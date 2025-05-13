Jon Jones of Rochester, New York (28-1, 1NC) may be undefeated for virtually his entire career, other than losing with an illegal strike, however he is being hated on these days.

The current UFC heavyweight champion is being put under heat for what people are calling ducking, the interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones won the vacant heavyweight championship in March 2023 against Cyril Gane and followed up with a decisive victory over former heavyweight king, Stipe Miocic of Euclid, Ohio (20-5) this past November.

🚨 Jon Jones responds on IG live to everyone who says he is ducking Tom Aspinall: “I’ve got people in the chat calling me a duck. Meanwhile, I’m living my absolute best life” “I don’t know if it’s considered ducking when you’re living good. I don’t think it works like that.” pic.twitter.com/AFpcyqL48d — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) May 13, 2025

‘Bones’ took to Instagram live and many people in the chat were calling him a ‘duck’ and he had a response to them.

Jon Jones Responds to ‘Duck’ Comment

“I’ve got people in the chat calling me a ‘duck,’” Jones said. “Meanwhile, I’m living my absolute best life. I don’t know if it’s considered ducking when you’re living good. I don’t think it works like that.”

At UFC 295 in 2023, Aspinall won the interim heavyweight gold when he Sergei Pavlovich of Orlovsky, Rostov, Russia (19-3) in the first round. He defended the championship at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois (18-5) by first-round TKO.

Aspinall was on the High Performance Podcast and he spoke about what he thinks will make the fight against Jones reality.

“Me, personally, I can’t do anything,” Tom Aspinall said. “I just think it’s down to money on his side. I will fight whenever — whenever, wherever he wants — but it’s down to money I think. …

“I just think that at this stage in his career, he’s had an amazing career, I just think that… he’s like 37, 38 years old, but not only that, he’s got a million miles on the clock. So he’s got a lot of damage on the body, he’s [taken] a lot of shots to the head. And that’s not me saying anything negative. That’s the reality of it, and I’m sure Jon Jones is aware of that.”

There is no doubt that Jon Jones will continue to be ridiculed by fans until the UFC and him sign the contract to fight the British superstar, Aspinall. Until then, Jones will continue living his “absolute best life.”