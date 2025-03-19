UFC Fighter Pay: How Much Do MMA Fighters Make?

MMA has grown into a global phenomenon, and UFC fighter pay is on the rise. For many MMA hopefuls living in the UK, it’s the dream to enter the Octagon and be part of Dana White’s stable. But while we think MMA stars have “made it” once they break through to the UFC, it’s far from the case.

Earnings can vary from the likes of Conor McGregor, Khabib and Anderson Silva’s huge net worth, to some of the rising stars who make less than $100,000 per year.

Of course, that’s the base level and a good career in the Octagon can see earnings rise greatly.

UFC Fighter Pay Structure (Base Pay and Bonuses)

Typically, contracts are broken down and can vary depending on a variety of factors. Fighters will earn pay outs through contracts that are for a specific number of fights, while these contracts are also broken down into tiers. Alternatively, some fighters will receive a specific amount of money every time they have a bout.

Factors Affecting MMA Fighter Pay

There are certain things that will generally factor into a fighter’s pay. These include:

Fight frequency

Experience

Popularity

Championship status

Performance Bonuses

Fighters will also earn money through putting on a good performance. This can have a big impact on a fighters earnings, with two opportunities to earn extra:

Fight of the Night: Both fighters receive $50,000 each.

Performance of the Night: The winner receives $50,000

What Is The Average UFC Fighter Salary?

The average salary of a UFC fighter in the UK is dependent on what tier they are in. Overall, the average fighter earns around $150,000 per year, with less than a handful really earning more than six figures in a year.

It’s also worth noting that each year there are many fighters that will earn less than $20,000 in a year.

Per fight, those in the lower tiers will typically earn between $10,000 and $30,000 per fight, while those in the highest tier, the champions and superstars, will rake in between $500,000 and $3 million per fight.

However, it is difficult to give exact numbers with UFC President Dana White refusing to comment on an individual’s earnings, while he’s also very concerned about overpaying his athletes and the sport falling the same way as boxing.

He told GQ: “Boxing has absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. [A change in fighter pay is] never gonna happen while I’m here, believe me, these guys get paid what they’re supposed to get paid. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view (PPV) buys and the money is spread out amongst all the fighters.”

How Much Do UFC Fighters Make Per Fight?

The earnings of fighters differ depending on the factors mentioned above. Typically, no fighter will earn less than $12,000, but some can earn over $1 million per fight and beyond. A $12,000 win bonus is then given to winners too.

It’s believed that ahead of UFC 303, Conor McGregor’s expected return to the ring was going to make him $5 million base pay, although the fight didn’t go ahead in the end.

How Many UFC Fighters Earn More Than $1 Million?

At present there are only a handful of fighters that earn more than $1 million per fight. Conor McGregor was the very first back in 2016, but almost a decade on there are several drawing the big sums for stepping into the Octagon.

As mentioned, with a lack of transparency from Dana White on fighter earnings, it is difficult to deliver an exact number but Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria, Jon Jones, Sean O’Malley and Alex Pereira all earned over $1 million per fight in the last year, while Jorge Masvidal reportedly earned $5 million for his fight with Kamaru Usman in 2024.

Merab Dvalishvili, Usman, and Israel Adesanya are also believed to earn over $1 million per fight.

Who is the Highest-Paid UFC Fighter of all-time?

When it comes to all-time earnings, it’s perhaps no surprise to hear that Conor McGregor is out there in the lead. He’s earned an estimated $39.3 million from fighting, while the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Alistair Overeem, Anderson Silva are all up there.

Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey are the two top earners of all-time when it comes to female MMA stars.

Top 10 Highest Paid UFC Fighters of All-Time

Rank Fighter Total Earnings 1 Conor McGregor $39.3 million 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov $22.9 million 3 Alistair Overeem $15.4 million 4 Anderson Silva $13.5 million 5 Andrei Arlovski $11.2 million 6 Michael Bisping $11.1 million 7 Junior Dos Santos $11 million 8 George St-Pierre $10.95 million 9 Jon Jones $10.9 million 10 Donald Cerrone $10.6 million

Earnings Outside the Octagon: MMA Fighter Sponsorships and Endorsements

Of course, just like in boxing in other sports, earnings go well beyond what happens in the Octagon. Fighters have deals with a wealth of brands, from whisky to clothing to even the likes of online casino brands, with many of the top names found in the best online casino reviews backed by a UFC star or other top athlete.

Khabib has most notably been involved with the online casino and sports betting industry, while Conor McGregor famously launched his own whisky, Proper Twelve. Upon launch, he said:

“I have nothing against endorsement deals; I have several with brands and products I believe in, that is no secret. However, something about simply endorsing an Irish whiskey didn’t feel right to me — I wanted to create my own, I wanted to do it my way and I wanted to do it right — from start to finish.”

More recently he sold his stake in the drink for around $600 million!

However, all UFC athletes have a deal with Venum as part of their contract with Dana White’s company. The deal sees earnings broken down by status and experience. Fighters earn per fight as part of the deal:

Champions: $42,000

Title Challengers: $32,000

Fighters with 21 or more fights: $21,000

Fighters with 16-20 fights: $16,000

Fighters with 11-15 fights: $11,000

Fighters with 6-10 fights: $6,000

Fighters with 4-5 fights: $4,500

Fighters with 1-3 fights: $4,000

This can significantly boost fighters earnings in the lower tiers, adding a minimum of $16,000 per year based upon four fights.