Star Boxing Delivers Exciting Return at Westchester County Center

Led by promoter Joe DeGuardia, Star Boxing returned to its roots at the historic Westchester County Center on Saturday, June 14, delivering an action-packed boxing event that left fans on the edge of their seats.

The evening, impressively adorned with Empire Harley-Davidson’s motorcycles in a unique collaboration, showcased non-stop action with dramatic momentum swings, incredible displays of grit, glory, and skill. Multiple bouts legitimately vied for “Fight of the Night” honors.

The enthusiastic crowd was treated to sensational old school action inside the ring that would have made their boxing forefathers proud.

Rajon Chance Edges Yan Carlos Perez for NBA Super Bantamweight Title

What was predicted as the fight of the night absolutely delivered the result. In the main event, Rajon Chance of East Orange, New Jersey (9-1-1, 6 KOs), secured a hard-fought, narrow 10-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Dominican Republic standout Yan Carlos Perez (6-1, 4 KOs) to capture the NBA Super Bantamweight title.

From the opening bell, both fighters set a blistering pace, showcasing tremendous skill and battling toe-to-toe. The bout featured impressive punch output, terrific bodywork, and classic toe-to-toe action. The judges’ scorecards (96-94 across the board) reflected the fight’s closeness, indicating Chance needed a strong final round to put the first blemish on Perez’s record, and he delivered with a strong finish.

Both fighters demonstrated skills far beyond their professional fight count, and both will be heard from again.

Harley Burke Triumphs in Gritty Rivalry Bout Over Louis Maietta

The co-feature was an old-fashioned neighborhood rivalry as super middleweight Harley Burke of Yonkers, New York (10-0, 7 KOs) faced off against Louis Maietta of The Bronx (6-5-2, 2 KOs). This bout harkened back to the days of Sunnyside Gardens and St. Nicks Arena. It will be remembered for its relentless action and the booming energy from both fighters’ fan bases.

Matching the crowd’s intensity, Burke and Maietta fought a tough, clean fight, displaying immense grit, blood, and heart throughout.

Maietta, the brave and gutsy FDNY fireman, looked to be in tremendous shape and showed tremendous improvement over his previous outings. He started strong and appeared to be winning the quick-paced first round until Burke landed a crushing overhand right that sent him to the canvas.

While Maietta bravely fought back, he was never able to find his rhythm again in the fight. Burke’s combinations proved too much to overcome. The fervent support from both fan groups remained vocal throughout, creating a big fight atmosphere. In the end, Burke secured a hard-fought, clear-cut unanimous decision to remain undefeated.

Eduardo Monrreal Shocks Hometown Favorite Austin Cassese with First-Round Stoppage

Boxing is the theater of the unexpected, and Saturday night demonstrated that. In a startling turn, Eduardo Monrreal of El Paso, Texas (2-2, 2 KOs) shocked previously undefeated hometown favorite Austin Cassese of Shrub Oak, New York (3-1, 3 KOs) in the opening round of their four-round junior middleweight fight.

Monrreal struck early, dropping Cassese with a left hand from his southpaw stance. Cassese momentarily rallied, hurting Monrreal with two hard right hands against the ropes. However, Monrreal roared back, unleashing a massive right hand that sent Cassese to the canvas for a second time. Cassese attempted to rise but fell back down, prompting the referee to halt the contest.

Ryan O’Rourke Dominates Boubacar Sylla to Remain Undefeated

Ryan O’Rourke of Dublin, Ireland (13-0, 3 KOs) made an emphatic statement by remaining undefeated with an eight-round unanimous decision over Boubacar Sylla of Cincinnati, Ohio (12-2, 7 KOs) in their welterweight contest.

On paper, this looked to be a very competitive fight, but that was not to be. O’Rourke thoroughly dominated the bout from the opening bell. He consistently outlanded the tough Sylla. He hammered home sharp combinations behind his jab, nearly putting Sylla away at the end of the final round just before the bell. O’Rourke secured the victory with scores of 80-70 twice and 80-71.

Sharif Oné Teaches A Lesson In Pro Debut

The evening’s opener saw the successful professional debut of school teacher and fighter Sharif Oné of The Bronx (1-0, 1 KO). Oné defeated Kevin Hill of East St. Louis, Illinois (1-4, 1 KO) at 2:59 of round two in their super middleweight bout. Oné dropped Hill in the first round and continued to batter him in the second before the ref called a halt to the contest.

Joe DeGuardia’s return to the Westchester County Center added a special layer to the night. DeGuardia promoted shows there in the 1990s, and even fought his way to Junior Olympic and Golden Gloves championships at the venue. His family’s fighting legacy at this historic location runs deep, with both his father and uncle also having competed professionally there.

Now the question is, will Star Boxing and DeGuardia return?