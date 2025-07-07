William Zepeda: Dreams Will Come True In New York

If you’re in New York’s Central Park on Saturday, July 13, and see a man wearing a big green WBC champion belt, introduce yourself to William Zepeda and congratulate him on his accomplishment.

In an interview with NY Fights, “El Camarón” Zepeda of San Mateo Atenco, México (33-0, 27 KOs), age 29, said his early boxing dreams are beginning to become true. The first was to headline a fight card in Las Vegas. Check done.

“Gayle, believe it or not, one of my dreams has come true always (the Vegas Card). You know, New York, (it) was to fight in New York, and the next day win a world title. The next day, just walk around Central Park, sit on the bench with my belt and just take in everything that just happened the night before,” Zepeda.

William Zepeda Takes On Shakur Stevenson

William Zepeda will face the biggest challenge of his career to date, taking on reigning WBC World Lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson of Newark (23-0, 11 KOs) on Saturday, July 12, as part of the upcoming Ring III card at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium. The entire fight card will air on DAZN PPV starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

As of publication, tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

Zepeda admits his patience has been tested waiting for his opportunity to fight for a championship, and it was always the green belt of the World Boxing Council he saw in those dreams.

“Ever since I was a little boy, and I would see fights like (Juan Manuel) Marquez and (Julio Cesar) Chavez, I will see how they would fight in the United States, and they would carry their green belt around. You know, it would always get me emotional, and I’ve always wanted to be here. And I’m finally here,” said Zepeda.

That road has taken him 16 years, since he began pursuing boxing seriously at the age of 13. Most recently, Zepeda had to come through two challenging fights against durable and crafty opponent Tevin Farmer. The first fight was a narrow split decision after Zepeda suffered a knockdown in the fourth round and a Fight of the Year candidate.

The second fight was another close majority decision for Zepeda. At the time, Zepeda explains why he took the rematch.

“He’s a great fighter. It was a great challenge,” said Zepeda. “I didn’t take this fight because I beat him. I took this fight because it was a test. I knew he was difficult the first time. He was even more difficult this time. I thank him for giving me the opportunity. I’m very grateful we had 22 rounds.”

Watch our entire interview with William Zepeda and Coach Panda Najar here.

Thank You, Tevin Farmer

Four months later, Zepeda gets the biggest opportunity of his boxing career. Now, Zepeda believes the storms he weathered against a defensively skilled Farmer were meant to prepare him for a difficult test against Stevenson, among the world’s acknowledged defensive geniuses.

“I think it’s come at the perfect time,” said Zepeda. “I’ve learned. I’ve matured. I bettered myself and not only was I due to have the opportunity to fight for the world title, but I’ve earned my opportunity to fight for the world title.

“I believe in faith, and I believe that God gave me the opportunity to not only fight once, but twice against Tevin Farmer. He taught me I had a whole lot of learning to do. You know, not only me, but he taught my team that we had a whole lot of learning to do.

“I’m grateful for Tevin Farmer for giving me all that experience that he has. But it made me realize I had a lot a lot of learning to do, not to get comfortable during the rounds, not to drop my hands, not to make a lot of mistakes that I did and that I know that I cannot do against a fighter like Shakur Stevenson,” insisted Zepeda.

Zepeda recalls just four years ago when he earned the position to fight then-undefeated Hector Tanajara for his first fight in the United States under the hot summer sun at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Zepeda, relatively unknown, made a big impression from my seat ringside, blowing out Tanajara in six rounds.

Zepeda’s Road To A Championship

Zepeda said he feels the same excitement looking toward Saturday’s fight and thanking his entire team, including trainer Cesar “Panda” Najar, manager Carlos Marte, and the more recent additions. “I’m grateful, and I believe this is not just mine, but all of our opportunity.”

Zepeda believes the matchup with Stevenson will be the most difficult fight of his career. Why?

“Because he’s a world champion. Not anybody just becomes a world champion.

“We want what he has. We want to be recognized just like he’s recognized. We want to go in there and take it. And this is why we believe that this is the hardest fight, because he’s a real champion.

“He’s moved up two different weight divisions. He’s conquered them, and everything that he’s does, that he has done, we want that. So, in order for us to get that, we must beat Shakur Stevenson,” said Zepeda.

Stamina As A Superpower

Zepeda said he has been looking for the Stevenson fight for a long time. He recognizes the style clash between himself, known for record-breaking punch output, and the stamina developed through a lifetime of living in his hometown, sitting at 8,500 feet above sea level. Asked whether being a man of those mountains blessed Zepeda with a unique superpower, he smiled.

“Of course, not having any malls, not having any shopping centers, not having anything to do here, but train, you know, and focus in the high altitude of these beautiful mountains here, I know that it benefits me.

“I don’t know if it becomes a superpower, but it benefits me, you know, to go down to sea level. And I know that my oxygen and my recovery is a whole lot better doing camp here,” said Zepeda.

The proof is in his numbers. In his fight against Joseph Diaz, Zepeda set CompuBox records in the lightweight division for total punches thrown (1,536), jabs thrown in a round (89), and total jabs thrown (787). He also holds the record for the most punches thrown per round on average at 93.9.

Styles Makes Fights: The Truism Applies Saturday

These circumstances, plus the influence of the many great offensive Mexican boxers before him, helped shape Zepeda’s fighting style. He is well aware it will be a “styles make fights” clash between himself and Stevenson, with the man better able to impose his style on the other as the likely winner. So far, no one has been able to do it. Zepeda is confident he’s built for the assignment.

“I know that if anyone has a style to beat him, it’s me. You know, I gotta make him uncomfortable. I’m the one that needs to change it up. I need to make him uncomfortable. I need to do things that are going to make Shakur uncomfortable, because Shakur has always outclassed his opponents.

“I don’t believe anyone has ever taken him to the deep water. This is what I have to do. It’s not what Shakur has to do. It’s what I have to do to make that style. Because we know that Shakur, you know, is always a comfortable fighter. So, I have to go in there and make it uncomfortable,” said Zepeda of his approach.

The downside of his impressive offense is that Zepeda can leave himself vulnerable to counterpunches. Stevenson is not known as a knockout artist, but he has more than enough power to do damage and to neutralize what he can’t avoid with his defensive skills.

It’s why Stevenson is a minus-1200 favorite, with Zepeda the plus-680 underdog. If Zepeda wins, the oddsmakers have him winning by stoppage, while Stevenson is favored by decision.

It’s sure to be an exciting contest. With Saudi General Entertainment Authority promoter Turki Alalshikh making his distaste for what he calls “Tom and Jerry” defensive fights known, he’s urging the two men to engage. Zepeda doesn’t need any encouragement.

Zepeda Carries On The Mexican Tradition

Asked about who Zepeda believes represents the best of Mexican boxing, he recited the following list in order without hesitation:

Salvador Sanchez Julio Cesar Chavez, Senior Juan Manuel Marquez Ricard “Finito” Lopez Canelo Alvarez

And is Zepeda number six, we asked him?

“Trust in God on July 12, it should be like that,” smiled Zepeda.