Shockwave: Floyd Schofield Delivers First Round KO Over Farmer

The Paul vs. Chavez Jr. card in Anaheim Saturday opened with a bang, courtesy of Kid Austin, and it sent a shockwave through the lightweight division.

It took Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield of Austin (19-0, 13 KOs) little more than a minute to finish off IBF Super Featherweight champion Tevin Farmer of Philadelphia (33-9-1, 8 KOs) in a fight full of consequences.

“It just feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. A lot of people didn’t think I would win this fight. I love Tevin, I love his family. Tevin is my friend, and I had to do that to a friend. Thank you for taking the fight,” said an emotional Schofield.

Schofield dropped Farmer 30 seconds into the fight with a monstrous right hook. Farmer got up, indicating to referee Gerard White that he was okay. It seemed a mere flash knockdown, but not for long. Schofield drilled Farmer again, this time with a left hook, and Farmer fell hard to the canvas. He got to his feet in significant distress.

If Farmer was wobbling the same way a few more rounds into the fight, White might have stopped it there. But with just a minute into the round, White let Farmer continue. Just 18 seconds later, Scholfield ended the fight with a combination series of hooks, and this time, White had seen more than enough.

It was a spectacular, if brief, performance, but it was all Schofield needed to make people get excited about him again after a rough 2025. Schofield’s career had stalled after bowing out of a planned fight with Shakur Stevenson in February due to illness, which Scholfield and his trainer/father believed was due to poisoning.

Schofield said after the fight, it was his baby boy back home that helped motivate him. “Junior, this is for you,” said Schofield.“After February, I was depressed and wanted to quit boxing, not be here so much. My baby boy kept me afloat and kept me pushing.” Schofield said his father also stood by him. “I know people don’t like him, but he’s the best dad in the world.”

Schofield said he never doubted his ability but admitted criticism and comments from fans on social media got to him. “I know my dad kept me focused, and my baby son kept me focused. He’s going to know his dad was a warrior.”

Who Will Take On Schofield Next?

Schofield said he would leave his path up to his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy, but added, “Shakur, you better focus on what you got in July.” No doubt Schofield will be ringside in New York.

“Kid Austin has been through a lot. I’m happy for him,” said an elated De La Hoya. “Right now, you saw a future star at 135 pounds. He put everybody on notice.”

Farmer had lost three fights in a row, but all were competitive and hotly disputed decisions against William Zepeda twice and Raymond Muratalla. This was a blowout and may signal the end of a solid career by Farmer, who suffered from inactivity at the height of his skills. It’s a what-might-have-been story.

Julian Rodriguez Pulls Off Upset Win Over Griffin

MVP welterweight Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin of Chattanooga was the clear house fighter and favored on the undercard despite his nickname.

But opponent Julian Rodriguez of New Jersey had plenty of fans cheering him on among Mexican-American crowd in Anaheim.

Those fans roared when Rodriguez (24-1, 15 KOs), down a knockdown to Griffin in the eighth round, staged a comeback at the last possible moment, to knock out Griffin with just five seconds left in the tenth and final round for the upset victory. Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) may want to rethink that moniker.

At the time of the stoppage, two scorecards were tied 85-85, and Rodriguez was up 86-84 on the third. He needed to win the last round to seal the victory, but the knockout gave it to him without a doubt.

The elated Rodriguez burst into tears as he jumped onto the turnbuckle in celebration.

“I was confident in myself. I’m confident in my abilities, my team, my family, my support,” said Rodriguez in describing what drove him to victory.

Coming after Schofield’s spectacular knockout, the lack of action in the first half of the fight drew boos. Those boos turned to cheering for Rodriguez as the fight heated up. Give credit to Rodriguez, an accomplished amateur who has struggled to make it up the ranks as a professional. Even after Griffin got the knockdown in round eight, he never yielded.

With less than a minute left in the final round, Rodriguez caught Griffin with a perfect left hook to the head. There was no doubt Griffin was done as his eyes rolled back in his head, hitting the canvas. He tried to get to his feet, but it was not possible.

Rodriguez said he thought he was up on the scorecards but wanted to make it a clear victory. “What can I say? It’s hammer time baby!” said the fighter nicknamed “Hammer Hands.”

Since Rodriguez suffered his single loss to Jose Pedraza in 2021, he had only fought twice in four years before Saturday’s bout with Griffin. What gave Rodriguez what he needed to pull it off? “My motivation comes from my preparation. It doesn’t matter who I’m up against.

“(It’s) everything I’ve been through. It was a reminder to me and my corner of all the sacrifice and pain I endured to get to this point. I’m ready to get back to the gym in two or three weeks. I want to talk to Jake (Paul) and I’m looking forward to the rest of my career,” said Rodriguez.

Raul Curiel Wins, Wants Rolly Romero

Mexican welterweight standout Raul “Cugar” Curiel (16-0-1, 14 KOs) scored a solid victory with a fourth-round knockout over Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez of Uruguay (16-1-1, 9 KOs).

Curiel was in control of the fight from the start, but showed maturity and patience, not rushing his work against Rodriguez. The crowd roared with every punch landed by the former Mexican Olympian.

In the fourth round, Curiel moved in on Rodriguez, landing a vicious body shot for the knockdown. Rodriguez got to his feet, but with half the round ahead of him, Curiel decided to take care of business there and then. He unloaded a right and left hook combination, punctuated with another hard body shot. Referee Michael Margado quickly stepped in to call it a night at 2:09 of round four.

It was Curiel’s first fight working with new trainer Robert Garcia after working with Freddie Roach. “We know (Rodriguez) was a strong fighter, hard-hitting.

“I paid attention to the instructions of my trainer. I know it was a title eliminator, so I put in the work in the gym.”

Curiel said he’d learned a lot from Roach, and the change to working with Garcia took some adjustment time. “I know I’m going to be a world champion with Robert Garcia, and I’m very happy with all the team behind me,” said Curiel.

The fight was a WBA title eliminator. Curiel says he’s ready to take on the WBA champion, Rolly Romero. “We won the WBA eliminator, let’s do the fight with Rolly. It’s time for Mexico to have a new welterweight champion,” said Curiel, who added it’s a dream come true for his family.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya was gleeful at the thought. “Rolly, where arrrrrre yoooou? We want Rolly next! I have Curiel by knockout!” said De La Hoya.