Olympic Medalist Omari Jones Makes Pro Debut Saturday

While boxing doesn’t have a season in the U.S. like other pro sports, it slows down in March when viewers pay more attention to March Madness. But there is still boxing action this weekend, including the pro debut of Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Omari Jones.

Jones will debut with new promoter Matchroom Boxing in his hometown on a card headlined by middleweights Austin “Ammo” Williams and Patrice Volny from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The card airs on DAZN starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Omari Jones Ready for Pro Ranks

Omari Jones was the only American to win an Olympic medal in Tokyo. Having fulfilled his Olympic dreams, Jones signed with Eddie Hearn and will face Alessio Mastronunzio of Italy (14-5, 4 KOs). The fight will be contested at a catchweight in the super welterweight division.

Jones says he’s been ready. “It’s been seven months since the Olympic Games, so I’ve been ready for this moment,” said Jones earlier this week.

“It’s a difference between the amateur and professional ranks, but I’ve been fighting top guys for the past three or four years, so this isn’t anything that I haven’t seen before.

Jones promises to use “all my speed, my skills, and my talent” to put on a good show for his hometown fans.

“When me and Eddie talked in Philadelphia, fighting in Orlando was part of the plan. I know I was supposed to make my splash in January or February, but this is well worth the wait.” Jones said he wants to continue inspiring youth by example to chase their dreams as he did in Tokyo.

Mastronunzio, at 30, is eight years older than Jones. He stands in the way. Mastronunzio reminded Jones that the pro game is a different sport and said he’s on weight and ready.

Ammo Williams Returns in Main Event

Middleweight Austin Williams of Houston (17-1, 12 KOs) says he welcomes Jones on the card.

“I’m inspired by the people on this card. To have Omari next to me, an Olympian shows that this is where I’m supposed to be. The caliber of what I’m going to bring is greatness, and it’s not just for myself but also for the people helping me along,” said Williams.

Williams, who paused to address mental health concerns, admitted his career path in the pros hasn’t been “textbook. ” He says it’s a slow burn, and the Ammo Show isn’t one-and-done.

“You’ll see what a true professional champion really is by the way he speaks, the way he walks, and the way he can connect with people. There is no disconnection between a world champion and the people … I’m not better than anyone up here.”

French fighters have been on a roll lately, and Patrice Volny of Montreal, Quebec (19-1, 13 KOs) hopes to strike another blow for fighters of French heritage.

“Ammo is a top fighter, a good fighter. But I’ve been in the game a long time, and I’ve been on the road for a long time. I’m here to fight. That’s what I love and I know for sure that we’re going to have a super fight Saturday,” said Volny, promising he is 100% all-in on Saturday.

Edgar Berlanga Blows Through Weight Limit, Pays Up

Super middleweight Edgar Berlanga returns to the ring after his loss to Canelo Álvarez last September. Berlanga wasn’t competitive, suffering a knockdown. But he got up and made it to the final bell, showing some heart in the effort and winning grudging respect from fans.

Berlanga of Brooklyn (22-1, 17 KOs) is in an all-Boricua matchup against Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (20-0-1, 16 KOs). Berlanga is a considerable step up for the 35-year-old opponent and is an 18-1 betting favorite.

Berlanga is bitter about being in the co-main event after sharing the big stage with Álvarez. It is the last fight on his contract with Matchroom Boxing. Berlanga criticized promoter Eddie Hearn for not doing enough to secure a title fight with IBF World Super Middleweight Champion William Scull to set up a rematch with Álvarez.

Speaking to Fight Hype this week, Hearn said Berlanga made $12 million in his fights under the Matchroom Boxing banner. “We’ve completely changed his life and his career,” said Hearn.

“What we’ve done is deliver everything we ever promised and more. We’re doing that again on Saturday night. It’s a good fight for him to get back to his winning ways and then move on to a bigger fight. If that’s with us, fantastic. We’d love to continue that relationship.”

Berlanga’s bitterness showed on the scale. He weighed 169.6 pounds, 1.6 pounds over the 168 super middleweight limit. The fight will continue after Berlanga reportedly paid Gonzalez-Ortiz and the Florida Athletic Commission five figures to move forward.

The minor NABO super middleweight belt will only be in play for Gonzalez-Ortiz. It’s not a good look for Berlanga.

“We’re looking to go out there and shine like a star this Saturday and go out there and perform, look good,” said Berlanga. “I’m locked in right now. This is a small show for me. I just have to go out there and shine like a star, go out there and handle business. Perform like a superstar and get those big fights,” promising he isn’t overlooking Gonzalez-Ortiz.

“I went 12 rounds, toe-to-toe with Canelo. No running, no grabbing, no holding, no nothing. I stood right in his face, and we went at it for 12 rounds. So, I’m looking for the same outcome or something different on Saturday because we’re winning, and we’re living good.”

Gonzalez-Ortiz said he didn’t go through training to roll over for Berlanga. “if people believed it’s just a stepping stone, that’s boxing, and that’s the way it is. But it’s about showing what we can do on this Saturday.”

Gonzalez-Ortiz was out of the ring from 2014 until his last fight in March 2024. “I’m about to make up for some lost time in boxing. I still feel good, and my team believes in me as well.”

Jamaine Ortiz In Rebuilding Phase

Super lightweight Jamaine Ortiz of Worcester, Massachusetts (18-2-1, 9 KOs) hopes to continue his rebuilding phase after a loss to Teofimo Lopez. In his second fight since that loss, he faces Yomar Alamo of Puerto Rico (22-3-1, 13 KOs), who scored an upset win in September over Rio 2016 Olympic medalist Delante “Tiger” Johnson in a solid unanimous decision.

“I’m honored to be here on this platform and doing what I love, doing what I do best, and I’m just looking to dominate every time I get into that ring,” said Ortiz. “It’s a moment of survival for me and I’m looking to show exactly who I am and be back on that path for a world title.”

Ortiz is a competitor who makes his opponents look bad and is willing to win by any means necessary using his boxing skills. He said he understands the need to entertain but isn’t going to give up his best weapons and experience.

“At the end of the day, I’m coming out with the victory, and I’ll do that by any means necessary, by dominating and entertaining, which is something that I think would draw more attention and get the bigger fights as well.”

Alamo says he and his team have taken Ortiz’s style into account. “We’re really completely sure in our preparation and the way we’ve worked hard towards this fight that this title will be going back to Puerto Rico on Saturday night.“