Three Peat for Katie Taylor Concludes Taylor Serrano 3 Trilogy in NYC

No matter the outcome Friday, July 11 of the main event on the historic all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden, Katie Taylor of Ireland and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico have etched their names into boxing history, gender aside.

On a card that broke an official Guinness World Record for the most championship belts ever contested on a single fight card with 17 world titles on the line, four of those belts will go home with the woman who brought them to New York.

In front of the sold-out crowd of 19,721, undisputed super lightweight champion Taylor of Ireland (25-1, 6 KOs) found the key to a more definitive victory over unified super featherweight and seven-division world champion Serrano of Puerto Rico (47-4-1, 31 KOs). This time, Taylor refused to let Serrano draw her into a firefight, and it paid off.

The scores were 97-93, 97-93, and 95-95 for a majority decision win for Taylor.

Katie Taylor: ‘Thank God My Hand Was Raised’

“I thought she fought very smart and very well,” said Taylor. “Sometimes it’s hard to tell from each round, but I just thank God that my hand was raised. I was proud to come in here. Thankfully, I was able to execute the game plan, move my feet, and that’s what I tried to do,” explained Taylor.

A disappointed Serrano said she tried something different to change the outcome in her favor. “It was about working smarter not harder. I tried to keep my distance and wanted not to go in there and fight with her, because apparently it didn’t work in the first two fights. So we tried to stick with the long punches, the one-two. I guess it just wasn’t enough.”

It was a masterful tactical display, with razor-thin margins edging rounds to one woman versus the other. Serrano pressed forward, but she could not close the distance without more offensive firepower, forcing Taylor to engage. For her part, Taylor and trainer Ross Enamait were determined to stay disciplined and not get into a third firefight with Serrano. What they didn’t know is that Serrano’s plan would play right into their hands.

Taylor used her footwork in a way we haven’t seen in several fights. She was light on her feet and beautifully evasive without running. When called on, Taylor was able to catch and parry many of Serrano’s punches, and she landed clean power shots that were easy for the judges to see.

The fight faced huge expectations. Meeting them would be difficult. Perhaps the action didn’t reach the heights of the first two fights, but the excitement inside Madison Square Garden and the thrill of seeing two all-time legends of boxing face each other one more time remained undeniable. Fans were still invested and hung on every move and punch.

Serrano also said prior to the fight, she wanted to avoid suffering another bad cut from a Taylor headbutt. No doubt it made her gun-shy enough to hold back. When two opponents are so well matched, the slightest doubt can loom large.

Taylor and Serrano both landed 70 punches; Taylor with 70 of 231 punches (30%) and Serrano landing 70 of 382 (18%), far below their last fight, where Taylor landed 217 of 529 punches thrown (41%) and Serrano landed 324 of 734 punches thrown (44%). It didn’t matter to the fans.

“The atmosphere was absolutely electric. I didn’t think it could get any better than the first time we were here,” said Taylor. “It was an amazing event. I’m very, very proud to be headlining such an event for women’s sport.

“I can’t believe this is my life … What a journey, what an amazing life. These are nights I dreamed of as a kid, sitting here as a winner. I’m so happy, I’m so grateful.”

Amanda Serrano: ‘We Can Fight, We Can Sell It’

Though Serrano couldn’t hide her disappointment, she shared the same pride in her leadership role with Taylor for making the all-women’s fight card possible on Friday.

“It was truly an amazing night for all of us women. And I’m crying because of you guys,” said Serrano, who thanked Most Valuable Promotions and for providing the platform and allowing the women to showcase their skills, saying it changed her life. “We can fight, we can sell it, and we look good doing it.

“Thank you, Katie Taylor, for an incredible 30 rounds. It’s truly been an honor and and amazing to face you. You are a true warrior. Thank you. To all the ladies that fought tonight, you did incredible. We made history once again,” said Serrano.

Alycia Baumgardner Digs Down to Beat Jennifer Miranda

In the co-main event, undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner of Dallas (16-1, 7 KOs) had to dig down to defend her titles against a tougher-than-expected challenge from WBA interim champion Jennifer Miranda of Spain (12-1, 1 KO).

While there was no disputing the outcome in favor of Baumgardner, the scorecards didn’t reflect the competitive nature of the fight, and no doubt a relief for the champion to hear “And still!” Scores were 98-92, 98-92, and 97-93. Each fighter won their rounds by the narrowest of margins, and these scores can still reflect a 55-45 margin.

Baumgardner was shaking off more than a year of ring rust and hadn’t fought a ten-round fight for two years. She was fighting for the first time with trainer Derrick James. She had to adjust after the first few rounds, fending off a spirited attack from Miranda, who switches foot positions and comes at wide angles.

But once Baumgardner settled in and started making adjustments to prevent Miranda from getting to her, then letting her hands go, it made all the difference down the stretch. Baumgardner handily won the later rounds in the fight.

“I definitely give myself a B-plus. It wasn’t my best performance. But I’m just happy to be in the ring after such a long layoff and able to get those rounds in,” said Baumgardner, calling Miranda “a smart fighter” with a good game plan. But not quite good enough.

Baumgardner credited her grit for getting her through the fight. “You make adjustments as you go.

“I know what I’m capable of, I know the skill set that I have. I know what I’m becoming. I go back to the drawing board to see exactly what I have to work on as an athlete. I’m excited for that because it only gets better,” said Baumgardner.

Baumgardner said the sky is the limit with MVP. “So many options to move up to 135 to make these big super fights. These are the challenges that I need … that’s what’s going to make me great.” Baumgardner expects to fight one more time in 2025.

