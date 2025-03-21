Boxing Legend George Foreman Dead at Age 76

Charismatic boxing champion George Foreman died Friday at age 76.

The news was posted via an announcement on Foreman’s official Instagram account early Friday evening. It read:

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Condolences are pouring in from around the world.

Said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, “George was a great friend to not only myself but to my entire family. We’ve lost a family member and are absolutely devastated.”

George Foreman’s Early Years

Foreman’s life was the stuff of legend. He became the heavyweight champion of the world at a time when heavyweights were worldwide celebrities and boxing was watched by tens of millions of people worldwide.

George Edward Foreman was born in Marshall, Texas, on January 10, 1949. Like many young men, Foreman was getting in trouble on the streets when, at age 15, he found boxing through a side door. Foreman became part of the Lyndon B. Johnson Job Corps, a program developed to help disadvantaged kids by teaching them vocational job skills.

Foreman traveled to California where he met Job Corps counselor Doc Broaddus, who was also a boxing coach. Broaddus encouraged Foreman to become a boxer.

Foreman rapidly rose as an amateur and at age 19, he delivered an Olympic Gold Medal for the United States at the 1968 Mexico City Games. Foreman gained some notoriety when he waved an American flag after his win, in contrast to the protest staged by sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who raised their fists during the medal ceremony and the playing of the national anthem.

See the video of George Foreman’s gold medal-winning performance here.

“There was a big element of patriotism in what I did; being in the Olympics, you couldn’t help but love your country more than before,” Foreman said in his autobiography By George. “But I meant it in a way that was much bigger than ordinary patriotism. “It was about identity. An American – that’s who I was. I was waving the flag as much for myself as for the country. I was letting everyone know who I was and at the same time saying that I was proud to be an American.” Foreman’s Professional Boxing Accomplishments Foreman turned professional in 1969. He was ranked the number one challenger by the WBA and WBC. By 1972, Foreman had a perfect 37-0 record including 35 knockouts.