Nick Ball Shows Versatility In Victory Over TJ Doheny

WBA World Featherweight Champion Nick Ball of Liverpool (21-0-1, 13 KOs) got a solid effort from durable TJ Doheny, a native of Ireland fighting out of Australia (26-6, 20 KOs).

Ball’s relentless style and superior stamina eventually damaged Doheny. Sporting a swollen eye and in deteriorating condition, trainer Hector Bermudez wisely saved the veteran fighter, asking the fight be stopped after the tenth round.

Doheny Gives All Against Ball

Ball, whose nickname is “Wrecking” Ball, said he had to box more than bang against Doheny to ensure the win.

“I got to be switched on and take my time. Sometimes I rush in. The main thing was taking my time, do what we’ve been working on in the gym and in sparring, and it paid off,” said Ball.

Ball said he enjoyed putting his boxing skills to work. “It feels nice. I don’t know how the crowd feels about it. They want to see all action, but obviously, I can box, do that, and show both,” said Ball.

Doheny was coming off a seventh-round TKO loss to Naoya Inoue last September; there is no shame in that effort. The early rounds were close and difficult to score, as Doheny was willing to engage the aggressive Ball to the point of irritating the champion.

At the end of the first round, after being held by Doheny, Ball kicked Doheny. Referee Michael Alexander gave the pair a stern lecture before the second round to nip the bad blood in the bud.

Doheny proved a tricky target for Ball, moving well fighting off the back foot to evade Ball’s punches. It was frustrating to Ball. He increased his work rate in the sixth round, just as Doheny slowed down and came into Ball’s range. He tagged Doheny near the end of the sixth round for the first time, and Doheny had to hold to get out of the round.

Nick Ball Steps It Up To Stop Doheny

In the seventh round, Ball briefly switched to a southpaw stance and had some success showing Doheny a new look. Ball tried to get Doheny to stand and trade, but the veteran challenger refused.

As Ball grew more frustrated and threw Doheny down in the ninth round, referee Alexander took a point away from Ball. But it didn’t matter, as Ball’s efforts showed on Doheny’s face with a swelling right eye.

After the point deduction, Ball went to the body of Doheny, who was still fighting back, although without the same snap as the champion.

But Ball’s stamina proved too much for the veteran in the late rounds. Ball chased Doheny as he showed visible signs of slowing down, finally able to put together multiple combinations to body and head. Doheny dropped hard onto his stool in the corner after the round.

Ball came out with his full arsenal on display in the tenth round, trapping Doheny in the corner with nothing coming back. Ball poured it on as Doheny did his best to survive. The lit-up Liverpool crowd loved it. With Alexander looking right at Doheny, the challenger refused to yield.

Ball went to the body, and Doheny couldn’t keep Ball off. Ball unloaded to the head with heavy hooks, but Doheny made it to the end of the round.

Corner Does Right By Doheny

Would the corner let him continue? Trainer Hector Bermudez did the right thing and called it a night for the disappointed Doheny, who gave it everything he could. It would likely be Doheny’s last title opportunity and the end of his boxing career. Doheny hung on the ropes, sobbing.

Ball said he knew the stoppage was there for him as Doheny was tiring. “I could sense that definitely, I felt him getting tired with the pace I was setting. It was all good.”

Trainer Paul Stevenson of the Everton Red Triangle gym is the first Liverpool-born trainer to deliver a world champion. He was pleased with Ball’s performance.

“Nick’s a very good boxer. You don’t do what he’s doing at this level without that. You need the boxing skills,” said Stevenson. “Today, he showed massive improvements in his game. His jab, his body work was perfect. We had shots down there waiting for him. Just a perfect execution against a very dangerous opponent.”

Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions is high on Ball. “Nick is right on top of his game at the moment. I genuinely think he’s one of the most exciting fighters in the world and the most exciting featherweight.”

Responding to rumors of a possible fight with Inoue, Warren said it wouldn’t be until late 2025 or likely in 2026.

Cain Wins Awful Co-Main Over Edwards

In the co-main, British and Commonwealth Bantamweight champion Andrew Cain (14-1, 12 KOs), a stablemate of Nick Ball, outlasted former world champion Charlie Edwards of Surrey (20-2, 7 KOs) to win a split decision. Scores were 116-112 and 115-114 for Cain and 115-113 for Edwards in what can only be called a terrible fight, lacking in action and real engagement.

The irritated fans at the Echo Arena let the fighters know, but they either didn’t hear it or ignored it.

Baluta Scores Disputed Split Decision Upset

In an upset win, Ionut Baluta of Romania (17-5, 3 KOs) got the split decision over Brad Strand of Liverpool (12-2, 4 KOs). Scores were all over the map, reading 98-91 and 96-94 for Baluta and 97-93 for Strand.

The fight was marred by a ninth-round knockdown call made in error and not corrected, even though a replay showed without question that Baluta stepped onto Strand’s foot and stayed planted as Strand moved but couldn’t evade a punch that threw him down.

Had the right call been made, the fight would have been a split draw. Promoter Frank Warren said he would file a complaint over the decision, giving Baluta the vacant WBO European Super-Bantamweight title.

Jack Turner Takes Out Ryan Farrag In Two

Super flyweight prospect Jack Turner of Liverpool (11-0, 10 KOs) made short work of Liverpool native Ryan Farrag, who fights out of Malta (23-6, 6 KOs). Turner hurt Farrag at the end of the first round and came flying out of the corner to start the second round. It took just 41 more seconds until referee Steve Gray stepped in to protect Farrag from the barrage of punches driven into him by Turner.

Turner wins the vacant WBA International Super-Flyweight title. The 23-year-old, nicknamed “El Terier,” said after the win, “I think I’m going to go through the lot of them (at super flyweight) … Soon as I hit someone and they feel my power, I’m coming for them.”

Herrera Gets TKO7 Over Macias

Cuban lightweight Jadier “One Billion” Herrera, now fighting out of Dubai (17-0, 15 KOs) needed seven rounds to stop Jose Macias Enriquez of Monterrey, Mexico (21-4-2, 8 KOs). Herrera wins the WBA Intercontinental Lightweight title.

Herrera will benefit from getting in rounds after going less than six rounds in his previous eight fights. Herrera is an aggressive puncher with a flamboyant personality and needs to get in front of bigger audiences to develop a following.

Birchall Brothers Both Win Pro Debut Fights

It was a good night for the Birchall brothers of Lancashire. Super bantamweight Leighton Birchall (1-0, 1 KO) won his professional debut with a smart second-round TKO over Laszlo Bernath of Hungary (1-2, 1 KO). Brother William Birchall (1-0, 1 KOs) also won his pro debut in the featherweight division over Engel Gomez of Nicaragua (8-44-3, 4 KOs). Birchall dropped Gomez in the second round before referee John Latham stopped the fight at 48 seconds.

Nelson Birchall (7-0, 4 KOs) was cheering his brothers on, awaiting his next fight on April 5 on the Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic undercard. The tight trio follows in the family footsteps of the Smith brothers of Liverpool (Liam, Callum, Paul, and Stephen). They will be fun to watch in the coming years.