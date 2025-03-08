Blood Brothers: Fundora Upsets Tszyu By SD, Wins WBC & WBO Titles

Sebastian Fundora seized the opportunity of his life. With 11 days’ notice, he took on WBO World Super Welterweight champion Tim Tszyu, and few gave Fundora much of a chance, coming off his first loss by knockout to Brian Mendoza.

After a dramatic and bloody battle, a disciplined Fundora of Coachella, California (22-1-1, 13 KOs) used his 10-inch height and reach advantage, handing Tszyu of Sydney (24-1, 17 KOs) his first loss by split decision. The scores were 116-112 and 115-113 for Fundora and 116-112 for Tszyu.

Fundora wins Tszyu’s WBO belt, as well as the vacant WBC title, to become a unified champion.

With sister Gabriela, the current IBF Flyweight champion, at his side, Fundora said, “We’ve been praying for this moment for a long time, and I’m just happy that Tim Tszyu gave me the opportunity, and the opportunity became my dream come true.”

“Tszyu is a world champion for a reason. It’s an honor to share the ring and make history with him.” It was the first main event under the new Prime Video banner for Premier Boxing Champions.

Disciplined Performance by Fundora

Cynics expected Fundora, age 26, to do what he customarily does: fight at a distance for the first few rounds, then revert to his usual offensive-minded style. Fundora proved he learned a valuable lesson after getting caught and knocked out by Mendoza. The revelation in this fight was how beautifully Fundora used his skills to prevent Tszyu from moving in, working a good jab and responding with power shots when Tszyu got close.

“You know I can fight on the outside, now you know I can fight on the inside,” said Fundora. When asked by NY Fights about the criticism after the fight, Fundora said he knows people talk and ignores it. He said he had a year to prepare and learn from the mistakes made in the Mendoza fight.

Tszyu won the first two rounds while Fundora was still assessing him. The fight took a dramatic turn at the end of round two. Tszyu leaned in, following through on a punch, and took a hard elbow from Fundora to the top of the head. It opened a massive gash, sending blood gushing down Tszyu’s face.

The blood never let up, with the corner wiping Tszyu down and controlling what they could, soaking dozens of towels by the final bell. It impaired Tszyu’s vision, but not to the point the fight was stopped.

Fundora faced his own problems, suffering what certainly must be a broken nose from a Tszyu punch. It also poured through the rest of the fight but nowhere near what Tszyu confronted.

“I didn’t want to break my nose today, but this is my life, and this is boxing. I just had to be smart. I used my brain. I hope you saw me use my boxing skills tonight,” said Fundora.

It made for a bloody mess, but looking past the obvious shock, Fundora delivered a performance most observers doubted he was disciplined and capable enough to pull off. Fundora fought responsibly and defensively, using his ten-inch height and reach advantages in ways he hadn’t demonstrated before.

Fundora still landed power punches, making rivers of blood fly from Tszyu’s head, but not to the point of leaving himself open to severe damage. It’s possible Tszyu was hampered too much by the situation to deliver the sort of power punching we’ve come to expect from him, but he made no excuses after the fight.

Still, some judges (and we’re looking at you, Tim Cheatham) value power punches more than jabs, and they gave enough rounds to the champion to make the fight closer than it appeared to the 14,726 fans at the T-Mobile Arena.

Fundora argued that his father is a leading candidate for Trainer of the Year. “My dad is in the running for Trainer of the Year, with me and my sister both being world champions. Boxing is our life, and I’m very grateful.”

After the loss, Tszyu accepted the twist of fate. “I’m a throwback fighter, and whatever circumstances come up, I’ll keep going. But all credit belongs to the man who won tonight.

“These things happen. My momentum was rolling in the first two rounds, and then boom, you’re blinded completely. This is boxing, it’s part of the sport.”

Tszyu said he would not offer any excuses despite the bloody injury suffered early in the fight. “I show up no matter what and always bring the fight. I’ll fight whoever, whenever,” suggesting Terence Crawford call “if you want a good scrap.”

Fundora vs. Spence Jr.?

Meanwhile, Crawford’s former foe, Errol Spence, Jr., emerged in the ring. Asked about facing the winner, Spence Jr. said, “It’s time to get it on. He’s got the big dog now. It’s my first time seeing him in person. He’s got good height, but we’ll break him down.” Fundora replied, “Errol [Spence] is one of the pound-for-pound greats, so fighting him and getting a win would be history for me.

In a twist of boxing history, Tim Tszyu’s father, Kostya Tszyu, also suffered his first professional loss with a Las Vegas connection. While awaiting a proposed fight against Oscar De La Hoya, the senior Tszyu took a stay-busy fight and lost his title to Las Vegas native Vince Phillips by tenth-round TKO on May 31, 1997 in Atlantic City. Tszyu never fought De La Hoya.

Issac Cruz Puts Down Rolly Romero in TKO8 Win

Saturday’s lesson: Don’t poke the pitbull.

