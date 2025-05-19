MMA UFC

Ian Garry of Ireland (16-1) was in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, for UFC 315 and was not impressed by the evening’s main event.

The UFC welterweight championship changed hands at UFC 315, as Jack Della Maddalena of Perth, Western Australia (18-2) earned a unanimous decision against  Belal Muhammad of Chicago, Illionois (24-4, 1NC).

On Monday’s edition of The Ariel Helwani Show with Ariel Helwani, Garry was asked about the UFC 315 main event and he thought Della Maddalena looked ‘sloppy’.

Ian Garry Was Not Impressed

“I thought both of them looked slow from watching it with my own eyes. Then I watched it back on TV and it was a completely different look.

I think there were a lot of things Jack did that I thought were quite sloppy, but technically he was the better striker, so he was going to win that regardless.”

The 27-year-old was dubbed as the backup for the main event in Montreal, however, both men were able to step foot in the Octagon, so he watched from the Octagon side. The champ was asked about fighting Islam Makhachev of Dagestan, Russia (27-1) in his post-fight speech, and UFC CEO Dana White has announced that fight at an undetermined location.

In an interview last week, JDM was asked about who he thinks would be next following that fight and he mentioned Shavkat Rakhmonov of Uzbekistan (19-0). Garry does not believe that ‘Nomad’ should be next.

What Could Be Next For Ian Garry?

“All of us are right there on that cusp. I don’t believe Shavkat should just come back and get [the title shot], especially if all of us fight again… but that’s not how it works sometimes, unfortunately.”

If Ian Garry doesn’t get a title shot, or potentially Rakhmonov again, there could be another potential foe. Before Garry’s appearance on today’s show, UFC Vegas 106 main event winner Michael Morales of Pasaje, El Oro, Ecuador (18-0) called the Irishman out.

So, who do you think Ian Garry should fight next? Let us know in the comments section below.

