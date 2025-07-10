Taylor Serrano 3: Preview & Predictions

Madison Square Garden awaits the arrival of 16 world class women boxers, their teams, and the fans on Friday, July 11 for a historic all-women’s card in Taylor Serrano 3, headlined by the trilogy fight between two of the all-time greatest women fighters in boxing history, Katie Taylor of Ireland and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico.

All fighters made weight at the official New York State Athletic Commission weigh-in early on Thursday morning. Some came closer than others, based on the relief shown when their final weight within the division limits was announced. It was an especially lengthy, cumbersome weigh-in process of nearly two hours, the longest most present had ever experienced.

It is no longer a concern. Now this card is set to break an official Guinness World Record for the most championship belts ever contested on a single fight card, with 17 world titles on the line in five of the eight bouts.

It all officially takes place in a live broadcast on Netflix. Preliminary bouts begin at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, with the four fights on the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. There is no additional charge for subscribers. A one-month subscription starts at $7.99.

$250K Performance Bonus In Play

At the final news conference on Wednesday, Most Valuable Promotions CEO and co-founder Nakisa Bidarian made the surprise announcement that a $250,000 performance bonus for the fight of the night will be paid out. The winner of the bonus will be selected by Bidarian, fellow MVP co-founder Jake Paul, and boxing legend Laila Ali. If the trio cannot reach a unanimous decision, Ali will have the final say on who receives the bonus.

While there is talent to spare on this card, it’s all possible because of the third matchup between undisputed super lightweight champion Taylor of Ireland (24-1, 6 KOs) and unified super featherweight and seven-division world champion Serrano of Puerto Rico (47-3-1, 31 KOs).

Serrano Promises She’ll Fight Smarter

Taylor won two narrow decisions in the first two fights. Serrano badly wants her revenge. While the women remain respectful and at least frenemies, tensions and grudges are bubbling up to fuel the fight.

Serrano, who has not held back about the judging and Taylor’s tendency to cause cuts from aggressive headbutting, said it’s up to her now to fight smarter.

“I’m going to use my head, but not the way it was used on me. We’re just going to be smarter. We’re going to be smarter, work smarter. I did work a lot smarter for this fight, and I believe that we can come out victorious,” said Serrano, who added that if she had concerns about being cut again as she was in the second fight, she would not have accepted the third fight.

“If that cut happens, we’re prepared. You saw what I did. I fought to the very end in the last fight and I will do it again and over and over again if I have to. I’m a warrior,” declared Serrano.

Taylor, famous for her low-key and humble demeanor, showed her teeth a bit on Wednesday.

“I guess I’m just tired of the complaining and the whining from Amanda’s team. I’m going into this fight already beating Amanda, and I plan to stay beating her. I plan to stay 3-0 come this Friday night,” said Taylor, promising fans still haven’t seen the best of her yet.

“I’m taking the fight again because I love the challenge of this … I just want to take the biggest challenges, the biggest fights in women’s boxing, and after the last fight, this was still the biggest fight in women’s boxing. So that’s why I’m taking it. Why not take the challenge again?” said Taylor.

Another Major Milestone in Women’s Boxing History

Both fighters agree that, as big as the first fight and the even bigger second fight, it’s possible the trilogy fight will become the biggest of them all, something neither imagined being possible, and a huge moment for all women athletes beyond boxing.

“This is a history-making event,” said Taylor. “The sport is in a position where we’re headlining a top-quality all-female card. Every single female fighter here is an outstanding fighter. We’re going to see the best of women’s boxing on Friday night.”

Baumgardner vs Miranda in Co-Main

In the co-main event, undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner of Dallas (15-1, 7 KOs) defends her titles against undefeated WBA interim champion Jennifer Miranda of Spain (12-0, 1 KO).

