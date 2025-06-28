Holly Holm Scores Shutout In Ring Return

Former UFC bantamweight champion and pound-for-pound great Holly Holm made a successful return to boxing at the age of 43 to pursue a title in a fourth weight division.

With her friend Crys Cyborg cheering her on rignside, “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm (34-2-3, 9 KOs) was in control through all ten rounds against undefeated Yolanda Vega Ochoa of Sonora, Mexico (10-1, 1 KO). Holm scored a shutout on all three cards 100-90 for the unanimous decision victory.

“I wanted to finish early, but I also didn’t mind going ten rounds,” said Holm of her victory. “I do want to fight for a title, and I know that the girls are going to get tougher. I was glad to be up against somebody tough and put my skills to the test again.”

Holm admitted she wasn’t listening to her training team in the early rounds, but finally started adjusting as they urged her in the second half of the fight. “I finally started to do it. I also want to do so much more,” said Holm.

Experience Benefits Holly Holm

Holm has been away from the boxing ring for a dozen years, but her vast experience showed as she calmly stuck to the basics and the game plan. Her skills were light years ahead of her relatively inexperienced opponent Vega.

Vega showed plenty of heart but couldn’t figure out a way to get to Holm. The veteran improved as she shook off the ring rust, landing an impressive straight left and connecting with hard shots in the final few rounds.

Holm could nimbly move and box Vega all night if necessary. Her footwork remains outstanding, and her conditioning is solid. Holm looked fresh and relaxed to the final bell. Vega should have thrown caution to the wind and bully Holm, especially as the rounds rolled by.

Who’s Next For Holly Holm?

Holm was asked whether she might take on current WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han, who recently signed to Most Valuable Promotions. “That would be great, also Taylor/Serrano,” said Holm. “I have respect for all three of them. Let’s all chase our dreams. We’ll see where we go from here.”

Holm made it clear she has no plans to retire. “They’ve been telling me to retire since 2012. You guys will know when I retire, because it will come from my mouth. I’m so thankful for MVP and this opportunity to continue my boxing dream.”

Holm said earlier in the week she feels she’s a better fighter now, a decade after leaving boxing. She’s more than earned the right to make a run at another title. How far she can go is still hazy, but she is off to a good start.

Joshua Edwards Scores Impressive First Round KO

Another talent from the Golden Boy stable, heavyweight Joshua Edwards of Houston (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a showstopping knockout win over Dominicc Hardy of Chicago (6-4, 4 KOs) just one minute into the first round. “A lot of heavyweights like to wait. I plan to get right to it,” said Edwards.

Trained by Ronnie Shields in his hometown, “Rocket” Edwards said he heard Shields tell him to step forward with the right hand. The punch was positively Bronze Bomber-esque, a perfectly landed counterpunch after Edwards had Hardy looking for a jab to the body, and Edwards pulled the bait and switch.

“He started reaching and trying to catch up,” explained Edwards. “I listen to my corner, man. That’s what we train for, to be accurate and let our hands go. It’s just another day in the office for me.

Edwards, who gave up 25 pounds on the scale, said “Don’t let the size and the weight fool you. My conditioning team is the best. We’re increasing speed and increasing power without getting slower. We’re headed to the top.” People who have seen this Golden Boy prospect are becoming big believers. How about Edwards vs. Moses Itauma in 2027?

Jole Iriarte Goes The Distance For Win

Welterweight prospect Joel Iriarte of Bakersfield (8-0, 7 KOs) was forced to go the distance for the first time as a professional against Kevin Johnson of Las Vegas via Detroit (12-7, 8 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-74, and 78-74.

Iriarte was happy to put in the work, telling NY Fights, “You don’t look for the knockout. It’s something that we train for, we train to go the distance. Today I was able to get a little bit more rounds in, test my conditioning and where I’m at as a professional.

“I love getting those rounds in. I have that God-given power, and I’m able to knock them out. But this is something I do like doing. They’re not going to all go down, so I’m glad I was able to analyze every single moment of the fight at it progressed.”

Johnson had never been stopped. He proved durable and stubborn, crowding Iriarte and making it a messy fight. Iriarte unleashed his excellent uppercut, but Johnson took it all under the watchful eye of referee Ray Corona. These rounds are money in the bank, drawing interest as Iriarte progresses.

Victory for Veteran Rene Alvarado

Veteran super featherweight Rene Alvarado of Nicaragua (35-16-2, 22 KOs) badly needed a win after two straight losses, and he got it over prospect Victor Morales of Vancouver, Washington (20-1-1, 10 KOs). Alvarado won a wide unanimous decision by scores of 99-91, 99-91, and 96-94.

Alvarado dedicated himself to body punching in the early going. Morales couldn’t keep Alvarado off him, and when he eventually had to shift his guard, head shots opened up for Alvarado.

Alley Cat Gueche Struts to Decision Win

Featherweight Alexander Gueche of nearby Long Beach, California (8-0, 5 KOs) got the decision win in front of his fans over Vincent Avina of Las Vegas (8-2-1, 7 KOs). Avina made Gueche put in the work for all eight rounds, demonstrating his durability if not his offensive ability. The “Alley Cat” was just one round short of the shutout at 80-72, 80-72, and 79-73.

Scrappy Ramirez Opens The Show

Super flyweight prospect John “Scrappy“ Ramirez of East Los Angeles (15-1, 9 KOs) opened the card against late replacement opponent Josue Jesus Morales of Houston (33-19-5, 14 KOs). Ramirez had been out of the ring for seven months and it was good to see him back.