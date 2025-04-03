Omari Jones Making Boxing Moves in 2025

Super welterweight prospect Omari Jones of Orlando, Florida, is wasting no time getting back in the ring after his successful professional debut on March 15.

Dressed in the team colors of the Orlando Magic, Jones (1-0, 1 KO) drilled Alessio Mastronunzio of Italy (14-6, 4 KOs) just 22 seconds into round two for a TKO win.

After the win, Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn promised he’d find a spot for Jones on the April 12 card in Atlantic City headlined by Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis.

Hearn was good to his word. Jones will take on William Jackson of Cincinnati (13-5-2, 5 KOs).

NY Fights caught up with Jones recently to get his thoughts on his experience and learn about his plans for 2025. Jones said it was important to him to make his debut in his hometown, one he waited for after his success at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where he was the only American to win a medal.

Jones said everything went as planned, and he and his team wanted an experienced opponent. “We wanted to show that, you know, my experience level, my skill level, is able to transition to a professional game, and I feel like I did that by sending a message and making a statement about getting a second-round TKO against someone like that.

“I can’t have it any other way, like making a debut in my hometown. I sold a lot of tickets, and the crowd just felt like they were there for me. So, I was very happy about that. Orlando definitely showed up and showed up for me,” said Jones.

Omari Jones Vows He’ll Stay Busy In 2025

Jones said he wants five fights before 2025 is over. “By the time New Year’s Eve hits, I just want them to say ‘Omari stayed very busy.’

“Staying busy is one thing I told Eddie and Matchroom that is very important to me. They said, ‘no problem.’ And as you can see, Eddie Hearn talked with me right before my post-fight interview. ‘Do you want to be on the next card and at any city?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely!

“So we got right back to it. Starting out with six-round fights, taking on opponents like how I did, and handling them how I did,” is how Jones says he wants to handle his career.

Transition From Amateur to Professional

After rising through amateur competition, including a challenging road to qualifying for the 2024 Olympics, Jones will draw on his experience to flourish as a professional.

Jones is used to performing under a spotlight as the only American to make it to the medal rounds from Team USA. Being featured as one of Matchroom’s biggest hopes for the future is nothing new to him.

“It has been a lot of limelight and a lot of anticipation. Where do we see Omari? Do we rush and things like that? But my answer to that is just continue to take my time, stay grounded.

“Being at the Olympics, fighting in front of 15,000, 16,000 people and being on the world’s biggest stage is nothing that I haven’t seen before. A lot of this isn’t new to me. It’s just my title has changed from amateur to professional. So, I’m just taking all of my experience and everything that I’ve been through for this moment and this transition of my career,” explained Jones.

Impact of the Olympics and Future Plans

Boxing was confirmed as an Olympic sport for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Jones was happy to get the news, especially for his teammates who remained amateurs and hope to be part of Team USA in three years. He understands the value of the Olympic Games platform and visibility as a launch pad for a professional career.

When the announcement was made, Jones found out that his photo from the Paris competition graced the formal announcement and much of the news coverage.

“So I was like, ‘Okay, that’s pretty cool that they did that!’ But I’m more so happy for my teammates that that ended up staying and not turning professional, because it’s like they would end up staying for no reason. I’m just super happy that they have another opportunity to make it to the Olympic Games,” said Jones.

Jones explains sticking with amateur competition with the hope of making the Olympic team was always his plan, even though it was difficult at times.

“I went through so many trials and tribulations, through the amateur game–winning nationals several times, and then finally landing my spot on TV.

“My first opportunity to qualify at the Olympic Games, I came up short. That was a major setback, a pivotal point in my career, because I had to come back and fight at the World qualifier, which was much, much harder with more people.

So that amateur background, I’ve been put in must-win situations, win or go home situations for a very long time. I preach to the young kids in my gym, take that amateur experience seriously. The amateurs really built me for who I am. I’ve been on the world stage, so I’ve been fighting top-level competition day in and day out.”

Jones credited USA Boxing after his pro debut, saying, “Shoutout to USA Boxing for giving me the platform and being able to shine on big platforms. I’ve been ready. No nerves. I came out and did what I was born to do,” said Jones.

Role Models and Responsibilities



Jones says he intends to stay connected with USA Boxing and show his support as a role model for aspiring medalists.

“I do as much to stay connected with USA Boxing and all my teammates to make that impact. You know, me being the sole medalist. They kind of want to still learn from me. And, of course, the young kids in my gym, they want to take the same route as me. So, it’s exciting times.”

Jones said he had role models, and he wants to pay it forward using his professional boxing platform. ”A lot of time will be devoted, and continue to be devoted, to inspiring the youth. That’s kind of my whole mission.

“I had that growing up with my father, my parents, my mentors, they instilled a lot in me. I feel like it’s only right they see some kid from Orlando. I’ve been in their shoes, and for them to see me do something just like crazy, like the Olympics, and they’re right next to me day in and day out, then that makes them feel a little more like they can do it as well.”

Asked who he looked to as professional style inspirations, Jones named a trio of boxing royalty.

“I always looked at Muhammad Ali, especially how he spoke out for the community. From a boxing standpoint, his footwork, his speed, stealing moves from him, of course. Guys like Roy Jones and Floyd (Mayweather) as well.

“What’s special about them, I feel, is they took the Olympic route as well. The greats took that Olympic route. Floyd got the bronze, Ali got the gold, Roy Jones was robbed out of the silver. So, just seeing that, and just seeing the greats go through that, I’m like, I think I need to take that route,” said Jones.

Even though Mayweather and Roy Jones Jr. didn’t bring home gold, it didn’t slow down their Hall of Fame boxing careers, and when it was pointed out to Jones, he laughed and said, “Right?”

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn couldn’t be more enthusiastic about Jones’ future. After his debut win, Hearn said, “What you’re seeing tonight is a future superstar of American Boxing, I truly believe that,” said Hearn. “I believe over the next couple of years he won’t only be filling this place. He’s a great ambassador for the city of Orlando.”

Jones will take that next step on April 12 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.