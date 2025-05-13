Tom Aspinall of Atherton, England (15-3), the interim UFC heavyweight champion, has had enough and is frustrated with all the Jon Jones of Rochester, New York, United States (28-1, 1NC) talk. That comes as no surprise, as it’s all the chatter when it comes to the UFC heavyweight division.

Aspinall was on the High Performance Podcast and he spoke about what he thinks will make the fight against Jones reality.

“Me, personally, I can’t do anything,” Tom Aspinall said. “I just think it’s down to money on his side. I will fight whenever — whenever, wherever he wants — but it’s down to money I think. …

“I just think that at this stage in his career, he’s had an amazing career, I just think that… he’s like 37, 38 years old, but not only that, he’s got a million miles on the clock. So he’s got a lot of damage on the body, he’s [taken] a lot of shots to the head. And that’s not me saying anything negative. That’s the reality of it, and I’m sure Jon Jones is aware of that.”

Tom Aspinall Is Sick of Waiting For Jon Jones

The 32-year-old Tom Aspinall is in the prime of his career, while Jones, at 37 years old, has fought just twice in the last five years. Most recently, Jones defeated Stipe Miocic of Euclid, Ohio (20-5) to defend his heavyweight championship at UFC 309 in November of 2024.

Aspinall has fought seven times in that same period, amassing a 6-1 record. At UFC 295 in 2023, the English fighter won the interim heavyweight gold when he Sergei Pavlovich of Orlovsky, Rostov, Russia (19-3) in the first round. He defended the championship at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois (18-5) by first-round TKO.

After defending the interim title twice, it seems as though Aspinall has become tired of waiting for Jones. But he does understand why the man known as ‘Bones’ would want to wait for a big bag of money.

“When you put him in there with, and I’m not trying to blow my own trumpet, but I’m literally the most dangerous guy in the UFC if you look at the stats,” Tom Aspinall explained. “When you put him in with a guy of my size who has them credentials at this stage in his career, I think Jon’s a smart guy and realizes that, so he wants to be compensated financially for it. …

“I’m well bored of [the Jones conversation]. I’ve had enough. We either need to fight, or I need to move on to something else.”