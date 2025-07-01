For Hamzah Sheeraz, Cricket’s Loss Is Boxing’s Gain

When Hamzah Sheeraz faced whether to follow his father Kamran Sheeraz’s path into playing professional cricket, or the path paved by his uncle and his grandfather into boxing, it was boxing – and the fans – that won.

“Sometimes I do sit here and think that I should have chose cricket, but, you know, it’s too late now,” laughed Sheeraz in a recent interview with NY Fights. “I’ve been enjoying it ever since I’ve been young as well. I’m very, very blessed, very fortunate. I’m in a good place.” Sheeraz said he did try his hand at cricket. “I wasn’t too bad to be fair, but I don’t know. Something about boxing appealed to me, and I believe we made the right decision.”

Now Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs), age 26 from Essex, England, will take on the brash New Yorker Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) in the upcoming Ring III card at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens on July 12. Sheeraz will move up to the super middleweight division for the first time. The full card airs on DAZN Boxing PPV starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Limited tickets are still available.

NY Fights recently talked with Sheeraz from his training camp in Ireland. Watch the entire interview here.

First Fight At Super Middleweight

Fan enthusiasm over Sheeraz’s potential was due in part to a lack of talent in one of boxing’s eight original divisions, and due to sensational performances including his upset win over Austin “Ammo” Williams in the 5vs5 tournament, and on the Joshua vs. Dubois undercard in 2024.

After Sheeraz challenged WBC World Middleweight champion Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic, resulting in a draw, he had to admit it was time to move up to super middleweight and says it was a long time coming.

“I couldn’t make 160 anymore, and the fact is that I’m still massive for the super middleweight division as well. I’ve just turned 26 so I’m still growing, to be fair. And it was the right decision to make for my career, for the longevity of my career, anyways.

“I promised myself and my team that my last fight at 160 was going to be the last fight for the world title, win, lose or draw. So yeah, the buck always stopped at 160 for my last fight. And now (we get) another start at 168,” explained Sheeraz.

Sheerez will dive right in against another former title challenger in Berlanga, whose own title challenge against unified champion Canelo Alvarez resulted in a wide decision loss. While it’s early to consider the fight a ‘must win’ for two men who aren’t yet 30 years old, the pressure feels quite real.

Big Ambitions On A Big New York Stage

Fighting in New York on his opponent’s turf will be new for Sheeraz, and he’s aware the crowd will be on Berlanga’s side. Sheeraz says for boxers at the elite level around the world, fighting on a big stage in New York is still among the pinnacles in professional boxing. It will be Sheeraz’s first-ever bout in the United States.

“Coming to New York is and even just being in New York, no dream is big enough. Do you know what I mean?

“And to be a part of that, to be a part of history, to be a part of that young kid inside me who was dreaming or fighting in New York, and to actually be there now, actually be there and making it happen is a massive, massive, massive dream come true. I can only thank His Excellency (Turki Alalshiekh) for giving me the opportunity so soon and yeah, definitely making the most of it come fight night,” said Sheeraz.

Sheeraz appeared in New York and came face to face with his opponent several weeks ago, and has had the chance to size up Berlanga. In fairness, Berlanga is hard to miss with his brash braggadocio. What does Sheeraz make of it?

“I think he’s just doing what he does. It’s nothing new, as predicted. At the same time, we don’t really despise him for it, because I feel like it’s true to who he is.

“He’s drawing out a lot of opinions, and he’s drawing out a lot of views and numbers as well. It just makes the fight a lot bigger than what it already is,” says Sheeraz.

Training In Ireland With Andy Lee

Sheeraz steps into a new weight division on a new stage with a new trainer, Andy Lee. Sheeraz spoke with NY Fights from his camp in Ireland, where he’s pleased with making the change.

“It’s going well. I’ve always been traveling to different camps ever since I’ve been 16 years old. So, relocating over to here in Dublin is nothing new, really. And I’ve got a good team who, before I even start my camp, they come over here, they get everything in place. So, once I land, I hit the ground running, and then I go straight into camp. I don’t need to worry about the little things. I’m very blessed in that aspect.

“I’m also at peace, in my trainer and Andy Lee as well, in the way, in the changes I’ve made, and the way I’ve gone about things,” observed Sheeraz.

Before his relocation, Sheeraz ran the gauntlet of the testing grounds at Los Angeles boxing gyms, famous for their hard training and even harder sparring. Sheeraz said it was an experience that wasn’t easy, but it was beneficial.

“It’s good to kind of have been in them environments, because when it comes down to it in a fight, and you’re really going through them dark times, and you’re going through that gut check, you know, you’ve been there before, and you’ve kind of got the minerals to get through it,” said Sheeraz. Sheeraz said in that environment, plenty of people came at him hoping to test themselves with the fresh talent he presented.

Hamzah Sheeraz: “It’s All About Entertaining The Fans”

Now Sheeraz will put it all together to face Berlanga in a matchup of two heavy-handed men. He will be the first opponent who is taller and with a greater reach than Berlanga.

“I think it’ll be quite a significant factor, because he’s played on his size advantage in a lot of his fights, and he is naturally a big guy. So it’ll be interesting to see how I adapt, how he adapts.

“But I think at the end of the day, it’s all about entertaining the fans. That’s one of my main priorities going into this fight: to get to make sure the fans get their money’s worth,” said Sheeraz. This is music to promoter Alalshiehk’s ears, who’s made a point in recent weeks that he doesn’t like what he calls “Tom and Jerry” fights, matchups between combatants who won’t engage and stay on the move.

Berlanga has taunted Sheeraz about being “a runner,” but the British fighter says he’s got the fire in him, and that the outcome of the fight will come down to which man wants it more.

Berlanga admits he has a lot to prove after taking a loss against Alvarez, but says he’s got the better chin and he’s being underestimated.

$100K Bet On The Line Between Sheeraz and Berlanga

In a recent RING Magazine feature interview, Berlanga turned up the volume, trying to provoke Sheeraz as he does with all his opponents, and challenged Sheeraz to a bet on the outcome of the bout for $100,000. Sheeraz accepted and a handshake sealed the bet.

Sheeraz says it’s all part of what makes boxing fun for him. “Empty cans make the most noise. It lights a fire in me. This is exciting. This is what boxing’s about. This is it.”

Sheeraz has plenty of believers, from Hall of Fame trainer Teddy Atlas to former world champion Devin Haney. But the ones who matter most will be joining him in New York: his family.

“Yeah, they’ll be traveling with me. It’s nice, you know? It’s nice for them to be able to live their sports dream through me as well, and live it together as a whole, as a family, as friends, as a team. So yeah, going into this fight, I won’t be going in alone. I’ll be going in with my supporters, with my friends, and with my family as well.”