Recap: Kambosos Jr. Holds Off Wyllie For Win; Brown Stuns Nicolson

George Kambosos Jr. seems headed for the title fight he wants against IBF Super Lightweight champion Richardson Hitchens after pushing back a determined Jake “The Machine” Wyllie, who nevertheless left a big impression on a big stage.

Once again, Kambosos Jr. proved to be more bark than bite but found a way to get the job done.

Kambosos Jr. of Sydney, Australia (22-3, 10 KOs) dealt late replacement opponent Wyllie of Brisbane, Australia (16-2, 15 KOs) a decision loss in the Matchroom Boxing main event Saturday in Sydney.

In his first fight in his hometown in eight years. Kambosos Jr. battled a difficult cut along with Wyllie to win by scores of 117-111, 117-111, and 115-113.

Credit to Wyllie, who came in on a week’s notice and wasn’t intimidated by the former champion Kambosos Jr., standing and trading with Kambosos Jr. with complete confidence.

The former Australian National Champion presented a serious threat to Kambosos Jr. that was not truly reflected on the scorecards. After taking the early rounds to settle in and size up Kambosos Jr., Wyllie put up an impressive offensive effort in the fifth and sixth rounds, pouring on the punches and pushing Kambosos Jr. around in his first lightweight division fight.

Kambosos Jr. began to stand his ground when a nasty clash of heads in the ninth round opened a cut to the head of Kambosos Jr., creating serious concern.

Sensing blood in the water, Wyllie emptied the tank in the final rounds, trading with Kambosos Jr. to the final bell.

But in the end, a close decision was in the cards for Kambosos Jr., and he did what was necessary to win enough rounds to see himself through to the fight he really wants.

George Kambosos Jr Calls Out Hitchins

Kambosos Jr. didn’t deliver the statement win he hoped for, but it was a victory and the next step toward the world title fight he wants with Hitchins in a quest to become a two-division champion. He called the fight “a good war.”

“He’s a tough kid. I always knew he was going to be prepared. He’s the best domestic guy at 140 pounds, and he has a lot more to give in his future. Good on him. He had five days’ notice, but so did I. It was a hell of a fight,” said Kambosos Jr.

“I would have loved to put him away. But credit to him. A win is a win, and we move on to what comes next. ‘Shitchins’ won’t fight nowhere near as hard as him.”

Kambosos Jr. vowed to fight Hitchins toe-to-toe. “I know Hitchins is a tip-tap kind of guy and he will try and hit and run. I’m a warrior. I boxed beautifully for the first five rounds. We’ll get this cut cleaned up, and we’ll be ready.”

Wyllie Wins Respect – And New Contract

Wyllie thanked Kambosos Jr. and Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn for giving him the call.

“A massive thank you to George for giving me this opportunity and to Eddie Hearn for putting me on this card. I fought my heart out tonight, won over a lot of fans and I believe I am destined for great things.

“To even get in the ring with him is an honor and I look forward to seeing what’s in store for George in the future.”

“Six days ago, this show was in jeopardy,” said Hearn. “Full credit to Jake Wyllie. This man stepped up, and honestly, he would have done it without a purse.”

Hearn said Kambosos Jr. won, but a new star emerged in Australian boxing and said Wyllie has a bright future. Turning to Wyllie, Hearn told him, “One thing I can promise to you is that you will have a contract offer on Monday morning from Matchroom Boxing.”

See the fight highlights here.

Tiara Brown Wear the Crown as New WBC World Featherweight Champion

In the fight of the night, Tiara Brown of Florida (19-0, 11 KOs) will bring the WBC World Featherweight title home from Sydney after an upset win over Skye Nicolson of Queensland (12-1, 1 KO).

In a close fight going to the judges in the champion’s home country, it was far from assured whether Brown’s effort would be acknowledged, but the split decision went to Brown by scores of 97-93 and 96-94, with the third card 96-94 for Nicolson. It is Nicolson’s first loss as a pro, while Brown remains undefeated.

“Skye fought Tiara’s fight tonight,” admitted Matchroom Boxing’s Hearn. “Credit to Tiara Brown, she came away on away soil with the victory.”