After enduring insults and being called a chihuahua by his opponent, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz was motivated not merely to defeat WBA World Super Lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero but to punish him.

Cruz of Mexico City (26-2-1, 18 KOs) put a beating on the overwhelmed Romero of Las Vegas (15-2, 13 KOs), forcing Romero to fight going backward and eat punch after punch until referee Thomas Taylor decided Romero had enough, calling the fight off at 56 seconds of round eight.

“If you disrespect me and call me a chihuahua, you see what happens,” said Cruz, now the new WBA titleholder in his first fight in the 140 pound division.

Cruz went straight to Romero from the opening bell, thrilling the thousands of Mexican fans in Las Vegas who were there specifically to support Cruz. From the start, Cruz landed his trademark sweeping hooks from both sides and kept them coming. Cruz remained the aggressor throughout the fight.

Cruz also weakened Romero by going to the body. Through five rounds, Cruz had landed 30 body shots to ten for Romero. In desperation, Romero began to hold Cruz far beyond what was acceptable. Referee Taylor warned him once, then docked Romero a point for holding in round five. Cruz sadistically drilled Romero to the body to end the round to make his point.

Romero began feeling the damage to his ribs. Before the eighth round, it appeared he might not come out of the corner. After a delay, he emerged, but he might have been better off calling it a night. Cruz went back to work, and after 56 seconds of more damage, Taylor decided Romero had enough.

“I wasn’t here to just fight; I was here to terminate him and eat him. I did my talking in the ring. There will be a long-time champion at 140 pounds.

“I now have a title that’s backing me up,” said Cruz, adding he would be willing to fight anyone with a belt, including Devin Haney and a rematch with Gervonta Davis.

Cruz thanked the boisterous fans. “I just wanted to make sure that everyone who came here got their money’s worth. I’m going to be a champ for a long time.”

A rueful Romero wished the fans a happy Easter, saying, “Just like Jesus resurrected, so will I.”

Erislandy Lara Lights Up Michael Zarafa

Ring rust? Erislandy Lara of Guantanamo, Cuba (30-3-3, 18 KOs) defied predictions about his WBA middleweight title defense against Michael Zarafa of Melbourne (31-5, 19 KOs). At age 40 and after 22 months out of the ring, Lara vs. Zarafa would be the fight when fans refreshed their drinks.

Instead, Lara drilled Zarafa with a blistering straight left, dropping him to the canvas and ending their fight when Zarafa could not get to his feet at 2:59 of the second round.

“Rust? What rust?” said Lara. “I’ve worked my fucking ass off in training because I know that all of these fighters are coming for my title. By staying ready, you don’t have to get ready.

“I have always said that I only need one or two rounds to size my opponent up, and I knew I had him from the very first round. That left-hand shot was just a matter of time. I want to dedicate this fight to the fans that have supported me all this time, both from Cuba and all over the world as well.”

Flyweight Fireworks: Martinez Battles Cordova To MD



In the PBC on Prime pay-per-view opener, Julio Cesar Martinez of Mexico City (21-3, 15 KOs) went to war with determined challenger Angelino Cordova of Caracas, Venezuela (18-1-1, 12 KOs), for Martinez’s WBC world super flyweight belt

After 12 exciting rounds of nonstop action, including a round of the year, Martinez squeaked by Cordova with a surprisingly close majority decision. The scores were 114-112 on two cards and 113-113 on the third.

Cordova had the upper hand in the first few rounds, and it seemed an upset might be in store. But Martinez settled in and scored a knockdown early in the round, setting Cordova down on his backside. Thirty seconds later, “El Rey” Martinez reloaded and did it again, with Cordova stumbling backward onto the canvas.

But Cordova regained his composure, and the firefight continued. The Mexican fans rooted Martinez on,and it worked. Martinez began to blast Cordova to both sides of the head and finally Cordova held on.

But in a preview of what would happen in the main event, Martinez suffered a serious cut to the left side of his head. The corner managed it well between the eighth and ninth rounds.

Then Martinez began bleeding badly from a second cut, this one more disturbing on the left eyebrow due to a headbutt. As the fans in the arena watched the replay, they felt Cordova did it on purpose and let him know it. Martinez was allowed to continue.

In the final two rounds, both men and their corners knew the cards would be close and tried not to leave it to the judges, letting their hands go. Both men looked for that one shot in the last round to cut things short, but it was destined to go to the cards.

Both Martinez and Cordova were taken to the nearby UMC Trauma Center for observation out of an abundance of caution.

Justin Viloria of Whittier, California (5-0, 3 KOs) and Erick Benitez of Guadalajara (5-6-1, 1 KO) had the tough assignment of following up the main event in a swing round, with Viloria taking the decision by scores of 40-36, 39-37 X 2. The super featherweight Viloria is the nephew of former world champion Brian Viloria.

