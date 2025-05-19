UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ future is still unclear.

Jon Jones of Rochester, New York (28-1, 1NC) took to Twitter on Monday morning, like many other days recently, to interact with some of his fans while he is on a trip to Thailand.

Stripped? Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that ? https://t.co/wZANsZgEki — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2025

The UFC heavyweight champion most recently took on Stipe Miocic of Euclid, Ohio (20-5) this past November when he earned a decisive technical knockout victory at UFC 309. Following that fight, many fans thought he would then take on interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall of Atherton, England (15-3).

It looks as though Jones has told the UFC what his plans are and he did that a ‘long time ago’.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Knows His Plans

Yall barkin up the wrong tree, I told the Ufc my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet. https://t.co/sB4gPaqlzU — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2025

“Stripped? Lol, do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that,” Jones said to a fan in regards to being potentially stripped of the title.

To continue to monetize on this amazing brand that I’ve created. https://t.co/gebxplxRlB — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2025

Jones knows what pays the bills and it seems like he still has fans clamoring on to it.

This, this attitude, right here is making me a very wealthy man. This desperation is incredibly lucrative, so thank you. Keep it coming. https://t.co/P1r2MUqOr3 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2025

“This, this attitude, right here is making me a very wealthy man. This desperation is incredibly lucrative, so thank you. Keep it coming,” Jones stated.

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Explains His Side

Aspinall was on the High Performance Podcast and he spoke about what he thinks will make the fight against Jones reality.

“Me, personally, I can’t do anything,” Tom Aspinall said. “I just think it’s down to money on his side. I will fight whenever — whenever, wherever he wants — but it’s down to money I think. …

“I just think that at this stage in his career, he’s had an amazing career, I just think that… he’s like 37, 38 years old, but not only that, he’s got a million miles on the clock. So he’s got a lot of damage on the body, he’s [taken] a lot of shots to the head. And that’s not me saying anything negative. That’s the reality of it, and I’m sure Jon Jones is aware of that.”

Will we see Jones vs. Aspinall in 2025? Only time will tell.