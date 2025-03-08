Broner vs Cobbs Purse: Payday or Fadeaway?

Seasoned welterweights Adrien Broner and Blair Cobbs are set to clash live in Florida this Friday. Both veterans, boasting long and decorated careers, step into the ring for a shot at a late-career revival, potentially reigniting their flames before their inevitable retirement. Here’s our Broner vs Cobbs purse breakdown as we look at the money on the line this weekend.

Broner vs Cobbs Purse: Who Gets the Sweetest Deal?

Broner’s last outing came in June 2023, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over Bill Hutchinson. However, consistency hasn’t been his calling card since his 2017 unanimous decision defeat to Mikey Garcia.

Since his 2017 loss to Garcia, Broner’s activity has been sporadic, going 2-1-1 in his last four fights. At 34, questions linger about whether the four time world champion is past his prime. This matchup with Cobbs has some fans wondering if it’s a strategic move for financial gain rather than a genuine title shot.

Should Broner step up his game and display a more serious commitment, his star power could help him land another high-profile bout.

While Cobbs boasts a solid record, his toughest challenge yet came in August 2022 when he dismantled former world champion Maurice Hooker, dropping him a staggering three times.

It’s worth noting that Hooker’s prime may be behind him since his championship reign several years ago. Cobbs himself hasn’t been the most active, with no fights since his dominant win over Hooker.

While Cobbs has been out of the ring, his physical advantages and technical skills could pose a serious threat to Broner, especially considering Broner’s recent struggles. The question mark surrounding Broner’s motivation adds another layer of intrigue. Cobbs’ hunger to prove himself could be a significant advantage against a potentially unfocused opponent.

Fighter Payouts – Broner vs Cobbs

The lack of disclosed information surrounding the Broner vs Cobb prize money has fueled significant interest in the fight’s financial details. We, therefore, decided to take a closer look at the available details.

Financial details regarding the fight haven’t been revealed but Adrien Broner’s purse is expected to land somewhere between $1 million and $1.5 million.

This is a familiar range for Broner, who previously commanded purses of $2.5 million against Manny Pacquiao, $1 million versus Jessie Vargas, and $1.5 million for his fight with Paulie Malignaggi.

There isn’t much public information about Cobb’s purse payouts in the past. According to some reports, he has made as much as $3.5 million from his fights against Maurice Hooker and Alexis Rocha.

Our estimation is that Cobb’s split of the Broner vs Cobbs payout will range from $750k to $1 million.

Boxing fighter pay information regarding the fight between these two fighters is scarce.

Since both of them have been absent from the ring for prolonged periods, it’s not difficult to deduce that a lucrative amount of money has convinced them to lace up their gloves again. We won’t be surprised, therefore, to see both fighters walk away with six figure sums.