PFL Europe 2 Predictions: Undisputed Boxing Champion to Make MMA Debut

The PFL is back on track with its second European event of the year but the level of the card is a bit underwhelming. But the lack of proven fighters will put the spotlight on the new names that are seeking recognition. With this said, here are our PFL Europe 2 predictions.

PFL Europe 2 Predictions: Best Fights to Bet On

This card will feature a bunch of quarter-finals from PFL’s annual divisional competitions. This is why the majority of the fights will include unrecognizable names for the average MMA fan. But we have to note that the card is massive.

There will be 15 fights in total and with the event being held in Newcastle, it makes for a great warm-up activity ahead of the weekly UFC card or the solid boxing cards that will take place in America.

#PFLNewcastle Official Weigh In Result: Savannah Marshall – 160.8lbs

Mirela Vargas – 158.7lbs Presented by @thatprizeguy 🤝 #PFLNewcastle | TOMORROW | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/b35uVkgkj9 — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) June 7, 2024

Savannah Marshall vs Mirela Vargas Prediction

Savannah Marshall will finally complete her transition to MMA and will headline the event in Newcastle, England. She is the current undisputed female super middleweight boxing champion and a former WBO middleweight champion. And while she plans to continue her boxing career, she signed a long-term contract with the PFL.

She will face a fighter who has almost no experience in combat sports. Mirela Vargas has a 1-2-0 professional record and will also make her PFL debut on Saturday.

There is no doubt that we will see a boxing bout in an MMA setting. Even if Marshall has developed a more diverse skillset, she is one of the best boxers in the world. And we have to side with her for our PFL Europe 2 predictions. It would be shocking to see her lose her debut against a fairly random opponent.

Kane Mousah vs Dylan Tuke Prediction

This bout presents an opportunity for betting on better odds as 38-year-old Kane Mousah faces 28-year-old Dylan Tuke.

Mousah has considerable experience in MMA, having spent a few years in Bellator where he found mixed success. He made his PFL debut in March and lost to Jakub Kaszuba. Mousah is not the most versatile fighter and he lacks the power to knock out an opponent.

This is a great opportunity for young Dylan Tuke to make a statement and rise in the PFL rankings. He has a 7-4-0 professional record and will fight his 4th bout in the promotion. So far, he won over Connor Hughes and Yazid Couchane but also lost to Jakub Kaszuba.

#PFLNewcastle Official Weigh In Result: Kane Mousah – 155.5lbs

Dylan Tuke – 155.7lbs Presented by @thatprizeguy 🤝 #PFLNewcastle | Saturday 8th June | Live on DAZN 8th June | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/KPR4oyzNpY — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) June 7, 2024

The age gap is a significant factor here. Moreover, Tuke has solid grappling skills and won 4/7 wins via submission. The method of victory odds here will be good and we recommend the submission for our PFL Europe 2 predictions.

Jack Grant vs Charlie Leary Prediction

This is easily the most attractive bout on the entire card and a quarter-final for PFL’s annual Welterweight tournament. Jack Grant and Charlie Leary are the two most experienced fighters in this event.

This bout will be a clash of styles. Jack Grant is a distinguished grappler, having fought at multiple Grapple Fest events. He spent most of his career in Cage Warriors and featured in three title fights, losing all of them. He lost to three serious names – Jai Herbert, Agy Sardari, and Ian Machado Garry. His professional record is 19-8-0.

Charlie Leary has even more experience in MMA, having spent the last six years in Bellator. Unfortunately, he found little success, losing five out of his eight bouts. Unlike Grant, he prefers to fight on his feet and has 9 wins by KO/TKO.

#PFLNewcastle Official Weigh In Result: Jack Grant – 170.2lbs

Charlie Leary – 170.2lbs Presented by @thatprizeguy 🤝 #PFLNewcastle | TOMORROW | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/SQYcd0bhHf — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) June 7, 2024

The important fact here is that Leary is 41 years old, compared to Grant’s 32. He also struggles on the ground. We expect a lot of takedown attempts from Grant and once he gets it, it should be game over for Charlie. We have to side with the younger and more diverse Grant for our PFL Europe 2 predictions.

There are several other promising bouts on this card but we would rather stop with the top three fights. Be careful with the size of your bets if you plan to bet on any of the early fights.