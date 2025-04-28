Ramon Cardenas: The Man Taking On The Monster

If you call pound-for-pound talent Naoya Inoue’s upcoming May 4 opponent Ramon Cardenas an Uber driver, he won’t feel insulted. It’s a fact. It wasn’t so long ago that Cardenas had to work as a rideshare driver to pay his bills.

Now, “Dinamita” Cardenas is preparing for an incredible opportunity to fight the undisputed super bantamweight champion Inoue on Sunday, May 4, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Inoue vs. Cardenas and the Rafael Espinoza vs Edward Vazquez featherweight world title co-main event will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) worked his way into a mandatory position after winning 14 victories since his single loss. For the last three fights, he has been trained by Joel Diaz and is a legitimate top ten ranked contender. All eyes will be on the unusual Sunday night fight when “The Monster” makes his first appearance in the U.S. in four years.

See Cardenas working with trainer Joel Diaz here.

Speaking with NY Fights at a recent media day event at the Westwood Boxing Club in Los Angeles, Cardenas said, although the call didn’t seem real initially, he didn’t hesitate to say yes to the fight with Inoue.

“No, because ultimately, this boxing, we’re in this boat to be the best and to fight the best, and he’s the best, and that’s the guy that I want to fight,” said Cardenas.

Cardenas said he earned his spot through his own effort, and not because he brings a social media following, which he thinks is becoming far too common in cynical matchmaking.

“A boxer – and this is something that I’ve been saying a lot recently – boxing became a big popularity contest. I know fighters who have 200,000 followers, and you see them in the ring, and their records are nine and 10, nine and three, or they’re not very good. But they have 200,000 followers, so people think they’re automatically good.

“You know, for me, I’m here to accomplish my dreams and to show people who I am,” explained Cardenas.

“You know, followers aren’t going into the ring with you. If I were to pay attention to that, I will be a miserable guy, right? I’m happy I’m here and I’m enjoying the moment.”

Ramon Cardenas Made Joel Diaz A Believer

Trainer Joel Diaz knows boxing talent when he sees it come through the door of his facility in the Coachella Valley in Indio, California after three decades.

“This kid has devastating power in both hands,” said Diaz, who had Cardenas show off that power during the media workout.

“He is one of the fighters in boxing who can hurt you in the first or last round because he hits so hard. He moves really well, has good defense, and will rise to the moment.”

“If Ramon catches Inoue with either the right or the left, he will hurt him. We know that Inoue can be hurt.”

“Early in his career, he fought for free. All he wanted was a soda and some tacos after the fight. He started from nothing. He’s here, he loves the sport, and we’re going to shock the world,” promised Diaz.

Hard Work Pays Off for Cardenas

Cardenas said he has been mentally prepared for an opportunity like this one for a long time, and knew he would eventually get a big fight if he kept winning. “And here we are, a shot at the undisputed champion of the world.”

Cardenas knows Inoue will be highly motivated to put on a show for the Las Vegas fans. But he believe he is ready to make the most of his opportunity.

“I know this is the type of fight and moment that can eat people up, but the ring doesn’t change. You can put it in the middle of the ocean. You can put it in the middle of the desert. The ring is the ring. It has four corners. I see it like that and understand the magnitude of this fight. I asked for this moment, and now I have to take advantage of it.”

Still, when Cardenas was asked about all the promotions that come with being in the main event on a major Las Vegas card, there is no denying the thrill of seeing his own face on posters and backdrops.

“It’s a big blessing,” smiled Cardenas. “The future generations will remember me, and that’s all I really want to be, someone that people remember.

Gesturing to the backdrop behind the ring at the Westside Boxing Club, Cardenas said, “I finally saw this and that’s one thing, but when I get to Vegas and maybe I see myself on a bigger building, that will feel a little better, for sure.” About eight stories high would make anyone stop and notice him.