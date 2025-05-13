It seems as though a rematch for the UFC light heavyweight championship was offered to serve as the UFC 317 main event, however, someone may have turned it down.

Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2 For International Fight Week?

Over the weekend the current UFC light heavyweight champion, Magomed Ankalaev of Dagestan, Russia (21-1-1, 1 NC) took to social media and revealed that he was offered to headline the UFC 317 pay-per-view broadcast in a rematch against Alex Pereira of São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil (12-3).

I was offered to Fight Alex international fight week if the man don’t want it let’s move on I’m ready for everyone. I dare you. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) May 11, 2025

Uncrowned’s Ariel Helwani went on the record to confirm that Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2 was offered for International Fight Week.

According to what I’m hearing, Magomed Ankalaev was accurate with what he tweeted. The UFC did in fact call Alex Pereira for the rematch with Ankalaev on International Fight Week. pic.twitter.com/kcTtDrsONe — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2025

“According to what I’m hearing, what Magomed Ankalaev [said] is, in fact, accurate,” Helwani said. “They did call Alex Pereira and say, ‘Hey, we want you to fight Ankalaev on International Fight Week.

“It’s not that Pereira doesn’t want it — he’s unavailable, the timeline isn’t working,” Helwani added. “The plan was August, but now that UFC is scrambling, they asked if he can fight in June. I hate to say it, I don’t think he was hacked.”

Could we see Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2?

Ankalaev waited for years to finally get his title shot, and he did not fold. At UFC 313, the Russian fighter showcased his striking and grappling skills against the always dangerous Pereira. The heavyweight has fought under the UFC banner since 2018 and has amassed a 12-1-1, 1 NC record.

The 32-year-old earned a crack at the 205-pound championship after defeating Aleksandar Rakić of Vienna, Austria (14-5) at UFC 308 in 2024.

Pereira came from an illustrious kickboxing career and made an instant splash in the Octagon in 2021. The Brazilian went 3-0 before earning a title shot against Israel Adesanya of Auckland, New Zealand (24-5). Pereira won the fight off his back foot, with a fifth round TKO at UFC 281.

‘Poatan’ lost an immediate rematch against Adesanya at UFC 287. Following that he bounced back with a victory against Jan Błachowicz of Warsaw, Poland (29-11-1). He then earned another title shot, and beat Jiří Procházka of Brno, Czech Republic (31-5-1) to once again earn the gold around his waist.

Pereira went on to defend his title three times before losing to Ankalaev.

Will we see a Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira remtach? Time will only tell.