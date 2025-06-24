Month Before the Fight: Training Camps Ahead of Usyk vs Dubois II

Usyk vs Dubois II is scheduled to go down on Saturday 19 July in London. The two professional boxers have previously faced each other in the ring in a highly publicized fight in 2023, which was won by Usyk. This time round, Dubois will of course be hoping to secure a win.

The upcoming match, like the previous one, will attract its fair share of bets. When it comes to online betting, boxing is a particularly popular market because of its ability to draw large crowds and huge numbers of TV and online viewers. In recent years, quite a few high-profile figures, such as the YouTuber Logan Paul, have become boxers and helped introduce more people to the sport of boxing.

A Summary of the Previous Usyk vs Dubois Match

The last time Usyk and Dubois fought each other was on 26 August 2023 at the Stadion Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland. Usyk, a Ukrainian boxer, had a pre-flight record of 20-0 with 13 knockouts, while Dubois, who is British, had a pre-flight record of 19-1 with 18 knockouts. Usyk was 36, had a height of 6 ft 3 in and weighed 220.9 lbs. As for Dubois, he was age 25 when he took part in the fight, while his height was 6 ft 5 in and his weight was 233.2 lbs.

When the two boxers fought each other, Usyk was WBA (Super), International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Organization heavyweight champion. His opponent Dubois was WBA (Regular) heavyweight champion. The fight was eagerly anticipated by fans of both boxers. Usyk ended up defeating his opponent in the ninth round via knockout.

The Pre-Match Meeting

Talk of a rematch began in March 2025. Both parties expressed an interest in taking each other on in another boxing match, which was eventually scheduled for 19 July at Wembley Stadium, London.

The two actually met at Wembley Stadium for a face-off on the pitch. They stared at each other for a few moments before Dubois shoved Usyk. Apparently, Dubois felt hard done by one of the referee’s decisions in their previous match and there was a lot of tension between the two boxers.

Usyk looked like he was going to respond, though thankfully security was on hand to step in before things could escalate. Shortly before this took place, Dubois said in an interview that he was going to ‘put him to sleep’ and that the upcoming fight would be the last of Usyk’s career.

The rematch between Usyk and Dubois will determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world (over 90.7 kg). There’s a lot riding on it, so it’s no wonder that tensions are running high.

Training Camps for Usyk and Dubois

Both Usyk and Dubois are busy training for their upcoming rematch. Each boxer is hoping to beat the other, especially Dubois, who lost in the previous match and is therefore particularly keen to prove he can beat his opponent.

Usyk’s training camp for the match against Dubois is in Valencia, Spain. The Ukrainian boxer’s last match was against Tyson Fury in December 2024; it was a rematch that Usyk won by unanimous decision. Not much is known about his current training regimen since he prefers to keep a low profile while preparing for matches.

However, it’s known from previous sessions that Usyk takes his camps very seriously and fully commits himself to them. He undergoes intense, rigorous physical activity to ensure he’s in the best possible place, mentally and physically speaking, for the fight. Some of the many things he did during a previous training camp include swimming, sand training to help prevent injuries and, of course, boxing training.

Dubois’s training camp is set to run for 14 weeks in total. He’s determined to be in the best possible shape to take on Usyk and has been working closely with his team to develop the best plan of action. Like Usyk, he’s been practicing a range of different exercises and techniques, all while sticking to a highly specialized diet with the help of a nutritionist.

Dubois has also been using an oxygen chamber and post-training ice baths to help with his recovery efforts. On top of all that, he’s been making sure he gets enough sleep so that tiredness doesn’t get in the way of his training.

What Will Happen on the Day?

If Dubois manages to defeat Usyk in Usyk vs Dubois II it will be an incredible feat for the British fighter, who still has many years of professional boxing ahead of him. He sees defeating Usyk as a key moment of his career that will cement his status as one of the world’s top boxers. He’s likened it to a blockbuster fight and is looking forward to getting in the ring and – hopefully – beating Usyk once and for all.

On the other hand, Usyk is hoping to defeat Dubois for a second time so he can maintain his status as a winner. He’s had a much longer career than Dubois and therefore has more of a reputation. Since he’s at a later stage of his career, he’s especially keen to prove he’s still capable of beating his opponents.

Many professional boxers retire in their mid-30s. At 38, Usyk is past the average age of retirement, which means that this could be one of his final major matches. There’s a high chance it will be the last time he faces Dubois in the ring, so of course he’s going to do his utmost to beat the British challenger.

Whatever actually happens in Usyk vs Dubois II on Saturday 19 July, there’s no denying that the match will be one to watch. Anticipation is building and fans of boxing from all over the world will be tuning in to see how things play out. Both boxers are going to give it their all, but there can only be one victor.

