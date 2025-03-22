Rockin’ Fights Turns Gold With 50th Card Saturday

In a time when professional boxing fights to stay a mainstream sport, Rockin’ Fights continues as the longest-running club show in New York. history, continuing a tradition that dates to the early days of the sweet science. Rockin’ Fights officially turns gold with its 50th Anniversary show on Saturday at the Paramount Huntington Theater.

Fans can watch the show at home on TrillerTV starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Club shows are becoming harder and harder to find now. They are still crucial to the sport, providing a platform for up-and-coming boxers to gain experience and develop their skills.

There is no better example than Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights series. Several of its participants have gone on to successful careers inside and outside the ring as businessmen, contenders, title challengers—and yes, world champions like Joe Smith Jr. and Chris Algieri.

It has served as the springboard for local boxers to build a following and gain experience, and it has been the launch pad of the boxing comeback.

The show continues to endure despite the changing landscape in boxing. Saturday’s show had to

endure its own challenges.

First came a rescheduled main event, as Joe Smith Jr. was ill and is still recovering, with super middleweight Junior Younan stepping in.

In a bizarre turn of events at Friday’s weigh-in, his opponent Abel Mina refused to come out of his dressing room, hiding instead of coming to the stage to step on the scale. Mina’s nonsense caused the weigh-in to drag on almost 90 minutes late. He never came out, and the fight has been canceled.

The main event for this show is a coveted spot, and it was entrusted to Younan who looks to be the closest to a world title fight.

For Mina, who is making his own comeback, a win could have put him in a strong place if he could pull off the upset. Instead, he hid in his room and refused to answer questions and continued to make excuses after excuses on why he was not going to fight. Mina could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.

“It was disrespectful to Junior, who was prepared. It was disrespectful to all the other fighters who did the right thing and were prepared, it was disrespectful to the promotion and series, and the

commission,” said Star Boxing promoter and CEO Joe DeGuardia.

While it was a bad break for Younan, who was ready and had been preparing since January, as they say, ‘the show must go on.’ It’s little consolation, but Younan will get to be part of the festivities celebrating the 50th show and will help the commentary team, something he has shown a knack for. He was the commentator on Rockin’ Fights 49.

“I did the announcing for Wendy (Toussaint) and (Micky) Scala, it was dope … I loved it,” said Younan.

‘Still Going To Be A Great Night’

Rockin’ Fights has survived its fair share of challenges in the 50 shows. Saturday will be no different.

“We aren’t going to let it dampen the spirit. It is still going to be a great night,” said DeGuardia.

Saturday’s stacked card at The Paramount will feature five competitive and tough fights.

“There are five main events. We are not designating any single fight as the main event. Considering our 50-show history, one thing has been clear from the series. All these guys that walk up those steps into that ring are the main event once the bell rings,” said DeGuardia.

Micky Scala, Mesa, AZ (11-0 with 6 KOs), NY vs. Mario Zabojnik, llava, Slovakia (12-1, 6 KOs) six rounds, super welterweight division

Micky Scala put together a strong performance in his Rockin’ Fights debut back in November. Scala has New York roots in Brooklyn and now resides in Arizona. He is excited to fight on the East Coast and be in front of his family. He put on a strong performance in his Rockin’ Fights debut.

“I am feeling good and ready. It is a great series to be on, it is a major staple of Long Island boxing

history. There is going to be a good crowd out here,” said Scala.

Zabojnik will be making his U.S. debut as well as his Rockin’ Fights debut. He brings experience and a traditional European skill set. He came up short in his bid to win the Czech Super Welterweight title against Milos Beranek. He will be a formidable test for Scala.

Issah “No Choice” Flaherty, (7-0, 3 KOs) Elmont, NY vs. Jakob Turac, (3-2, 3 KOs), of Rakovnik, Czech Republic, six rounds, middleweight division

Isaah Flaherty kicked off 2024 with a punishing victory over Julien Baptiste at Madison Square Garden. He suffered a bicep tear shortly after, and this will be his first fight in 13 months.

Flaherty will be fighting at the Paramount for the third time and is anxious to get back in the ring. He comes out of the storied Westbury Boxing Club and will be cornered by Rockin’ Fight veteran trainers Scott Lopeck and Joe Gadigian.

“I feel great. Ready to get this going and get this show back on the road. He (Turac) is a good boxer, cut the corner off and apply that pressure, I’m going for,” said Flaherty.

Turac fights out of the Czech Republic and is making his U.S. debut. He is confident in his abilities and feels his European style will confuse Flaherty.

Yan Carlos Perez, (4-0, 2 KOs), Guaricano, Dominican Republic vs. Yeuri ‘Dinamita’ Andujar (7-6-1, 4 KOs), Bronx, New York, eight rounds, featherweight

In his Rockin’ Fights 48 debut, Yan Carlos Perez pulled the upset, defeating Ronny Reyes in a close but decisive victory. He is an exciting fighter and will be in for a tough battle.

Yeuri Andujar also upset Ronny Reyes in May last year at Rockin’ Fights 46. Andujar is riding a two-fight win streak, and his career looks to finally be on track. This was a natural showdown, and this fight has the potential to be an absolute shootout.

‘G.I.’ Joe Elzey, (3-0, 1 KOs), Bronx, NY vs. Jordy Suarez Gonzalez, (1-0, 1 KO), of Nashville, Tennessee, four rounds, featherweight

In a highly anticipated battle of undefeated junior lightweights. Joe Elzey returns to action following a four-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Erick “El Canete” Perez at The Paramount. The fight was a frenetic paced slugfest.

Elzey’s style does not allow him to be in a bad fight. He has fought twice in the series, and he will be up against a tough opponent. Elzey fights out of Main Street boxing and is trained by Mike Stellate.

“I appreciate being there, I appreciate the support that Joe DeGuardia, Star Boxing has given me, and I am here to keep it going,” said Elzey.

Jordy Suarez Gonzalez will be fighting in the series and in New York for the first time. The 18-year-old Nashville resident is coming off his first career victory.

“I am very enthusiastic about fighting here, going from Nashville to here is a major jump,” said Gonzalez.

‘King’ David Malul, (2-0, 2 KOs), Queens, NY vs. Shaquille “Gold Rush” Rushing, (0-1), Lakeside, Florida, four rounds, welterweight

King David Malul is quickly becoming a Paramount favorite. He fights at two speeds, forward and more forward. Malul won an absolute firefight in his Rockin’ Fights debut, surviving not one but two knockdowns against Lucien Hannah and rallied to win by first-round knockout. In his second fight, he clobbered Zachary Davis in three rounds.

Malul fights out of Main Street boxing and is trained by Mike Stellate. It is no surprise what his game plan is. “I am going to break him down, handle business, do what I go to do…put the pressure on him and take him out,” said Malul.

He is excited to be fighting on his third Rockin’ Fights card. “It means that I have the opportunity to

come and win and get to the next show and the next show,” said Malul.

He will be taking on Florida’s Shaquille Olajuwan Rushing. Rushing, named after basketball royalty, is looking for his first victory.

“Bodywise, I feel great. I have been training very hard for this fight. I am ready to show my training and my skills, I am here to bring a “W” back to Florida,” said Rushing.