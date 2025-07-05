Manchester Mess: Jack Catterall Gets Win Over Harlem Eubank

Experience won in the main event as former title challenger Jack Catterall of Chorley, England (31-2, 13 KOs) won a messy technical decision over British welterweight rival Harlem Eubank of Brighton, England (21-1, 9 KOs). Cuts caused by an accidental headbutt forced a stoppage after six rounds, with the scorecards in favor of Catterall by a wide margin: 69-66, 69-66 and 69-65.

It wasn’t the victory Catterall hoped for after his split decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. of South El Monte, California, in their interim WBO super lightweight fight in February. But he’ll take it.

After a round of settling in, Catterall found the sweet spot fighting at distance, pressuring Eubank and landing his shots while neutralizing incoming fire. It frustrated Eubank as he burned daylight trying to find a way to crack the Catterall riddle.

The jittery Eubank threw himself at Catterall, with awkward misses. Several times, the lunging resulted in falls to the canvas by both men.

Clash Of Heads Ends The Fight

Catterall gained confidence round by round and was fully in control of the fight into the sixth round. But Catterall seems the victim of bad luck more often than most. A vicious clash of heads when Eubank rushed in caused a vicious cut across Catterall’s left eye crease. With seconds left in the sixth round, the round ended with blood pouring from the cut. Eubank also suffered his own cut, though not nearly as bad.

Veteran cutman Kerry Kayes, the longtime cutman for Ricky Hatton, did what he could to tidy up the cut on Catterall. After a long look by the officials, it seemed Catterall might be allowed to continue in the fight. After a confusing delay, the fight was waved off by referee Bob Williams and went to the scorecards.

“I felt like he ran straight in with the head,” said Catterall. “I felt it go, come back to the corner. I got asked if I wanted to carry on. Of course I did. The referee made the decision, and it’s out of my control.”

Catterall said the fight was going how he anticipated, working against a “herky-jerky” style from Eubank, with success steadily breaking him down. “Been working on a lot of things in camp that I wanted to show tonight. So, it’s frustrating not being able to get the rounds out and go through them gears like we anticipated. It’s not the way I wanted to win, but happy to be back in the win column and move on to the next chapter.”

“The decision went against me because they cut the fight short,” said Eubank, adding he couldn’t be held accountable for the loss. As the Manchester fans booed him, Eubank declared he was landed clean right hands and was coming on. “Jack is a great fighter, world-class. I believe I’m world-class and the referee stopped me from getting a world-class stoppage.”

Catterall Heading for Title Fight

Catterall said any pressure to win came from himself. “Two back-to-back defeats, and I said it in the week. Where do I go from there? I’ve got ambitions of being a world champion. I want to get back in these big fights, so I needed to win tonight, and we’ve done that.”

Hearn says Catterall is positioned for a title fight. “I would have liked to see the rounds go on but that’s not how it works,” said Hearn. Hearn dismissed the idea of a rematch, saying Catterall “is no spring chicken” and a title fight is their priority.

Eubank’s promoter, Kalle Sauerland, said, “Unfortunately, I’ve seen it before. One thing we learned is Harlem Eubank can hold his own at world level. It’s an exciting time, world-class, lots of names.” It’s far from a fatal blow to Eubank. His resume lacked quality opposition. Now he’s got it with Catterall, and the effort, combined with his famous name, will keep him active.

Successful Comeback Fight for Joe Cordina

In the co-main event, Joe Cordina of Cardiff, Wales (17-1, 9 KOs) did exactly what he needed to do in his first fight in the lightweight division against a typically tough Mexican opponent, Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz of Monterrey (17-2, 13 KOs). Cardina won a unanimous decision without a doubt by scores of 100-90,99-91, and 98-92. Cardina wins the WBO Global lightweight title, positioning himself for a title challenge down the line.

Cordina had a lot riding on the fight, saying it was win or go home. Cordina proved heavy-handed and rattled Quiroz on multiple occasions, although he couldn’t put the durable Quiroz away. There was some ring rust, certainly, but as Cordina warmed up, his combinations were more fluid and accurate, and his stamina passed the test across ten rounds.

Cordina: Ring Rust Behind Him

“It was all right considering 14 months out of the ring. I enjoyed it. I needed something like that,” said Cordina. “I wasn’t able to take it lightly because of his knockout ratio.” Cordina admitted his timing was off. “I think the next fight, my next camp will be much better and you’ll see the Joe Cordina you’re used to seeing.”

Now working with fellow Welshman Gary Lockett, Cordina said they’re still getting to know each other in the gym. “He’s one of the most talented fighters in Britain, I’d say,” said Lockett. “But he’s had 14 months out of the ring.” There were times he really had to bite down on his gumshield. I prefer he have the ten rounds rather than blowing someone away in one or two rounds.”

As Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn acknowledged concerns about bringing yet another Mexican opponent to England with the potential of adding to the string of upsets, Cordina said, “I’m Welsh, I’m Maltese. That’s a dangerous mix. Bring on any Mexican.”

Hearn said he’d like to tee up Cordina against the winner of the championship fight between Abdullah Mason and Sam Noakes.

Skye Nicolson Shows New Look In KO Win

Former WBC World Bantamweight champion Skye Nicolson of Queensland, Australia (13-1, 2 KO) moved down a division to 122 pounds, and could not have looked better against Carla Campos Gonzales of Bolivia (9-4, 8 KOs) with an impressive TKO win.

Nicolson showed a new dedication to her offensive skills and impressive power, landing hard shots on Gonzales in combination. In round two, Nicolson landed a hard uppercut, snapping Gonzales’s head back. She swarmed her with more power shots, and the referee jumped in to stop the fight for only the second stoppage win of Nicolson’s pro career.

Leo Atang Scores KO in Pro Debut

It’s too early to declare 18-year-old young British heavyweight Leo Atang the future of the heavyweight division. Nevertheless, there is a lot to like already about Atang of Yorkshire (1-0, 1 KO) after winning his pro debut with a first-round knockout of Milen Paunov of Bulgaria (7-16, 5 KOs).

Atang focused his offense on the soft body of Paunov, and the heavy-handed body shots did all the damage necessary to make it a quick night.

With former Paunov opponent David Allen and former world champion Sunny Edwards working his corner, Atang has the entire Matchroom Sport stable behind him. Atang admitted to some early nerves, and said he plans to remain patient as he progresses. He names Evander Holyfield as his role model.

Crolla Upset by Wilkinson

Super welterweight William Crolla of Manchester (8-1, 6 KOs) took his first loss at the hands of 14 to 1 underdog Fraser Wilkinson of Scotland (12-2, 3 KOs). Wilkinson forced a referee stoppage in the sixth round. From the opening bell, Wilkinson came straight at Crolla, and his relentless offense found the target with a hard left hook in the fifth round. It visibly wobbled Crolla, who survived to the bell. Wilkinson sealed the victory by loading up on the damage in the sixth round, resulting in a TKO victory.

Fiaz Survives Test by Murphy

Super featherweight Aqub Fiaz of Lancashire (14-1, 2 KOs) found himself down on the scorecards early but managed to rally and pull out a unanimous decision win against late replacement Alex Murphy, also of Lancashire (13-2). Fiaz will continue to rebuild after a loss Reece Bilotti for the Commonwealth title.