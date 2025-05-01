Words Fly from Ryan Garcia, Bill Haney at Fatal Fury Presser

Nothing rolls off the tongue in boxing like this Friday’s “Fatal Fury: City of Wolves“ card from Times Square in New York City. Ring Magazine’s historic first card is airing live on DAZN pay-per-view this Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, along it is also reportedly “subject to change.”



Wednesday’s final presser had quite a bit of entertainment that rivaled the game that came out last week. The visual of this taking place in the middle of Times Square, with the very familiar names attached, will have the boxing world talking for a bit this weekend.

This card is one-of-a-kind, and this one-of-a-kind preview, breakdown, and prediction along with it.

Devin Haney vs. Jose Carlos Ramirez

Two former titleholders square off as Devin Haney of Las Vegas (31-0, 15 KOs) takes on Jose Carlos Ramirez of Avenal, California (29-2, 18 KOs) in a super lightweight matchup that will mark the ring return of Haney since the no-contest against Ryan Garcia in April 2024. Ramirez comes in off a unanimous decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. last November, and many wonder how much the former champ has to offer.

“The first round comes May 2. That’s all I can say, you know. Not the best at talking, you know, but I’m here because I’m a great fighter,” Ramirez said.

“Last time I was in New York, I became a world champion. So you know, I got a good feeling about New York. I know he’s a very talented fighter. I know he’s a good fighter. He’s a great fighter. On Friday. May 2, we’re going after the best version of Jose Ramirez and the best chapter yet to come.”

The win was for the vacant WBC Lightweight belt against Amir Imam in 2018. While Ramirez is keeping it short and sweet, Team Haney picked up the chat for him.

“This will be an historic event. You know, it’s iconic to be at Times Square,” Bill Haney said. “It’s a great opportunity for Devin to come back after a year layoff and show the world what he’s really made of. You know what I mean? We’ve, we’ve been, we’ve had the opportunity to go to Big Bear. (booing starts up).

“Yes, you guys will witness, you guys will witness greatness, and you’re here for it, and Devin will show on Friday, 48 hours away.”

“Y’all can boo or y’all can cheer. It don’t matter. It’s all noise. It’s all noise. When I when I dust Jose Ramirez off on Friday. I’m gonna get to y’all boy Ryan after. That’s it.” said Devin Haney amongst the sea of boos coming at him.

Prediction: While Ramirez hasn’t been stopped in the ring, he hasn’t looked great for a good minute in it, either. Devin Haney is a 10-to-1 favorite and should win by decision here.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

The only title fight on the card is for the WBO Super Lightweight strap held currently by Teofimo Lopez of New York (21-1, 13 KOs), taking on undefeated Arnold Barboza of South El Monte, California (32-0,11 KOs). Lopez came into the final presser rocking an El Santo Lucha Libre mask, getting the crowd riled up and leaving Barboza to play the villain.

Barboza was greeted with the same warm reception Team Haney received and remarked on.

“Oh, man, that’s cool. Man, that’s cool. You know, I’m juiced up. Man, this is amazing, and anything new to me. Man, I just came from Manchester. It was the same thing. Man, so I’m excited. I’m ruining all the plans, baby. Let’s go.

“Like I said, I just came from doing it. It turns me on, honestly. I’m here to show up and show up. My family’s here, my people are here from L-A, from El Monte. That’s all I need. Let’s go, baby!”

“Make sure your father throws down that towel, brother, because it’s gonna be a beating!” said Lopez.

Asked about the mask, Lopez said, “Look, man, this is The Saint, the silver mask Lucha Libre. And I’m just grateful and thankful to be here amongst all of you. Ready to show you guys the version of Teofimo that you haven’t seen. I’m the type of fighter that does anything and everything. I just can’t wait to express that.”

Barboza’s reaction to the mask? “At the end of the day, they’re entertaining. Man, you gotta sell the fight, right? So shout out to them.”

Prediction: This is close because Barboza’s style is similar to previous matchups Lopez hasn’t looked stellar against. I expect more of the same here, but lean toward Lopez if this goes to the cards.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero

The welterweight contest pits Rolly Romero of Las Vegas (16-2, 13 KOs) against Ryan Garcia of San Diego (24-1, 20 KOs),(16-2, 13 KOs) and if you didn’t know, they sparred with each other over eight years ago.

“I ain’t even gonna lie, I’m tired of watching that shit,” said Romero of the old sparring footage with Garcia, getting the better of him. He’s right. Not only that, we’re sitting here talking about practice. Not the fight on Friday. The actual fight. We’re talking about practice.

Well, that’s what they tried to talk about. That fell by the wayside as the presser kept going, thankfully.

“I could predict… wait. Spoil the party? What you mean?” said Romero. “I’m gonna knock out Ryan now, and he can go have fun with Devin right afterwards. I think Devin deserves his rematch. We could have fun with that (meaning Devin) later, but Devin deserves the rematch with Ryan. He’s been asking for it for a very long time.”

(Bill Haney in the background says “Good job Rolly, good job.”)

“You know, Rolly has never been seen as a real elite fighter. So I’m just here to do my job, knock them out and ride off in the sunset. That’s it,” replied Garcia.

So, They Sparred

An old sparring session gets brought up, and Garcia interrupts the question: “I’m not going to talk about something that happened eight years ago. That’s crazy. I’m here to do a job, and that’s it.

“But first, I want to thank God. Shout out to my mom. She beat breast cancer, and she’s right there! I see her. I love you so much, and I’m just excited to be back here in New York after, you know, such a historic event last time. Felt so sweet. So we’re gonna have to do it again sooner or later, right?”

Referring to his erratic behavior before the Haney fight, Garcia said: “I’m just here, man. I’m just here living life. Everybody goes through their ups and downs. Everybody goes through their things, but it’s how you come back. It’s how you bounce back. And just here to show people that you could bounce back from anything.”