It was always going to be a fight determined by which woman could impose her will on the other and turn the contest into her preferred fight. Nicolson had the edge in speed and footwork and, in early rounds, could evade Brown’s power punching effort.

After the second round, Brown’s corner told her, “Let those hands go!” Nicolson held Brown off initially with long jabs to the body, the best punch in her toolkit.

Brown began moving Nicolson back and cutting off the ring, able to step in and land her hard right hook. Nicolson was forced to hold to slow Brown’s offense down, but there was only so much she could do as the fight turned into Brown’s brawl.

Brown fell to her knees, hearing those magic words, ‘And the new!’

“Twenty-plus years of wanting this moment, all glory be to God!” said Brown of her victory.

“My composure and the pressure won me the fight,” said Brown. “She’s great at movement, she throws good punches, but I think my pressure is what it was. I have to give it to her,” said Brown. “She was holding a little bit, but hey, this is boxing!.”

Brown said she’s got a lot of options but only one immediate quest. “My options are good. Right now I want to go home, eat some cupcakes and some cookies and watch cartoons. And some ice cream!” Brown thanked her team and Hearn, adding, “Shout out to Eddie for allowing me to come here. Without him, I wouldn’t be here.”

Cherneka Johnson Makes It Two Over Nina Hughes

WBA World Bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson of Melbourne (17-2, 7 KOs) will keep her title, winning the rematch over Nina Hughes of Great Britain (6-2, 2 KOs).

Johnson said she wanted to erase the question marks after her first win and did it with a seventh-round TKO when Hughes’ corner asked the referee to stop the bout after taking too much damage from Johnson, who was a buzzsaw in the ring.

Hughes dealt with a bloody nose after an early headbutt for the rest of the fight. Her corner urged Hughes to continue the fight for her two boys watching back home. But Johnson’s power was too much for Hughes, and her team had to step in and protect her.

Ultimately, Johnson’s power proved the difference. She landed the bigger and decisive shots throughout to retain her title, as Hughes’ team threw in the towel to halt the one-sided proceedings just 46 seconds into the seventh.

“This was the moment I wanted last time,” said Johnson. “It was quite emotional in there for me. To make it convincing was my plan. We wanted to put it to bed. We didn’t want any controversy this time, and that was why I was so decisive. My power and strength got the job done tonight.”

Teremoana Takes Out Singh In One

Entertaining heavyweight prospect Teremoana Teremoana Jr. of Brisbane (7-0, 7 KOs) only needed one round to win his seventh straight fight by knockout over James Singh of Fiji (12-6, 11 KOs).

Singh landed a few heavy shots and for a second, it seemed Teremoana might get a few rounds. But a few hard hooks to the head and uppercuts later, the fight was over, scoring a knockdown before the referee decided one round was more than enough for Singh.

Teremoana treated the fans to a haka celebration after his win, which was joined by his corner team.

Standing ringside after the fight with promoter Hearn, who matches Teremoana’s 6-foot-6 height, Teremoana joked, “Maybe this fella should just be in the ring next.”

Teremoana said his coaches wanted him to box Singh.

“But if I boxed him, it would have been a bit one-sided. So, I wanted to have a bit of a brawl with him. I like to fight, I love to fight,” said Teremoana, who begged someone to come forward and challenge him. “People in Australia, someone challenge me! Someone in the Australian division, challenge me! I’d like to fight someone good, someone of some caliber.

“I would love to challenge these great heavyweights overseas. I look forward to the future, I can’t wait.”

Khataev Goes The Distance Against Palacio

Light heavyweight prospect Imam Khataev of Russia (10-0, 9 KOs) went the distance for the first time as a pro, getting a serious challenge from durable Durval Palacio of Argentina (14-4, 11 KOs).

Now fighting out of Australia, Khataev scored a fourth-round knockdown with a wicked right hook. Palacio survived to get buzzed again in the fifth round. But Palacio proved to be a tough customer, taking everything Khataev landed and coming back with some firepower, forcing Khataev into a war. Khataev had to navigate a cut above the eye but made it to the final bell to win by three scorecards of 99-89, 99-89, and 98-90.