Shadasia Green Finds Her Groove, Defeats Savannah Marshall and Scores $250K Bonus

After a grueling battle for ten hard rounds, it was a tense wait for the scorecards. On hearing her name announced as the new unified champion, WBO World Super Middleweight champion Shadasia Green of Paterson, New Jersey (15-1, 11 KOs) and her trainer Barry Porter both burst into tears and embraced in celebration of the victory over IBF champion Savannah Marshall of England (13-2, 10 KOs).

Scores were 96-93 and 95-94 for Green, and 96-93 for Marshall.

The bout was highly anticipated as an action fight between two of the most feared punchers in women’s boxing. Marshall and Green delivered and then some, with the sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd roaring with approval for the New Jersey fighter. For her effort, Green was awarded the $250,000 performance bonus to a warm round of applause.

When promoter Jake Paul asked what she’d buy with the money, Green laughed, “I don’t live like that,” and said she might take her niece and nephews to the water park.

While Marshall has fought the better opposition, she had been out of the boxing ring for two years while competing in mixed martial arts. Did it affect her performance? It’s hard to say, and Marshall and her team will have to assess.

Marshall got out to an early lead. Her punches are clean and easy for the judges to see. Green struggled at first to get into a rhythm. She began holding Marshall to try and slow her down. Referee Thomas Taylor gave Green a hard warning in the second round and then deducted a point for holding in the fourth round.

Now in a deep hole, it delivered the shock Green needed to reset herself, and she admitted as much after the fight. She said she got into it with Taylor and slapped his hand away. “It was a mistake, it was bad sportsmanship on my part … I didn’t think I deserved (the deduction), but it was his call, so I abide by it.”

From this point, Green got down to business. She began to land hard hooks to Marshall’s head with serious authority. The crowd at the Garden gasped when they connected flush. In the fifth round, Green came close to scoring a knockout. Marshall has been in the ring with tough opponents and has a tremendous chin.

Now, Green kept coming, having found her groove. It was all working for Green and Marshall began to fatigue, with the time out of the ring showing. Green leaned on Marshall to fatigue her further. Green was digging herself out, although she and her team couldn’t be sure. Both corners were feeling the urgency to win the final two rounds.

Marshall stepped it up, reaching down deep. Green kept her cautious with a hard left and a two piece right hook. Porter told Green before the last round, “Get to her first! Let’s go baby!” With both women letting it go to close the show, Green buzzed Marshall with a hard right. The crowd hoped to see a knockout, but their support was rewarded when they heard the scorecards.

Green first took up boxing to improve her footwork while playing basketball in high school. “I was 15 years old and I wanted to box. I started with this man right here, and my mother told me no. But she said if I brought my (high school) degree back, that I could pursue boxing,” said Green.

“These two men waited for me. My family, they set me up in an apartment and 20 years later, we’re unified. So, I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude and joy.”

Green had to compose herself before she could react to the victory. “I remember seeing people cry on TV. They told me I would feel like this,” said Green.

Green credited her team, saying they pushed her to the limit. “I got beat up every day in sparring, and I knew it would be worth it because Savannah Marshall was worth it. Much respect to Savannah Marshall, she came out here and she fought me today, and I appreciate that. She’s a great champion.”

Marshall felt the bitter taste of the loss. “Look, take nothing away from Shadasia, she was absolutely unbelievable. Look, even with the point off, you gave me two rounds. I’m not saying I won; all I wanted was a fair fight. Come on!” said Marshall.

Green said self-belief is what’s been missing from her career. “Sometimes I’m hard on myself, and I don’t always believe. But today I believed, and I’ve been believing all camp.”

Looming in front of Green now is a showdown with Claressa Shields, and Green said that’s the fight to be made. Green said Marshall told her, ‘I’ve never been in the ring with anybody who hits as hard as you do. You can take her out.’ “When the time comes and it’s big, let’s do it!” said Green.

Ellie Scotney Wins to Honor A Friend

Unified super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney of England (11-0) added the WBC World Super Bantamweight title with her unanimous decision victory over Yamileth Mercado of Mexico (24-4, 5 KOs), winning over plenty of new fans in America with her crowd-pleasing performance. Scores were 100-90, 98-92, and 98-92.

Promoter Jake Paul did the honors placing her new WBC green belt around Scotney’s waist.

Scotney is a pressure fighter. She made Mercado feel that pressure in all ten rounds. She lands short, crisp power punches with outstanding precision.

Mercado tried to find an answer to Scotney’s offense, and she failed. She never kept trying, but her looping punches couldn’t get to Scotney quickly enough. Scotney had too much firepower, and she got out of the way before Mercado could even wind up. Scotney has a good and dangerous overhand right, and she connected plenty of them.

Mercado’s corner implored her to get more aggressive, and it made for an exciting fight for the fans through the second half. But there wasn’t much she could do with Scotney in full control.

The only threat to Scotney was a wicked vertical cut above the eyebrow that was quite deep from an accidental headbutt. Veteran Kerry Keyes kept it under control and more than earned his paycheck Friday.

Trainer Shane McGuigan asked Scotney for more feints and head movement, telling her, “You’re taking her apart, but do it with combinations.” Never mind that Scotney was well ahead, but it was smart to ensure Scotney didn’t coast to the finish.

Scotney dedicated the fight to her friend Georgia O’Connor, a young British boxer who died from cancer in May.

“I’ve had a real test these past few months,” said Scotney. “As everyone knows, I lost my dear friend Georgia. Tonight was for her. I want to give her a round of applause. She was 25 years old, she’s a fighter, and she lost her battle with cancer. But tonight, I will make sure her name is her memory here at MSG.”