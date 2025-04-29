Times Square Fighters Make Grand Arrival In NYC

It’s a fight week ritual in the digital era. Ahead of the first-ever live boxing match from Times Square, all fighters made their grand arrivals 0n Monday at the Manhattan Center in New York City, ahead of The Ring Magazine’s historic first-ever boxing event in the United States

The card takes place on Friday, May 2, live worldwide exclusively on DAZN PPV starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. The single PPV price is $59.95. A bundling deal is available with the Canelo vs. Scull PPV for a total price of $89.99.

The three-fight main card features the return from suspension of “King” Ryan Garcia of San Diego (24-1, 20 KOs) and former interim champion Rolly Romero of Las Vegas (16-2, 13 KOs) at welterweight.

Garcia Returns in Times Square

“I’m coming back with a bang,” said Garcia. “I’m not here to play any games come Friday night. I’ve got a huge fight coming up next, so I have to take him as seriously as if I’m fighting Devin. We’re going to be prepared, 100%.”

Garcia called it “the biggest fight of my career,” and promised he’s going for the knockout win, showing more attitude than at the opening news conference weeks ago. “I’m explosive, and I’m hungry. I feel the adrenaline right now, fight week. I’m feeling how I always feel: focused, ready to kill.”

Romero had less to say, but no less attitude, saying his move to the welterweight division was long overdue.

“He got his ass beat twice, and the third time’s a charm. When have I ever not gone for a knockout? Every fight I’m in, I go for a knockout.”

Devin Haney Not Thinking Garcia – Yet

Former undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney of Las Vegas (31-0, 15 KOs) will face former unified titleholder Jose Carlos Ramirez of Avenal, California (29-2, 18 KOs) in a battle of elite super lightweights.

Haney says he’s happy to be back after a year out of the ring.

This is a dream come true. Allah is the perfect planner. I look to bring fireworks on May 2. I look to show the world a new-and-improved, better Devin Haney than before.”

Haney said he and his father/trainer Bill went back to the drawing board to address his mistakes to make him a better version of himself.

“My main focus right now is Jose Ramirez. He’s a former two-time champion. He’s coming, he’s bringing everything, and I look to handicap him and show him that I’m just on a whole different level, and then we can get to the Ryan Garcia fight.”

Ramirez is excited about his opportunity on Friday. “I owe it to myself to show up and move up into a bigger weight class. I think that’s going to do wonders for me.”

Lopez vs Barboza Could Steal The Times Square Show

WBO Super Lightweight Champion and former unified lightweight king Teofimo Lopez of Brooklyn (21-1, 13 KOs) defends his title against Arnold Barboza Jr. of South El Monte, California (32-0, 11 KOs).

Lopez had just a few words to say on Monday. “We’re going to go out there and do what I have to do. I’m going to have fun and beat the brick out of this boy.”

Barboza Jr. had traveled a long road to get to his title shot on Friday. “I’m very excited, very excited to share the ring with Teofimo. He’s an awesome fighter, but I’m an awesome fighter, too. So, it’s gonna have some fireworks.”

Golden Boy Promotions chairman Oscar De La Hoya said, “We are very proud to be here in New York, the media capital of the world. We are excited that Golden Boy Promotions is a part of this excellent show. We have three amazing fighters on the card and once again, Golden Boy Promotions proves that we are the best at positioning our fighters to be in this situation, so thank you very much.”

Last week’s battle between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn proved that titles don’t need to be at stake for a fight to deliver world-class, edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Will there be a repeat this week in New York?

Undercard Fights Features Battle of the Badges Matchup

Kicking off the night will be a special light heavyweight “Battle of the Badges” pitting New York’s “Finest” against New York’s “Bravest.” Joel Allen, representing the NYPD, will take on the FDNY’s James Gennari.

Allen said, “I’m blown away. Wow, what a moment. I’m just trying to stay focused and not get caught up in the lights, but I’m very happy to be here. I look forward to making my brothers in blue proud.”

Gennari added, “It’s a classic matchup. NYPD versus FDNY is classic, and it never gets old. I’m trying to go for the win, so that’s the plan.” Gennari said he’s been working a 24-hour shift, and then goes straight to the gym. Game on, guys!

Also on Friday’s card, Japanese boxing prodigy Reito Tsutsumi makes his pro debut against Levale Whittington of Chicago (1-2-1, 1 KO) in a six-round featherweight fight.