And Still: Mikaela Mayer Beats Sandy Ryan In Rematch Saturday

Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan were equally determined to prevail in their eagerly awaited rematch on Saturday in Las Vegas. The women didn’t disappoint the fans, but only one could get the win.

In the Top Rank Boxing main event, WBO World Welterweight champion Mayer fought off Ryan and some last-minute adversity from a cut to hold off the challenger in their rematch.

Mayer’s offensive output was the difference in the end and on the scorecards for a definitive majority decision to override the majority decision in the first fight, which was precisely what Mayer said she wanted on Saturday. Scorecards read 98-92, 97-93, 97-93.

Mayer and Ryan Set The Bar

Both women put on another entertaining show and were more active and aggressive. Mayer said the difference was her elevated offensive effort in the second fight, when she sat on her shots and committed more to her hooks.

“Sandy tends to stand straight up, she comes forward and she piuts the pressure on. So we worked chopping her down with those hooks over the top,” said Mayer.

Ryan started the fight strong, and it seemed she might make it a long night for Mayer. She showed good handspeed, catching Mayer coming in with solid punches.

But Mayer adjusted with her footwork and increased her work rate, beating Ryan to the punch round after round. Ryan remained competitive, but past the halfway point of the fight, she knew she would need something special and had to dig down. She was able to win several of the later rounds, but it wasn’t enough.

Mayer had Ryan briefly hurt twice, but the British fighter was too determined to fold.

In the eighth round, Mayer suffered a cut over her left eye from an accidental headbutt. Trainer Manny Robles did a solid job keeping it under control, and though it looks bad, it wasn’t a serious factor.

Mayer said she also benefited from the move up to the welterweight division, which she should have done earlier. “When I finally did, it took a solid year and a half of work. This is where I’m comfortable and where I should have been.”

A disappointed Ryan said it was a great fight. “We both put it on the line again. This time it was even a better fight. I thought it was close. I thought I was doing well at the start.”

Ryan thanked her team, including her trainer Kay Koroma, who is Mayer’s former trainer. “Coming into camp, I was questioning myself. Kay (Koroma) got me back to where I needed to be.”

Mayer and Ryan Rematch Delivers

Mayer said women set the standard today in boxing for even matchups among the top talents.

“I wanted to give Sandy the rematch. It was a great fight. It warranted a rematch,” said Mayer. “A rematch should happen when the fans want it, when it’s warranted.

Mayer now says she wanted to pursue her goal of becoming the unified, undisputed champion. That road leads to another British fighter, Lauren Price, the current unified WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO, and Ring welterweight champion after beating Natasha Jonas on March 7. “I’ve beat Sandy twice. Now it’s time for me to move on and become undisputed against Lauren Price,” said Mayer.

Asked after the fight whether any bad blood with Ryan could be put behind them, Mayer was clear. “No. I wanted to kick her ass and I did.”

Brian Norman Jr. Breezes Past Derrieck Cuevas

WBO World Welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. of Conyers, Georgia (27-0, 21 KOs) made his first title defense look like a walk in the park against Derrieck Cuevas of Puerto Rico (27-2-1, 19 KOs).

Norman Jr. said it felt wonderful to be back in action and get the victory.

“Of course, I had a little ring rust starting off, but you see I shook that off real quick … But as you see, it wasn’t a struggle at all. Great opponent, never been stopped, and only one defeat. You see what I did to him.” In fact, Cuevas had never been down before stepping into the ring with Norman Jr.

Cuevas has more than enough power to keep opponents honest. None of it mattered to Norman Jr. The champion took a few hard shots, but they didn’t register. He kept Cuevas honest with a smart jab and pretty check left hooks.

Left Hooks Hit The Target for Norman Jr.

As Norman Jr. shook off ten months of ring rust, the left hooks began to hit the mark. Cuevas’ buckling knees gave it away.

Near the end of the third round, Norman Jr. sent Cuevas to the canvas for the first time off a right-hand swivel jab and a big left hook. Cuevas got up and walked away from referee Thomas Taylor. Taylor asked Norman whether he wanted to continue, telling Cuevas to look at him. But it was clear his night was over, and Taylor waved off the fight at 2:59 of round three.

Norman Jr. said before the fight, you must defend your title to be considered a “real” champion until you defend your title. Mission accomplished. Norman Jr. called himself “a future legend in the game.

“It’s the Brian Norman show now. Now y’all better come out and see me. Everything was perfect coming into this fight. My time is now.

“If you ain’t never fought B Norman Junior the Assassin, you never fought nobody,” declared Norman Jr.

Norman Jr. wants to face one of the other welterweight champions in a unification fight. With Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis fighting on April 12 in Atlantic City for Ennis’s IBF title, the winner seems an obvious choice.

“Where’s my little piece of it? I’m right here,” said Norman Jr.

Bruce “ShuShu” Carrington Takes Out Vivas in Three

Brooklyn featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) made quick work of Jose Enrique Vivas of Mexico (23-4, 12 KOs) in three rounds in a 10-round WBC final eliminator.

Vivas looked like he might present a challenge early for Carrington, but he started feeling himself and pushing Carrington back. It was a bad idea, as Carrington caught Vivas coming in with vicious uppercuts, followed by hooks.

It was a combination that started with an uppercut and ended with a right hook to the temple, which was the beginning of the end of Vivas. Cuevas got to his feet in bad shape. Referee Raul Caiz Jr. could have stopped the fight there, but let the action continue as Carrington battered Cuevas. The minute between rounds wasn’t a lot of help, and Caiz Jr. quickly stepped in as Carrington unleashed punches on Cuevas.

After the fight, Carrington called out the champions in the division for a title challenge, including Nick Ball and Stephen Fulton. “I’m top five in all of the sanctioning bodies right now. Stop running!” declared Carrington.

Asked about WBO champion Rafael Espinoza, Carrington said, “You know I’ll chop that tree down!” Espinoza is scheduled for a fight on the undercard of the Naoya Inoue fight on May 4 in Las Vegas.

Tiger Johnson Takes a Bite Out of Casteneda

Delante “Tiger” Johnson of Cleveland (15-0, 7 KOs) took it to durable Kendo Casteneda of San Antonio (21-9, 9 KOs), looking strong in his move up to the welterweight division. Johnson won a fifth-round TKO win in one of his best performances as a pro, hurting Casteneda to the body repeatedly and scoring a knockdown, eventually forcing referee Raul Caiz Jr. to stop the fight at 2:00 of round five.

El General Emiliano Vargas Takes Charge of Gonzalez

Emiliano Vargas of Las Vegas (13-0, 11 KOs) served up a sensational knockout win over Giovannie Gonzalez of Stockton, California (20-8-2, 15 KOs) with a second-round TKO.

Vargas had suffered a hairline fracture in his right hand in his last fight. He focused on training his left hand, which paid off as Vargas caught Gonzalez with a left hook after a series of right hooks. Gonzalez never saw coming and dropped like a rock to the canvas. He struggled to his feet, but his night was over.