first fight since December 2021.

See a replay of the Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. news conference here.

Things got a little spicy at the Avalon Hollywood Theater as Paul and Chavez Jr. previewed the fight. Both had plenty to say to each other and did their best to get under each other’s skin. They also took questions from boxing media present, including NY Fights, during the live streaming feed – something most other so-called “news conferences” don’t do.

Paul and Chavez Jr.’s 10-round showdown will be contested at cruiserweight at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, June 28. The card, jointly promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions, will air live globally on DAZN pay-per-view. All tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The fighters were also joined on stage by MVP CEO and co-founder Nakisa Bidarian, Golden Boy chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya, and Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Chavez Sr. was originally backstage but asked to come out and sit with his son on the stage. And he couldn’t stop himself from getting hot and chiming in.

Jake Paul: “I’m Going To Embarrass Him”

“This fight has been brewing for quite some time now,” said Paul. “The fans have wanted to see this, and I want to continue to elevate and raise the level of my opponents. This is a former world champion, and he has an amazing resume following in his dad’s footsteps,” added Paul.

But that was the last show of respect toward Chavez Jr. Paul vowed he would do what Canelo Alvarez wasn’t able to do in his fight against Chavez Jr. in 2017 by stopping him.

“I’m going to shock the world once again and prove how good and how powerful I am. This is his toughest fight to date, and I’m going to embarrass him and make him quit like he always does,” said Paul.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: “Jake Is Crazy … Overrated”

Chavez Jr., age 39, said he feels great. “I feel very good. I feel refreshed and renewed. I haven’t taken blows to the head, so I’m a lot better than he is.”

Chavez Jr. dismissed the idea that Paul would dish out so much punishment that he would quit.

“Jake is crazy. I think he’s overrated. He hasn’t fought anybody in his life. On June 28th, he’s going to see what’s up.

“To start off, he’s never knocked anybody out. Give me one name he’s knocked out, just one. It’s like if I fought with my dad. It’s going to be a good fight. When he was born, I was already a champ,” said Chavez Jr. of the 28-year-old Paul.

El Gran Campeon: “No Way Jake Paul Can Beat My Son”

Chavez Sr. said his son has never trained so hard. “I’ve never seen him train like this. He’s very focused. With all due respect to Jake Paul, there is no way that Jake Paul can beat my son.” Said Chavez Sr.

“Jake Paul, with all due respect, you have no idea what to expect, so I admire what you’ve done. He’s brought a lot of attention to the sport. You brought a completely different audience. But he could be lifting weights and training and looking very cute, but this is fighting, and my son is a fighter.

“All fights are difficult. Jake Paul is young and strong, but he’s never faced a fighter like my son. I would’ve given Mike Tyson a better fight. He didn’t throw one punch the whole fight. This time is different. This time, he’s going to get fucked up!” to cheers from the partisan Mexican fans supporting Chavez Jr.

Reputation vs Reputation: Paul vs Chavez Jr.

Although Jake Paul took several shots at the boxing media, most, including this reporter, have come to admire his work ethic. He puts in the time at the gym. Asked whether he agrees this has been recognized, Paul said this to NY Fights.

“I mean, that’s the one thing about boxing, is the truth always comes out in the ring,” said Paul. “So they can sit here with his dad and do the whole entire show and act all confident, but June 28, you’re gonna see the truth.

“And the truth is that this guy is a quitter. This guy was never meant for this sport. He’s the one that should have been on Disney Channel instead of ruining his family’s legacy by being an embarrassment, not being in the gym, etc. So June 28, you’re going to see who the real champion is.”

When asked about his troubling past reputation, Chavez Jr. professed that he didn’t know where this idea came from – although he has quit against several fighters, most notoriously against Andrej Fonfara, and has been criticized for his lack of work ethic, which was on display in an HBO Boxing 24/7 series leading to his fight with Canelo.

“They keep saying that he has a good reputation, and I don’t know what people are talking about. I’m a real boxer,” said Chavez Jr. “I’m just very glad that not just me, but my whole family is very happy with what I’m doing, and the biggest motivation to win.”

Paul said he was glad to hear it because he didn’t want any excuses, swearing he would expose and embarrass Chavez Jr.

“They say he’s training hard. They say this is the most focused he’s ever been. Good. As he should be. People don’t realize how good I actually am, and when he feels those first few punches, he’s going to want to quit and go back to his stool.”

“That’s not a champion’s mindset. You have a big fight, and all of a sudden, you start training hard? I train as hard as possible, no matter who I’m fighting, and that shows you the type of person [Julio] is.”

Chavez Jr. warned Paul, “He’s never fought anybody like me. Mike Tyson wasn’t even a fighter. He doesn’t know what he’s going to see or what to expect because he’s never seen it before. In boxing, you learn step by step, and he’s missing many.”

As for the criticism of some media and fans, Paul said, “I see what these people cheer for, so I don’t care what they boo for. I don’t really give a fuck about people’s opinions.

“And these people don’t know who I am or what my team is made of, and they’re just gonna see like I always do when I say I’m gonna do something, I do it, and that’s why I’m where I’m at today, and none of these sheep matter to me.”

NY Fights verified with promoter Nakisa Bidarian the fighters will undergo drug testing for the card.

Ramirez To Defend Unified Cruiserweight Titles In Co-Main against Dorticos

In the co-main event, WBO and WBA unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez of Mexico (47-1, 30 KOs) will put his titles on the line against former unified IBF and WBA cruiserweight champion Yuniel Dorticos of Cuba (27-2, 25 KOs). It will be the first title defense for Ramirez, who is his WBA mandatory challenger.

“I’m grateful to be here. It’s a great card, great show. At the end of the day, I’m going to keep my belt, defend my title, and move forward,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez called the Cuban “a great challenge. He’s a former world champion. I’m just glad to be here, and on June 28th I will keep my belt. That’s all.”

Dorticos vowed, “I promise on June 28th, even the angels will shake because the ‘KO Doctor’ is back.” Asked about his first 12-round championship fight since his 2020 loss to Marius Breidis, Dorticos said, “On paper it might say I’m 39, but I feel like a young man. I am absolutely grateful for this opportunity, but on June 28th, everybody will know who the KO doctor is.”

Dorticos warned Ramirez, “He’s fought big guys, but he’s never fought anybody like me.”

Ramirez vs Paul On The Horizon?

With two cruiserweight fights at the top of the bout sheet, and Ramirez sitting just to the right of Jake Paul with two big shiny championship belts, the questions had to be asked. Would Ramirez give Paul a title shot if both of them win on June 28?

“He’s been doing a great job. He has a good challenge, but if he wants the belt, maybe one day. He has to pass the test first,” said Ramirez.

Paul said he would take the fight, “100%. This is what I came here to do: to become world champion and create one of the greatest sports stories the world has ever seen.

“Going from Disney Channel to YouTube to world champion in six to seven years? That’s the most relatable and best sports story that any kid can get behind. I’m here to inspire the next generation and do what no one has ever done before in the world’s hardest sport, and that is boxing.”

Holly Holm Returns To Boxing

Also announced on Wednesday is the return to the ring of former UFC bantamweight champion and one of boxing’s greatest pound-for-pound female fighters of all time, Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm of Albuquerque, New Mexico (33-2-3, 9 KOs). Holm, who recently signed with MVP, will face Yolanda “Pitayita” Vega of Mexico (10-0, 1 KO), who also joins the MVP powerhouse stable of women pros.

Holm said her goal is to win another title in boxing.

See what Holly Holm said about her return.