Again, the sparring session: “It’s the only thing he got, right? He got that sparring match, and that’s what he’s gonna use till the day he dies, so I guess I gotta put that to an end come Friday night.”

Haney (Senior) vs. Garcia

What did Bill Haney say to Garcia at the media workout? “He was coming at my physique, but it’s all good. You know, they were saying the same thing last time, and they got their ass whooped last time, too, again.

“Jose hits pretty hard. And Jose got that left hook too! You don’t do shit! You can’t talk! Hey, hey look it! Devin needed his Daddy here!” yelped Garcia.

“Don’t talk that shit!” replied Bill Haney. “What the hell happened to Ryan Garcia? This is not the same Ryan Garcia at all. Not too much ostarine left in him.”

“I got multiple personalities bitch! And you don’t want to see the crazy one! You a bitch, you a little bitch!” barked back Garcia.

“I love it. Bill brings it out of me. I don’t give a fuck what you say, man. You’re trying to build your son up, that’s what you’re trying to do! We all know Victor Conte is the biggest cheater in the sport. You use SNAC and all that shit, so hut the fuck up! I know you brought your little cheerleader squad to help you, but you’re still a bitch!”

“He’s in for a tough fight with Romero. May 2 is going to be a tougher fight than we think, because he’s a fraction of the person he was on April the 20th,” said Haney.

“Hall of Fame trainer Derrick James, answer the question: Is he going to be clean this fight? Let’s ask some real questions. Ask him, is he going to be clean this fight? Is Derrick James going to make sure that he’s clean?” (Derrick doesn’t answer). Quiet as a church mouse!” said Haney.

“Are they lying around this mother? Because that’s what I think is going on. It’s lying, starting with Oscar De La Hoya first, saying that all three headliners and they’re all with Golden Boy.”

(Oscar stands up, buttons his suit jacket and makes like he’s going to cross the stage and smack Haney. He doesn’t of course).

Teofimo chimes in, sitting next to Bill Haney: “There’s something shiestie. It doesn’t make sense, a little crooked over here. Hey, let’s see the uppercut! Yeah, let’s get it going! Oscar, we’re going to get you going! Let’s go Oscar and Golden Boy, let’s go Oscar!”

“Everybody’s a great fighter here,” replied De La Hoya.

The senior Haney agreed. “Everyone is a main event on there. It’s six tremendously talented fighters, three fights. (Oscar interjects, We can have four!”)

“And let me tell you this, every fighter up here deserves to be praised. Deserves to take the spot that they took.” Pointing to each fighter one by one, Haney adds “He could have been the main event. He could have made main event, and he could have and that’s how this shit goes, and that’s promoting the fight.”

Prediction: Garcia has a style tailored-made for matchups like Romero, but he has the power to keep Garcia at bay. Garcia is an 11-to-1 favorite in this one and should stop Romero in the later rounds. Spoilers: Win, lose, or draw, we’ll still keep hearing about the sparring tape.

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Levale Whittington

It’s the pro debut of Japanese southpaw and Ring Magazine’s Ambassador Reito Tsutsumi as he takes on Levale Whittington of Chicago (1-2-1, 1 KOs). Whittington is the underdog, and he knows it. “I get y’all overlooking me, that’s cool and all,” Whittington stated.

“I know y’all don’t expect me to win, but Friday night, y’all gonna see the best version of Levale Whittington. Just prepare to be in for the fight of your life. Man, translate that.”

Tsutsumi enters with fanfare and aims to make a statement in his professional debut.

“It is my debut fight. So I would like for all the people in the world to see my fight,” Tsutsumi stated. “And what I want to do is, I want to make a really good impact for the people who are watching the fight Friday night. And I want people to see, who is this guy?

I want to make my name for myself this fight.It is my debut as a pro, but I do want to embrace my experience and amateur, and if I do my fight, I think I’ll be fine.”

Prediction: Tsutsumi is the heavy favorite against the four-fight vet here when I saw a line floating around. Go with Tsutsumi to win in his debut.

Battle of the Badges

It’s not on Boxrec, and you won’t receive a line for any short-term investments (legally), but the event is kicking off with a “Battle of the Badges,” a light heavyweight contest between New York’s Fire Department and the Police Department. James Gennari, representing the FDNY, will take on the NYPD’s Joel Allen. Allen, speaking at the final presser, comes from the background of the Police Athletic League.

“I’m blown away. This is like a childhood dream from 25 years ago. I came from the Police Athletic League ever since I was a kid, and without that program, I wouldn’t be a police officer. ‘Cops & Kids’ has made superstars in boxing and outside. That’s what I fight for, and that’s where my heart is. I’m gonna put on for my city.”

“Listen, you don’t leave it in the hands of the judges. You know, I’m going in to win. This is a big event. It’s a big opportunity. I don’t plan on embarrassing NYPD. I know he doesn’t plan on embarrassing FDNY, so we are looking to put on a performance. And, you know, you don’t get paid for overtime.”

Gennari echoed this and promised to bring it, big nose and all.

“We love our boys in blue. I know he’s gonna bring it. I’m gonna bring it. You gotta have balls to do both of our jobs. I think you got to have balls to step in the ring, and you don’t get a nose like this from being in boring fights.

“So it’s going to be a fun fight, for sure, and I’m ready for it. I’m not going to say it’s personal, but I’m bringing my A game for sure. You know, he’s beat every fireman that I know, that I know of, but he hasn’t fought me yet.

Prediction: As mentioned earlier, there aren’t any stakes except bragging rights back at the local precinct. That said, this should be interesting for as long as it lasts. I’m picking Allen because it’s hard to go against those in the Police Athletic League.