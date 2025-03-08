Canelo Álvarez Schools Edgar Berlanga in Dominating Performance

In a surprisingly entertaining fight, there was no surprise upset or outcome. Still, the overwhelming decision victory by Canelo Álvarez over Edgar Berlanga delivered all the thrills fans have come to count on for their Mexican Independence Day matchups.

Álvarez of Guadalajara, Mexico (62-2-2, 39 KOs) retained his WBC, WBA, and WBO Super Middleweight World titles with a third-round knockdown on the way to scorecards of 118-109, 118-109, and 117-110 over Berlanga of Brooklyn (22-1, 17 KOs). Berlanga suffered his first loss in his first 12-round fight.

“I did good. Now, what are they gonna say? I fight younger fighters. Before, they say I fight older fighters. They always talk. I’m the best fighter in the world,” declared Álvarez after his victory. While Inoue, Usyk, and Crawford might have a word, there is no doubt Canelo Álvarez carries the considerable weight of Mexican boxing on his shoulders.

Berlanga Can’t Match Canelo In Skills

Berlanga was game, but his physical talents alone were not up to the intelligence, experience, and skill set of the Mexican champion. There is no category you can name where Álvarez didn’t have it all over the Puerto Rican challenger. From the opening bell it was clear that short of a miracle punch, the outcome was written.

Álvarez controlled the pacing, position, and offensive output in all 12 rounds. What makes it possible are all the elements of boxing. Footwork, speed, defense, and the experience to see and assess what’s coming in real-time. Álvarez can execute on multiple levels. Berlanga is still learning how to do this.

The third-round knockdown is a snapshot of what Álvarez is all about. He caught Berlanga with a hard left hook when Berlanga left his right hand drift down for just seconds. As Berlanga hit the canvas, he pounded his gloves in frustration. Álvarez landed nearly half of his power punches.

“It’s my experience, my talent, my hard work, my intelligence, everything together. Because if you have a talent and you don’t have discipline, you have nothing. If you have talent and you have discipline and you don’t have talent, you have nothing the same. So you need to combine both in hard work,” said Álvarez in assessing his performance.

Viva Mexico, Canelo

Credit to Berlanga, who took Canelo’s best shots. They did damage, but the challenger is a young, strong, and determined competitor. Even when he was too far behind on the scorecards to have any chance of victory, Berlanga felt driven to make it to the final bell through sheer pride, even though it might have been the smart move to ask the fight be stopped after the ninth or tenth round.

Berlanga’s frustration with his performance popped up several times. He deliberately headbutted Canelo more than once, even after being warned by referee Harvey Dock. When he did, Álvarez retaliated and admitted after the fight, “I get a little angry. I’m Mexican, man,” as he laughed and the crowd cheered.

Against a younger fighter who hasn’t taken much damage, Álvarez was in full control throughout the bout but could not end the fight before the final bell. To his fans, it didn’t matter.

Álvarez expressed his gratitude to be the standard bearer on an important Mexican holiday. “It’s an honor for me to present my country on this day, Mexican Independence Day. I feel proud about it. I’m grateful that the people support me and everybody, some people say you don’t love me, but guess what, you are here to support me. So viva Mexico, cabrones!”

Berlanga: ‘He’s my idol’

Berlanga also thanked the fans, including the Mexican fans rooting against him at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which Canelo considers his second home. “Te ama mucho, lo ama muchisimo (“I love you, I love you a lot”). And we did a big performance.

“I’m upset, you know, because, at the end of the day, I’m a winner. But I fought a legend tonight, man, and hopefully, this is the mark today of me becoming a future legend representing Puerto Rico.

“I was in the fight. You know, we fighters, we need to throw each other off their game. I know that I was in there. I took his best shot in the third round. I got dropped, came back, you know, and that was the best he gave me. So I said, ‘You know what? I can hold these punches, man, and return it.’

Berlanga was disappointed after his first loss, but these are often the learning experiences young fighters need to progress to the next level. “I was in there with a legend. So my hat’s off to him,” said Berlanga.

After all the trash talk before the fight, the pair had a lengthy discussion in Spanish in the ring after the final bell. What were they saying to each other?”

“I was telling that he’s my idol,” said Berlanga. “He’s my idol, you know, since I was a kid, I looked up to him, you know. And I felt kind of bad that you know, we had to give bad blood to each other.

“I watched him growing up when I was an amateur. I just want to thank him for the opportunity. He’s at that level where he could pick and choose his fighters. So he went and chose a Puerto Rican fighter. I want to give thanks to him for that. I humbly say that.

“This is their weekend, so we got to give them thanks, you know, because you’re on their side, their territory. But I’m a fighter, you know. I always say that I got a little bit Mexican in my system, my blood,” explained Berlanga.

Álvarez encouraged the younger man after his loss. “Keep going. You are a great fighter. Keep going. Keep working, keep busy in boxing, working, training a lot, and you will be a champion. Keep focused, my friend.”

Rematch with Bivol for Canelo Alvarez?

Just as Canelo Álvarez learned from his first loss to Floyd Mayweather, Berlanga can absorb and learn from his experience in the ring Saturday and use it to improve and become a world champion just as his opponent once did. It takes humility and diligence to make it happen. It will be worth watching to see if Berlanga can do it.

Little was expected of Berlanga in Saturday’s fight. His stock rose by making it to the final bell against one of the world’s best boxers. After Berlanga licks his wounds, he should recognize the potential of Saturday’s determined performance in a loss against the meaningless first-round knockout streak early in his career. He stood tall, and he didn’t quit.

Álvarez didn’t answer the question about his future other than to say he would talk with his team. The answer could rest in the upcoming October 12 fight between Artur Beterviev and Dmitriy Bivol for the unified, undisputed light heavyweight championship. If Bivol wins (and I predict he will), the possibility of the unified super middleweight champion and unified light heavyweight champion in a grudge rematch can’t be denied.