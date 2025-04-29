Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois Sign Off On Rematch

Wembley Stadium in London hosted the official kickoff news conference and photo shoot for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF World Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois ahead of preparations for their rematch on July 19.

The event resurrected the squabble over allegations of a low-blow (or not) in the first fight, and Usyk added another signature of a defeated opponent to his collection.

Dubois: Putting A Wrong Right

In the first fight between Usyk and Dubois on August 26, 2023 in Poland, Dubois landed an uppercut to Usyk’s midsection that dropped him to the canvas in the fifth round. Referee Luis Pabon ruled it was low, and Usyk took every but of the time he was afforded to recover.

It seemed to break Dubois’s spirit, and Usyk ended up stopping Dubois in the ninth round.

Since then, Dubois has rebuilt his reputation with three sensational victories including his stunning knockout of Anthony Joshua, winning the IBF title and the right to face Usyk this summer.

“Yeah (I was cheated), but it is in the past now,” said Dubois. “It happened, and I get the chance to put that wrong right and clear up the controversy. There is a lot of shit being talked about right now and I can’t wait to put him to sleep on the night.

“I think I am on fire now. I’m on fire and just pent up and ready to go. It is going to be a bloodbath and I will put all the nonsense to rest. I will show I am a man of the future,” added that he would make Usyk do “a funny dance” in the upcoming fight.

Usyk: ‘It Is Just Talking’

Usyk, cool and collected as ever, didn’t entertain any of the accusations. As he did before his rematch with Tyson Fury having him sign a photo from his loss in their first fight, Usyk handed Dubois two photos and a Sharpie from their first first. Dubois went along without protest and signed them both. Usyk displayed them to the amused crowd of news media.

Dubois’ trainer Don Charles voiced his objections to the stunt, saying he respected Usyk’s accomplishments but was dissappointed in him.

“Why don’t you bring a print of the actual shot that had you trembling?” asked Charles. “You’ve heard of the Oscars? You should be given one for the acting you did that night, for the performance. You conned the referee, you conned us, you conned the boxing world. I’ve always maintained that and I still do.”

Usyk brushed Charles off, calling him jealous.

“You are right, I deserve an Oscar. Listen, you must teach your fighter to punch clean, but I won the fight with a jab. Enough.

“I don’t think about these people (who say he cheated) because it is just talking. Listen, boxing is my life. A lot of people said, ‘You won’t make heavyweight’ or be a four-belt cruiserweight. You know what I say? We’ll see,” said Usyk.

“I am ready right now, not after tomorrow, right now. It is all only talk. I respect this team and I respect all my opponents, those from the UK and the rest of the world,” concluded Usyk.

Usyk’s manager Alex Krassyuk promised, “This time you will see a version of Usyk you have never seen before. No more controversies, no more question marks, let the victory go to the one who deserves it more.”

History-Making Fight in UK

Queensberry Promotions chairman Frank Warren called the alleged low blow “done and dusted. It was not Daniel’s time, and the referee, for me, got it wrong.

“He can put that right on the 19th. We can’t change what happened, we can bleat and bitch about it, but look at the record books and it says what it is. It is all about now.”

Warren called it “history-making stuff” as the four heavyweight titles will be up for grabs in the first undisputed heavyweight fight on British soil.

“It is an opportunity for Daniel to etch his name in British sporting history. If he wins this fight, he will be the first Brit to hold the four belts, and that is a great, great carrot for him to go and get.

“This is a fight against Oleksandr, who is looked at as being the best heavyweight of his generation and he was certainly the best cruiserweight of his generation. He also won a gold medal at the Olympic Games.

“He has done everything asked of him, he is undefeated, and he is a magnificent fighter. Every Brit he has fought, he has got the decision against or stopped them,” added Warren, who said the fight is doubtless going to be a sellout.