Star Boxing Brings Fights Back To Westchester County Center Saturday

Star Boxing returns with professional boxing on Saturday, June 14, in “Prospects Collide” at the famed Westchester County Center. It marks the first time the historic venue hosts boxing in over 12 years.

Once a staple of the New York boxing scene, with its first card being hosted in 1934, the venue will come alive again with a slate of exciting matches with a variety of old-school storylines.

Tickets are still available. For more information, visit StarBoxing.com or purchase directly at the Westchester County Center box office.

For fans who can’t make it to the Westchester County Center, the full night of action will be streamed live on StarBoxing.TV. You can get StarBoxing.TV online, or any of the platforms (Apple IOS, Android, Roku, etc)

Westchester County Center’s Boxing History

While this will be the first fight card of the decade, the Westchester County Center has a rich boxing history, having hosted a variety of fighters, from local attractions and top contenders to some truly iconic names. At one point, it was almost a required stop for local fighters to advance their careers, and it has seen its share of notable boxers. They include:

Tommy Rainone: NY Fights writer and Long Island tough guy, was one of the headliners at the last card.

John Duddy: The local favorite and former IBA World and WBC Continental Americas middleweight champion scored a first-round TKO in his appearance.

Rocky Graziano: This legendary middleweight champion and powerful puncher, whose life inspired the film “Somebody Up There Likes Me,” also fought at the venue.

Joe Baksi: A top-10 heavyweight in the 1940s known for his iron chin, Baksi fought at the County Center, once defeating actor Jack Palance (who fought as Jack Brazzo) there.

Chuck Wepner: Known as “The Bayonne Bleeder” and the inspiration for the “Rocky” films, Wepner was a popular fixture on the northeast’s club boxing circuit and fought at the County Center during his career, given its prominence in the region.

Doug DeWitt: The inaugural WBO Middleweight champion was a regular at the County Center as he ascended the boxing ranks.

Carl “The Truth” Williams: A notable heavyweight contender who fought Mike Tyson, Mike Weaver, and Tommy Morrison, also graced the ring at the County Center.

And of course, the biggest name in boxing history, Muhammad Ali: Ali fought an eight-round exhibition bout against pro Alonzo Johnson. Ali had beaten Johnson 11 years earlier.

While no one knows if Saturday night’s fighters will join the history of the names above, this could be their first step to boxing prominence and the rebirth of a legendary arena.

Star Boxing promoter Joe DeGuardia said he’s bringing back this historic legacy on Saturday.

“We have 50/50 matchups in the title fight between Chance against Perez, and the exciting O’Rourke vs Sylla battle. Plus, we have the neighborhood battles like we have in Maietta against Burke.

“There are not many cards like this today, and I commend these fighters for stepping up, taking a risk, and not waiting for years to fight ‘real fights,’ added DeGuardia. “This is great for fans and for fighters’ development, as adversity makes better fighters. This is how you hone character and ultimately rewards of even bigger fights down the line.”

Westchester County Card Preview

Harley Burke, Yonkers, NY (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Lou Maietta, The Bronx (6-4-2, 2 KOs), six rounds in the super middleweight division

This fight has the feel of an old-school New York club scrap, featuring Yonkers versus Bronx, Irish versus Italian, and Laborer versus Fireman. It truly epitomizes the glory days of local boxing, when fighters were neighborhood heroes and fans were as deeply invested outside the ring as the fighters were within it.

Harley Burke, a native of Galway, Ireland, who now lives in Yonkers, is coming off a strong performance with a decision over the always tough Tevin Terrance. He clobbered the durable Kamron Humphrey, an opponent who starched Maietta. He will bring a strong Irish contingent from Yonkers to cheer him on. Burke also served as a logistics intern with Star Boxing.

Lou “Il Martello” Maietta is a local favorite and an FDNY fireman. He hails from the Bronx and is a definite fan favorite. He has had some hard-luck decisions but is now riding a three-fight win streak. With a 6-4-2 record and two knockouts, Maietta is trying to build momentum.

Maietta developed significantly over the past year and is coming off his best performance as a pro, a powerful stoppage of Santiago Torra back in January in Colombia. He has former world champion Aaron “Superman” Davis in his corner and fights out of the legendary Morris Park Boxing club.

Rajon “Picasso” Chance, East Orange, NJ (8-1, 6 KOs) vs. Yan Carlos Perez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (6-0, 5 KOs), ten rounds in the super bantamweight division for the NBA Continental Super Bantamweight title

While Burke v. Maietta is the local attraction, this has the potential to be the best fight of the night.

Rajon “Picasso” Chance, the five-year pro, was a top US Amateur and holds a win and a draw over Elon Dejesus. He had an explosive first-round knockout over journeyman Martin Diaz. He is a slick boxer with dynamic style, speed, and sharp boxing IQ. Chance has been making waves in the professional ranks. His only blemish was a highly controversial split decision loss to undefeated Travon Lawson.

Yan Carlos Perez style makes it impossible for him to be in a bad fight. He is a relentless pressure fighter with knockout power in both hands. He holds wins over Star Boxing prospect Ronny Reyes and absolutely demolished Yeuri Andujar and Merlito Sabillo with respective first-round knockouts, and appeared on the Rockin Fights 50 card in March.

This is the classic boxer versus puncher matchup.

Ryan “The Silent Assassin” O’Rourke, Dublin, Ireland (12-0, 3 KOs) vs. Boubacar Sylla, Cincinnati, Ohio by way of Senegal (12-1, 7 KOs), eight rounds in the welterweight division

This also has potential to be the fight of the night and represents a major step-up fight for both fighters.

O’Rourke, born and raised in Dublin, trains out of O’Rourke’s gym, which is owned and operated by his father and trainer, Steven O’Rourke. He earned his nickname “The Silent Assassin” due to his quiet demeanor outside the ring, contrasting with his persona in it.

He is returning to the United States, where he has impressive wins over the always tough Dashaun Johns and the durable Faycal Rezkallah. If he remains undefeated, he is going to earn it against a determined Boubacar Sylia.

Sylla has been a professional for nine years and is coming off a two-and-a-half-year layoff. He holds a victory over previously undefeated Marlon Brown and beat local trial horses Marquis Hawthorne and Jermain Corley.

Austin “All-American” Cassese, Shrub Oak, New York (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Eduardo Monrreal, El Paso, Texas (1-2, 1 KO), four rounds in the super welterweight division

Austin Cassese, a Marist graduate, will be battling it out with the tough Texan Eduardo Monrreal.

Cassese holds an undefeated professional record of three wins and no losses, with all three of his wins coming by knockout. He has been noted for his commitment to ending fights with a finish, emphasizing body shots, and has yet to go the distance in his short career. He has only fought four rounds, ending two of his fights in the first and the other in the second.

Monrreal brings a straightforward, kill-or-be-killed style. None of his fights have ever gone to a judge’s decision or passed the second round. This will be a stand on a dime firefight.

Sharif One, Bronx, New York (Pro Debut) vs. Kevin Hill, St. Louis, Missouri (1-3, 1 KO) four rounds in the middleweight division

Sharif One is scheduled to make his highly anticipated professional debut against Kevin Hill. He isn’t your typical boxer. Sharif is a dedicated math teacher at the Eagle Academy, holding a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Buffalo and a master’s from New York’s Relay Graduate School. His academic prowess is matched only by his boxing pedigree, as he enters the pro ranks as a USIBA National Champion from his accomplished amateur career.

Hill won his professional debut and has lost three in a row. He has power and a puncher’s chance of upsetting the fighting academic.