Baumgardner says she thrives under pressure, and Friday is simply one more big stage. “I breed in uncomfortable places,” said the champion. Miranda replied that she’s studied Baumgardner closely. “We’re going to put pressure on her, so she doesn’t feel comfortable in the ring.”

Watch our chat with Baumgardner.

Super Middleweight Showdown: Green vs Marshall

WBO World Super Middleweight champion Shadasia Green of Paterson, New Jersey (14-1, 11 KOs) and IBF champion Savannah Marshall of England (13-1, 10 KOs) will bang it out in a fight that could produce the winner of the $250,000 performance bonus, scheduled for ten rounds. The two women are among the most feared punches in women’s boxing.

While Marshall has fought the better opposition, she’s been out of the boxing ring for two years while competing in mixed martial arts. She dismisses any concerns about her readiness. “The stance, everything’s different, but look, I’ve boxed for a very long time, so muscle memory soon kicked in and where I need to be.”

“I’m expecting the best Savannah Marshall ever. She’s a former undisputed world champion and that’s what we’ve trained for. So, we trained 200% for the best Savannah Marshall.”

Scotney and Mercado Well Matched

Unified super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney of England (10-0) faces WBC World Super Bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado of Mexico (24-3, 5 KOs) in a title unification. Both will have many fans at The Garden.

Newly signed to MVP, Scotney says it hasn’t sunk in yet, and doesn’t think it will until her fight is over on Friday.

“I probably speak for everyone. We won’t realize how big this is for the movement with female boxing. This is just the start, and I’m so buzzing to be part of it.”

Mercado has exuded quiet confidence all week long. “I have confidence in my preparation. I’ve got more experience than she has in fights and so that doesn’t intimidate me. That perfect record doesn’t intimidate me. And that perfect record will end on Friday night.”

Bantamweight Unification Between Johnson and Metcalf

Opening the main card is WBA World Bantamweight champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz Johnson Of New Zealand (17-2, 7 KOs) who faces her IBF World Champion counterpart, Shuretta “Chiccn” Metcalf of Dallas (14-4-1, 2 KOs), an experienced fighter who never imagined an opportunity like this would come along at age 40. The vacant WBC and WBO belts are also in play.

Metcalf is determined to seize her opportunity. “I’m about to beat her up too and get her belt. Same result. Different opponent. Same mission,” after she upset champion Miyo Yashida last October.

Johnson is a late replacement for Dina Thorslund, formerly the unified WBC/WBO titleholder, who bowed out after learning she is pregnant. “I was waiting for an opportunity to fight the winner and it presented itself. So. to be fighting for the undisputed on this all women’s card is just amazing,” said Johnson.

Chantelle Cameron Headlines Early Undercard

On the early undercard, former undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron of England (20-1, 8 KOs) returns against Jessica Camera of Quebec (14-4-1, 3 KOs) in what may be an underrated action fight. Cameron made it to New York just hours before Thursday’s weigh-in due to flight delays.

Olympian Ramla Ali of London (9-2, 2 KOs) will fight for the first time with trainer John Ryder against Lila Furtado of Brazil (11-2, 2 KOs) at featherweight.

Two-time Canadian Olympian Tamm Thibeault of Quebec (2-0, 1 KO) will face Mary Casamassa of Pittsburgh (6-0, 1 KO) in the middleweight division to open the card.

Thibeault could easily be speaking for all the women participating Friday. “Here I am today sitting here with these great women and I’m excited. I definitely just have two fights, but I definitely have my place here.” Thibeault and Casamassa will fight three-minute rounds.

MVP’s Bidarian summed up the magnitude of the moment.

“The greatness of two women, the greatness of two world-class athletes, the greatness of two of the best boxers of all time, male or female, the greatness of Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. Sharing the ring together, the two queens of boxing [with] their jaw-dropping performances.

“This opportunity, this event, this moment, this platform would not exist. Come Friday night, they’re going to enter the ring and go to war, but they’ve come together and helped lift the entire sport for all of the women within it.”