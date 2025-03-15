Austin Williams Calls Win A Team Effort Saturday

Middleweight Austin Williams pushed back a stiff challenge from Patrice Volny in Saturday’s main event on the Matchroom Boxing card in Orlando, Florida, and said he couldn’t have done it alone.

Williams of Houston (18-1, 12 KOs) got the fight across the finish line, winning a unanimous decision over Volny of Montreal, Quebec (19-2, 13 KOs). Scores were 118-110, 116-112, and 115-113 for Williams. Williams wins the WBA Intercontinental Middleweight title.

Williams said if it hadn’t been for the strong guidance from trainer Kevin Cunningham in the corner between rounds, he might not have gotten the job done.

“Sometimes I pull out and try to play the high game with a guy that’s longer than you. It’s not the smart thing to do. (Cunningham) didn’t let me fall into that game. He didn’t let me fall into that type of fight. He kept me low, he kept me engaged, and he kept me pushing them back, getting them in corners, getting them against the rope.

“I can’t thank my coach enough. I cannot do this by myself. He’s the reason we won this fight. Thank you to Coach Cunningham,” said Williams.

Williams Grinds Out The Win

Williams, who has been rebuilding since a loss to Hamzah Sheeraz, has now won two fights. He had to push back hard against the challenge from Volny, who also has a world-class trainer in Marc Ramsey. Volny is a longer, taller fighter than Williams, with solid power and a high work rate. He wasn’t going to be a pushover.

Williams said the high work rate was exactly what he trained for, and it paid off. “He’d never been stopped before. I was going for it, but my maturity told me I can’t go and blast out and get caught with something.

“I learned from doing that,” explained Williams. “I had to beat him strategically. He was very smart. He listened to his corner the whole fight. I had to pick from experiences I have in previous fights and take him down.”

The fight appeared closer on the scorecards than it turned out, with a concerned Matchroom Boxing chairman, Eddie Hearn, ringside watching it play out like a chess match through 12 rounds.

Believing the outcome might come down to the championship rounds, Williams dug down and dug in. The pair unloaded the best shots they had left. In the final seconds, it looked like Williams might have been knocked down seconds before the end, but referee Luis Pabon correctly ruled a slip. It wouldn’t have changed the winner but it would have made one card even.

Williams: ‘I Can Be Proud Of This’

Williams said he’s coming from behind after the loss to Sheeraz, having grown up since his pro debut at age 19 and proving he’s got what it takes to win a world title.

“I’m not the guy trying to prove doubters wrong. That energy doesn’t carry you far enough,” said Williams.

“All I have to do is keep working hard, pushing for hard challenges, and I can be proud of this. I can go, and I can celebrate for maybe 20 minutes with my family. Then I’m right back to work, because I’m coming for it all … I’m coming for every single fighter, every middleweight division I am coming,” declared Williams.

The middleweight division is short on talent, and Williams couldn’t be emerging at a better time. He knows it.

“I’m a personality. I’m a person that’s here to inspire people. It’s not all about winning all the time. It’s not about being undefeated in life. I don’t know anybody here who’s undefeated in life, nobody. So, I’m showing that you can get back up. So, let’s go get these World Championships. Let’s get better on the road. Let’s get better as the journey goes!”

Omari Jones Thrills Orlando Fans in Pro Debut

Walking into the ring dressed in the team colors of the Orlando Magic, Omari Jones (1-0, 1 KO) enjoyed a successful, if brief, professional debut in his hometown. Jones drilled Alessio Mastronunzio of Italy (14-6, 4 KOs) for a second-round TKO win just 22 seconds into the round.

While it was target practice for Jones, referee Luis Pabon stepped in a bit early. But the outcome was inevitable.

Jones thanked his team, all his family ringside watching, and the fans. “Big thank you to my city, Orlando. What’s up!”

Jones said he felt like he was at the Olympic Games, where he was the only American to win a medal.

“I’m home now. It’s nothing new to me. Shoutout to USA Boxing for giving me the platform and being able to shine on big platforms. I’ve been ready. No nerves. I came out and did what I was born to do,” said Jones.

Jones said he can afford to be patient as a pro with more rounds to work with, though he didn’t need all six scheduled rounds. “ We trained for six rounds, training eight and 12 rounds in the gym, sometimes four minutes. I’m conditioned. We’ve been grinding. I’ve been ready for it.”

Eddie Hearn Enthusiastic About Omari Jones

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn couldn’t be more enthusiastic about Jones’ future.

“What you’re seeing tonight is a future superstar of American Boxing, I truly believe that,” said Hearn. “I believe over the next couple of years, he won’t only be filling this place. He’s a great ambassador for the city of Orlando.” Hearn said Jones would return on the Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis undercard in Atlantic City on April 5.

Edgar Berlanga Calls Out Caleb Plant After KO Win

Super middleweight Edgar Berlanga did what he was supposed to do. Berlanga of Brooklyn (23-1, 18 KOs) got his 17th first-round knockout against an overwhelmed Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz of Puerto Rico (20-1-1, 16 KOs).

Gonzalez-Ortiz had been out of the ring for nearly ten years while serving prison time for an armed robbery conviction. The only benefit to the challenger came when Berlanga came in 1.6 pounds over the 168-pound limit. He paid $40,000 to Gonzalez-Ortiz, which was, no doubt, the biggest payday of his career.

Berlanga said he was ill with the flu the week before the fight and couldn’t make weight but refused to let his team cancel the fight.

Berlanga teed up Gonzalez-Ortiz and dropped him twice. Referee Charles Young should have stopped the fight, but he let it continue. The third punch hurt Gonzalez-Ortiz, and it was all over.

Berlanga thanked his fans, saying, “I was supposed to do that tonight. This is something on the way to a bigger fight in my future. He’s got nothing to lose. Boxing is not an easy sport. He’s coming to fight me. I’ve got to be alert. I’ve got to be smart.”

It was the final fight in Berlanga’s Marchroom Boxing contract. Berlanga and chairman Eddie Hearn denied any bad blood between them. “He was a great promoter, and now I’m looking forward to the future,” said Berlanga.

What does the future hold? Berlanga named off the top names at super middleweight, include the man who just beat him, Canelo Alvarez. Berlanga says he wants to take on Caleb Plant. The two have been slinging insults for months. Hearn likes that matchup, too.

“We’ve had a great run. This situation wasn’t ideal … we hope the relationship extends. I expect to be working with Edgar Berlanga again,” said Hearn.

Jamaine Ortiz Goes the Distance in Easy Win

Super lightweight Jamaine Ortiz of Worcester, Massachusetts (19-2-1, 9 KOs) ticked off another step toward a title fight with a solid decision over Yomar Alamo of Puerto Rico (22-5-1, 13 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92.

“The performance was all right, not the best, but I did what I had to do,” admitted Ortiz. “I switched to southpaw. I get in my rhythm, and I flow. I adapt as I go,” said Ortiz, who calls himself an ambidextrous fighter.

“I’m a strong boy, I’m a big boy. I know when I put on that pressure, my opponents tend to go back.” Ortiz left with a swollen eye but said it didn’t affect his vision. “After the first round, I won every single round. I’ve been there with the best before.”

Ortiz named Gary Antunane Russell and Alberto Puello as possible targets, “but any of the 140 pounders, I’m here to get my ring.”

