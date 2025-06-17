Brian Norman Jr. Defends Title Against Jin Sasaki Thursday

WBO World Welterweight king Brian Norman Jr. of Atlanta didn’t hesitate to hit the road for his second title defense, taking a 7,000-mile trip to Japan. Norman Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) faces Japanese challenger Jin Sasaki (19-1-1, 17 KOs) at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo on Thursday.

American fans are getting used to setting their alarm clocks to catch the quality boxing action from Japan, and Norman vs. Sasaki will be no exception. The main event and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. starting at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:15 a.m. ET/4:15 a.m. PT.

All fighters made weight, with both Norma Jr. and Sasaki hitting the scale at 146.8 pounds.

Norman Jr. burst onto the boxing scene with a splash, scoring a major upset of Giovani Santillan in Santillan’s hometown of San Diego.

Norman Jr. didn’t hesitate to enter enemy territory once again to take on Sasaki, who is unbeaten in nine fights. A rare Japanese talent at welterweight, Sasaki has become a fan favorite with his relentless volume punching. Sasaki earned the title shot with January’s 12-round decision over Shoki Sakai on the Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim undercard.

“I don’t care where I fight or who I fight, the fans always motivate me to go 10 times harder,” said Norman. “They’re the reason I train so hard. You will not be disappointed at all, even if it’s over quickly.”

Brian Norman Jr.: “True Definition of a World Champion”

Norman Jr. says that by traveling to Japan, he proves to the boxing world he is truly a “world” champion. “That’s what being a champion is about. I’m honored to showcase my talents all across the world, no matter the location or terrain.”

Norman Jr. and his father/trainer, Norman Sr. have been in Japan for the last month training and becoming acclimated to the time change and all that goes with fighting outside the normal routine. Norman brushed off any notion fighting so far from home would affect his performance on Thursday.

“There really hasn’t been any adjustment required. Training is training no matter the location,” said Norman Jr. “I’ve been doing this all my life. You don’t have to change how you walk just because you’re in another country.

“This camp has been amazing. I fought three months ago, so I came into this camp already sharp and in shape. I’d love to stay this active and be a true champion for the people.”

Norman Jr. said winning the title was what he’s dreamed about since he started boxing at age seven.

“This is literally what I’ve been working for my whole life. I’m not giving it up at all. I don’t care where I’m at, I don’t care what the location is. This will forever be with me,” vowed Norman Jr.

Jin Sasaki Confident He Can Win

Sasaki is ranked as the number two contender by the WBO at welterweight. He’s a beloved fighter among Japanese fans for his relentless offense. But critics of the matchup feel Sasaki isn’t worthy of a title fight due to a thin resume. Still, Sasaki clearly has talent, and he’s done his job against all but one opponent.

Norman Jr. says he sees the loyalty of Sasaki’s large fanbase. “I see all the love he has received, and I respect that he’s doing his job. Now it’s time for me to do the job that I’m supposed to do as the WBO welterweight world champion.”

Norman Jr. says his edge when talent is equal is his confidence. “With Jin Sasaki saying he’s only 80 percent confident, I mean, that’s on him. I respect him for being a man and actually saying that out loud and being real with everyone and himself.

“With me, I come to the ring every time a million percent confident and ready to go. I know the work I put in. I know the time I put in. This is not just this year. This is not just last year. This is year after year, day after day, second after second. This is what I live for. This is what I love to do.”

Prediction: Win On The Road for Brian Norman Jr.

Norman Jr. says he’s familiar with his opponent and he’ll be more than ready. “There’s nothing he can do to surprise me besides grow a third arm. I’m expecting him to fight harder than he ever has before because of the magnitude of this fight, but the end result will still be the same. I came with my belt and I’m leaving with my belt.

“My main improvement since becoming champion has been my mentality, and I will keep improving on it,” said Norman Jr. “That’s what separates the goods from the greats. I truly believe I am unstoppable and will go down in history as THAT guy.”

We’re not going to argue with Norman Jr. Since his surprising win over Santillan, and backed up by the belief of his team including his father and his manager, Jolene Mizzone, a longtime matchmaker with Main Event who can spot talent missed by many other boxing experts, we’re never betting against Norman Jr.

Sasaki was stopped in his only loss, but it was in 2021 and he failed to make the junior lightweight limit by four pounds, losing his regional titles on the scale before moving up to welterweight. He should make it to the final bell on pride alone, but Norman Jr. should take Sasaki to school on Thursday.

Also on the undercard Thursday morning:

Sora Tanaka of Yokohama, Japan (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Takeru Kobata of Beppu, Japan (14-7-1, 6 KOs), 12 rounds for the vacant OPBF Welterweight title

Yuya Oku of Tokyo, Japan (8-0, 2 KOs) vs Reiya Abe of Yamato, Japan (26-4-2, 10 KOs), ten rounds for the vacant Japanese Featherweight title.

Cristian Araneta of the Philippines (25-2, 20 KOs) vs. Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand (38-1, 34 KOs), 12 rounds for the vacant IBF Light Flyweight world title.