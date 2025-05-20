Fighter Endorsements Outside the Cage: The Weird, the Wild, and the Lucrative

If we start talking about crypto platforms, liquor, and tech products, you might initially assume we were describing a day in the life of a Wall Street player. In this case, though, we’re talking about the modern fighter’s endorsement portfolio. Once dominated by fitness apparel and protein shakes, these partnerships are entering a new era, where fighters aren’t boxed into athlete-only roles. Because they’re now seen as full-blown personalities thanks to social media platforms, modern consumers view them as trusted voices for recommending new products.

While it’s true that some endorsements are just about the paycheck, many of these weird and wacky partnerships are extensions of the fighter’s persona. If you’re curious about what kind of products and services boxers and MMA fighters are backing nowadays, you’ll want to scour our list below.

Fighter Endorsements: Where the Real Money Is

Mobile Gaming Platforms

MMA and boxing fans live in a digital sphere, constantly glued to their phones to see who’s fighting next and catch up on the latest drama in the community. Naturally, fighters want to get in on the most lucrative partnerships today—mobile gaming platforms. This category includes everything from video games to online casinos that accept phone bill payments and sports betting apps.

Former Canadian UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre, better known as GSP, was featured in a campaign for Bet99 that raised awareness about irresponsible gambling. Meanwhile, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya assumed the global brand ambassador role for Stake.com—the world’s biggest crypto betting platform.

Liquor

While liquor can be seen as an oxymoron to athlete discipline, fighters specifically adopt a “work hard, play hard” type of image that celebrates food, fun, and indulgence after months of intense training. Many fighters have launched their own liquor brands or teamed up with companies to capitalize on a specific image. Conor McGregor decided to launch his Irish whiskey Proper No. Twelve to match his brash, wealthy, and in-your-face persona. Its boldness makes it a suitable choice for fans who want to get a taste of McGregor’s wild lifestyle.

Professional boxer and MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal is also involved in the liquor business, partially owning Recuerdo Mezcal (Recuerdo translates to “memory”). With Mezcal increasing in popularity in the US at the time and MMA alongside it, it was a no-brainer for Masvidal to launch the product. Its spin-off bottle, 5”KO, was made to celebrate his iconic moment of knocking out fellow fighter Ben Askren in just five seconds.

Grooming Products

Skill and heart make a great fighter, but it’s also a curated image that propels them to stardom. Looking and feeling your best is often attributed to performance, and what better endorser than an athlete in a sport that demands such mental toughness and peak physical condition?

Men’s grooming brand Manscaped partners with UFC athletes like Max Holloway and Brandon Moreno and with the UFC itself. In one of the brand’s commercials in 2021, legendary announcer Bruce Buffer and Holloway teamed up in a humorous, fight-style ad to promote The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer.

Hall-of-fame boxer Mike Tyson has recently partnered with Dr. Squatch, a men’s natural soap brand for performance hygiene. The ad references Tyson’s infamous “ear bite fight,” in which he bit off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear, in the slogan “Take a bite out of dryness.” As Tyson’s public persona has gradually transformed from ferocious and intimidating to a more vulnerable figure with an overt passion for skincare, he became the perfect candidate for Dr. Squatch.

Energy Drinks

Energy drinks have gone through phases of both negative and positive stigmas. They initially had ties to extreme sports (thanks to Red Bull) and nightlife, up until concerns about their adverse health effects and sugar content in the 2000s. It took some time for energy drinks to change their image once again, with companies rebranding around clean energy and athletic performance. When athletes jumped on board and started representing them in their daily routines, these drinks became trendy once again and found a new purpose.

In 2021, Ryan Garcia became the first American boxer to earn a sponsorship deal with the world-famous brand Gatorade, appearing in TV commercials and online ads. With his influence among the younger demographic, Garcia was a prime choice for a well-established brand that has been around for decades.

Although many don’t consider Jake Paul a professional boxer, the influencer has made a career out of boxing in the last few years. Since joining Celsius’ athlete roster in 2023, his reach has propelled the brand beyond traditional circles. The drink company had a slow rise to prominence, with its first energy drink released in 2009. Revenue grew from $5.86 million to $36 million at the end of 2017 and reached $19 billion as of August 2024.

Tech Companies

We live in a tech-driven society, so it’s no surprise that fighters are partnering with tech companies. While these companies don’t always have anything to do with sports or athletic performance, it’s a good way to align their personal brand with modern innovation. Amanda Serrano, who has famously won world titles in seven weight divisions, has had a partnership with Total Wireless, a prepaid wireless provider run by American telecommunications company Verizon.

Why? Serrano’s commitment to boxing means she has never owned a cell phone. At age 36, she received her first phone, with an unlimited data plan that allows her to stay connected while maintaining that incredible focus. The company’s commitment to supporting the Latino community further justifies why the partnership was a natural fit.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Pond5 Images