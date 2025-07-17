Rematches Spice Up Pacquiao Barrios Undercard

Whatever you might think about the return of eight-division Hall of Fame champion Manny Pacquiao at age 46 against WBC World Welterweight champion Mario Barrios, there is no denying the quality of the Pacquiao Barrios undercard, packed with plenty of fights sure to bring the action, including two highly anticipated rematches.

The main card begins Saturday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It airs on Prime Video PPV and PPV.com with a price of $79.99. The early undercard begins on Prime Video for all subscribers at no additional charge at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

Fundora vs Tszyu 2: Blood Brothers Back For More

Super welterweights Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu delivered a bloody brawl in their first fight in Las Vegas in March 2024. Fight fans will recall Tszyu was off to a great start and winning the early rounds when the 6-foot-6 Fundora caught Tszyu in the third round with an elbow, opening a horrific gash across the top of Tszyu’s head. Tszyu soldiered on, but he couldn’t overcome the damage and lost a close split decision.

Fundora won a stay busy fight in March. Tszyu had a rougher path, suffering a devastating knockout loss to Bakhram Murtazaliev. He has since won a knockout victory over American Joey Spencer in April. Now, the long-awaited rematch is here.

Fundora of Coachella, California (22-1-1, 14 KOs) and Tszyu of Australia (25-2, 18 KOs) will fight for Fundora’s WBC belt. But far more is on the line, especially for Tszyu. He cannot afford a third loss in a year.

Tszyu admits now he was in no condition to continue the fight. “Physically and mentally to a certain point, I was distracted. Instead of coming back in my corner thinking about the fight, I was thinking about my cut. And that always presents challenges, especially when you’re fighting at the very, very top level.

“There are a lot of questions to be answered from both sides (in the rematch), not just my side. The questions will be answered,” said Tszyu.

Fundora says he’s at the top level. “I’m world champion. I think the strategy, the plans we’ve been going through and doing have been very successful. So, I’m just going to continue to do these things.”

“We’re both in it to the very end,” said Tszyu of the rematch, saying he and Fundora are the perfect dance partners because they bring out the best in each other. “May the best man win. I know who the best man is.”

“What happened in the past has only made me into who I am today. And today is a dangerous, hungry young fighter who’s willing to take it all and just wants success. This is a different phase I’m in from last year to more mature, smarter, hungrier and more confident,” promised the Australian former champion.

“We train hard for this. This is the dream. It’s all boxers’ dream to become world champion and to continue to be world champion, become a legacy in this sport.

“It’s nice that we have the main event as Manny Pacquiao, an icon in this sport, to remind us all, everybody on the card, that we all can be there. We all can be that guy,” said Fundora.

Cruz vs Fierro 2 Could Steal the Show Saturday

In the other highly anticipated rematch, junior welterweights Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz of Mexico City (27-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro of Tijuana (23-3-2, 18 KOs) have a score to settle.

It is hard to believe Cruz is still only 27 years old after so many grueling fights. His 26-year-old opponent Fierro gave Cruz all he could handle in their first fight three months ago. Fierro felt he did enough to win, but the Nevada judges felt otherwise. The fight was too good not to run back, and the two Mexicans will settle the score Saturday.

“You saw in February, it was a war, and this time it’s gonna be no exception,” said the highly motivated Fierro. “Get ready, because this Saturday, all doubts, all the things that weren’t cleared up in February, they’re going to get cleared up now, I promise.”

“I want the fans to be the true winners on Saturday night, it’s going to be a great fight. I got ready for this, and now it’s showtime,” said the former lightweight champion Cruz.

Figueroa and Gonzalez In Must-Win Showdown

The opening PPV bout pits featherweights Brandon Figueroa of Welasco, Texas (25-2-1, 19 KOs) against Joet Gonzalez of Los Angeles (27-4, 15 KOs) in a WBA title eliminator fight. Both men have had ups and downs in their careers. They both find themselves on the rise once again, and both must get a win to see a path forward.

Figueroa decided to return to his original trainer Manny Robles, meaning a move from Texas to Los Angeles for training. “I want to be at the elite level. I talked to my father, we came to an agreement, and I had to sacrifice my family as well. If I’ve got to do so to become the best in the world, I would do anything. I love this sport, and I will absolutely do anything for it,” said Figueroa.

Gonzalez gets it, and said he plans to win by any means necessary. “You got a fighter who’s coming off a loss. I know he’s very hungry to get back on a winning track. So, I’m expecting the best Brandon Figueroa there’s ever been. It is what it is, but I’m planning on getting that victory Saturday.”

Pacquiao Barrios Prime Video Preliminaries: Gary Russell Jr. Returns

Featured on the early prelims is the return to the ring of lightweight Gary Russell Jr. of Capital Heights, Maryland (31-2, 18 KOs) to the ring, taking on Hugo Castaneda of Alamo, Texas (15-2-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-round fight.

The former featherweight champion from 2015 to 2022, the talented Russell Jr. has been out of the ring for three years following the death of his father, Gary Senior, who trained Gary and three of his four brothers, including Gary Antuanne Russell and Gary Antonio Russell. Gary Jr. stepped into his father’s role. After putting the careers of his talented brothers first, Russell Jr. is finally returning to the ring.

“I feel like for the last three and a half years, I was focused on everyone else, my younger brothers, my children, my brother’s children,” said Russell Jr. “I was focused on everyone else, other than myself.

“I finally got a little bit of downtime to do something that I really genuinely want to do, and I’m excited to be back,” said Russell Jr., who promised the fight would not go all ten rounds.

Super bantamweight David Picasso of Mexico (31-0-1, 17 KOs) continues to build his resume in anticipation of a future matchup against Naoya Inoue, possibly in December. He must first defeat another Japanese fighter, Kyonosuke Kameda (15-4-2, 9 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round fight.

Veteran junior lightweight Mark Magsayo of the Philippines (27-2, 18 KOs) steps into the ring against Jorge Mata Cuellar of Mexico (21-2-2, 13 KOs) in a classic matchup. Magsayo defeated Russell Jr. in his last fight, then lost to Rey Vargas and Brandon Figueroa before putting together three knockout wins.

“I’m so excited to be on this undercard for Manny Pacquiao. It’s Philippines vs. Mexico and we’re gonna give the fans a great fight,” said Magsayo.