William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer Stand and Deliver Wild Showdown

After watching the rematch between William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer, there is no doubt. Tevin Farmer is one tough SOB.

Former IBF super featherweight champion Farmer of Philadelphia (33-8-1, 8 KOs) put up a tremendous performance in the rematch against lightweight William “El Camarón” Zepeda of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico (32-0, 26 KOs), an even better fight than their November 2024 showdown.

It made for an exciting Fight Of The Year candidate thanks to Farmer’s fortitude and determination. But he came up short in a majority decision loss to Zepeda by scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 114-114 in the Golden Boy Boxing main event Saturday.

Farmer Hangs Tough After Apparent Injury

Farmer appeared to seriously injure his left hand, elbow, or both in the first round of the fight. It wasn’t clear what happened, and Farmer didn’t discuss it or blame the injury for the loss. He simply carried on.

Zepeda delivered the same offensive output as in his previous fights thanks to his incredible stamina and work rate. He keeps coming and keeps throwing. In the rematch, Zepeda went to the body early and often. It took a toll on Farmer, but he refused to back down. He kept after Zepeda and made him put in the work.

In the fifth round, Zepeda seemed to hurt Farmer and was on the verge of stopping him. His corner shouted at him to take a knee, but Farmer later said he refused. Farmer survived the round, and in the sixth, he returned the favor, buzzing Zepeda and having his best round of the fight.

Through the back half of the fight, Farmer seemed on the verge of being stopped, whether by Zepeda, by the referee, or the corner. But like a James Bond movie villain, he wouldn’t go away.

With Zepeda’s Mexican fans roaring through all 12 rounds at the Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancún, Mexico, they wouldn’t have enjoyed such an action-packed fight without Farmer’s gutsy performance.

Farmer let out a rueful laugh when he heard the scorecards. The right man won, but it was awfully close for comfort. Zepeda acknowledged how tough it was to get the victory.

William Zepeda Thanks Tevin Farmer

“He’s a great fighter. It was a great challenge,” said Zepeda. “I didn’t take this fight because I beat him. I took this fight because it was a test. I knew he was difficult the first time. He was even more difficult this time. I thank him for giving me the opportunity. I’m very grateful we had 22 rounds.”

Zepeda said he knew he had to do what he had to do to get the victory. “I’m glad we both gave the best show, and we had the opportunity to fight.”

Farmer took nothing away from Zepeda. “Like I told him, he’s a hell of a fighter, probably one of the toughest in the division because of his output. If you can’t keep up with his output or can’t hurt him back, he will pressure you.”

Farmer Frustrated By His Situation

Farmer expressed his frustration for not seeing his efforts rewarded. “I’m an overachiever. I’m competing with the best. Still top level. I can’t get the decision. I don’t have a promoter, so what am I going to do? Seriously. I can’t keep going to camp and not get the decision, getting robbed. The last fight was closer than this fight.”

While it might be a wise idea for Farmer to retire, the fight with Zepeda proved Farmer is worth of facing any of the top lightweights. There aren’t enough title fights to go around. Why not put Farmer up against one of the other names in the top ten?

Zepeda landed 344 of 944 punches thrown (39%). Farmer landed 152 of 679 punches (22%). In their first fight, Zepeda landed 527 of 1087 punches thrown (48%). Farmer landed 366 of 737 punches (49%). The big difference was the body attack of Zepeda. He landed 130 body punches. Farmer landed just 43 body shots.

READ MORE from NY Fights – And Still: Mikaela Mayer Beats Sandy Ryan In Rematch Saturday

Oscar Collazo Defends Titles in Five Rounds

Puerto Rican WBO/WBA and Ring Magazine Minimumweight champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs) gave Edwin Cano Hernandez of Mexico (13-3-1, 4 KOs) very little room to work, stopping Cano with a fifth round TKO behind relentless body punching that finally caught up with Cano.

Collazo was hard on his performance. He’s on a mission to prove the lighter weight division fighters are worthy of respect.

“I give myself a C-minus, because I have a lot to learn,” said Collazo. “When I see my team and they give me an A, that’s when I’m finished.

“This statement was for all the people who didn’t know what the lower weight classes can do. Co-main event, we got the first knockout of the card. The lower weights want that money. We’re coming to stay.”

Cano was merely a stay-busy fight, putting himself in front of the Mexican fans while pursuing his ultimate goal of unifying the minimumweight division. It would make Collazo the first undisputed champion from Puerto Rico. Oscar Collazo is itching for a unification fight. How about the winner of the Melvin Jerusalem vs. Yudai Shigioka fight on Sunday in Japan for the WBC minimumweight belt?

Yokasta Valle Wins Split Decision Over Marlen Esparza

WBC World Minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle of Costa Rica (33-3, 10 KOs) won her super flyweight division non-title fight against Olympic medalist Marlen Esparza of Houston (15-3, 1 KO). SD.

It was a close, highly entertaining fight between the women in a gamble for Valle taking on Esparza. It paid off for Valle, who won a close split decision. Scores were 97-93 and 97-93 for Valle, 96-94 for Esparza. The judges had a difficult assignment as the rounds were all close. Valle had the edge in the first half of the fight, but Esparza poured it on through the second half and nearly pulled off the win.

While there wasn’t a title at stake, it was among the most significant victories of Valle’s career.