Weekend Boxing Schedule: Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr. Top Pick

Your weekend boxing schedule for June 13 and 14 is light on action. Enjoy the weekend and call your dad on Father’s Day if you’re lucky enough to have him around.

🥊 Friday, June 13

June 13: OTX Boxing – Philadelphia (DAZN)

Time : 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT Location : 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia Broadcast: DAZN

Overtime Boxing hits Philly with a card packed fights headlined by Allentown’s own super flyweight LeAnna Cruz (10-0, 1 KO) taking on Regina Chavez of Mexico (8-5-3, 1 KO).

All eight bouts on the card feature fighters from Philadelphia or nearby Newark, giving fans a chance to see and support their local fighters, including junior welterweights Branden Pizarro and Kurt Scoby (in separate fights), plus welterweight Tahmir Smalls.

🥊 Saturday, June 14

Hitchins vs. Kambosos Jr. – Matchroom Boxing

Time : 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Location : The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York

: The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York Broadcast: DAZN

Let’s get the important detail out of the way after last weekend’s Keyshawn Davis disaster. All fighters on this card made weight.

Hitchins of New York (19-0, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of his IBF World Super Lightweight title after a victory over Liam Paro of Australia in Puerto Rico last December.

Kambosos Jr. of Sydney (22-3, 10 KOs) hopes to bring that belt back to Australia, becoming a two-time champion in two divisions with a victory.

Both men have been fired up and had plenty to say all week. It was no different at the weigh-in, with Hitchins and Kambosos Jr. chattering nonstop until they finally separated. They’re both professionals and decent men at heart, so there was nothing out of line.

Last Words Before Fight Night

Afterward, Kambosos Jr. said, “Look how skinny, look how drained he is, stinky breath! We’re ripped, we’re ready.”

Kambosos Jr. has made a point all week he loves fighting at The Theater at MSG in New York, site of his greatest victories. “This is the most iconic venue in the world. New York is my city, I’m ready to win this fight.

“I’m a better fighter, I’m a dog in that ring. He can have all that, I’m prettier!” laughed Kambosos Jr.

Kambosos Jr. is the underdog against the champion Hitchins. Hitchins brushed off all the trash talk.

“I told him we don’t have to do all that now, the fight is here. We true professionals, we don’t gotta go back and forth. His dad don’t gotta hit my trainer or do all this extra stuff. We have a great event. The fans are ready. I’m ready. It’s time to go,” said Hitchins.

Hitchins said that when Kambosos Jr. has shone before, it’s because of his lackluster opposition.

“Like I been telling the world before, I’m a better boxer than the guys that he’s been in the ring with before. Tomorrow night, he’ll see. If he don’t believe it, he’ll see we’re on a whole different level.

“We know he’s coming to make it rugged, throw the overhand right and make it a difficult fight. But I belong here. I told this world this a few years ago. All I needed was to catch up to the big events, get comfortable with the magnitude of the situation. Now I’m world champion. I feel settled in. I’ve been here before. Tomorrow night it’s time to have fun.”

Prediction from the champion? “He makes a lot of mistakes. I’m pretty sure he’s going to come aggressive tomorrow. I think him coming aggressive, me having to force him to come to my fight, I’m going to pick him apart easy. Tomorrow night, it’s going to be easy work. Hopefully I get this MF outta here ‘cause he’s got a strong ass head.”

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said of the main event, “You’ve got two world-class operators fired up for the fight of their lives tomorrow night.

“Richardson has the opportunity to really make a statement tomorrow, but he’s up against a rugged dog in Kambosos. Both teams are fired up.”

Prediction: Hitchins By Decision

Don’t count on this fight to be as fired up as the war of words all week. Hitchins is a far more skilled boxer, and it will be easy work if he decides to fight behind his jab and stay out of range. He can take a few chances coming in here and there against Kambosos Jr. to test him.

Kambosos Jr. isn’t afraid to bring the fight to an opponent, even if he ends up going out on his shield. It’s what makes him a fan favorite. He must take every opportunity to bum rush and bully Hitchins, and throw the kitchen sink at him.

Hitchins doesn’t care how he wins, only that he wins. He’s willing to stink it out to win, and he will. Lopsided decision victory for Hitchins.

Undercard Action Features Cruz, Teremoana, Dev, Moses

In the co-main event, lightweight talent and Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz of Cuba (5-0, 2 KOs) looks to take a massive step towards a title fight when he takes on Hironori Mishiro of Japan (17-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eliminator for the IBF World Lightweight title.

Australian heavyweight and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Teremoana Teremoana (7-0, 7 KOs) is back with the goal of extending his perfect knockout and win record against local fan favorite Aleem Whitfield of New York (9-0, 6 KOs), who’s got his own perfect record to defend over six rounds.

Pedigreed prospect Zaquin Moses of Newark (3-0, 2 KOs), the cousin of Shakur Stevenson, steps through the ropes in his fourth pro bout of six rounds at super featherweight against Carl Rogers of Colorado Springs (3-2).

Indian Olympian Nishant Dev (1-0, 1 KO) showed potential in his first pro fight with a first-round knockout win in Las Vegas in January. In his second pro fight, Dev takes on Josue Silva of Mexico (3-2, 1 KO) over six rounds in the super welterweight division.

New Yorker ‘Pretty Boy’ Pablo Valdez (9-0, 7 KOs) takes on Cesar Diaz of Peru (9-1, 4 KOs) at welterweight, scheduled for eight rounds.

In the opening fight on DAZN, British teenager Adam Maca makes his pro debut at bantamweight against Rafael Castillo of The Bronx (2-6, 1 KO).

Veterans Donaire and Estrada in Action

Nonito Donaire vs Andres Campos – Sampson Boxing

Location : Casino Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Casino Buenos Aires, Argentina Broadcast: No U.S. broadcast; Argentina TyC

Donaire (42-8, 28 KOs) faces Andres Campos of Chile (17-2-1, 16 KOs) in a 12-round non-title fight at bantamweight. Why? Because Donaire is a crazy man who wants to retire with a belt.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Karim Arce Lugo – Zanfer Promotions

Location : Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico

: Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico Broadcast: No listed broadcast

Estrada (44-4, 28 KOs) takes on Lugo of Los Mochis (21-2-2, 8 KOs) in Hermosillo in a ten-round fight. Why? Same reason as Donaire. These accomplished veterans are both locks for the Hall of Fame, but they still believe they have gas in the tank and something to offer.

Bare Knuckle, Anyone?

Porter vs. Cleckler – Bare Knuckle Fight Club BKFC

Time: Free prelims at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT (prelims);

Free prelims at Location : Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut

: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut Broadcast: TrillerTV (subscription)

Heavyweights Parker Porter and Dillon Cleckler fight in the main event of a 12-fight BKFC bare-knuckle card, if you’re into this sort of thing. Porter is a former UFC and Bellator MMA competitor. Cleckler is also a former MMA fighter who’s pursuing bare-knuckle. Both men are over 40 years old.