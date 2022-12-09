Announcements
Jan Blachowicz Vs Magomed Ankalaev Weigh-Ins: UFC 282 All The News And Updates
The UFC press conference was fireworks, but there was no confrontation between the fighters in the main event. Interestingly, Paddy Pimblett attacked Ilia Topuria, and the two nearly participated in a physical altercation. Great intro for UFC 282 weigh-in, isn’t it?
Before the fighters solve their misunderstandings on Saturday, everybody should hit the scale. Please check the UFC 282 full fight card here, plus UFC 282 weigh-in results are available in this article too.
UFC 282 Weigh-In Time
The UFC weigh-in today will kick off at noon ET (6 PM CET) on UFC’s official YouTube channel. Here are the results from Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev weigh-ins.
The both halves of the main event hit the scale, so the UFC 205-pound belt combat is now official. Daniel da Silva didn't hit the scale, as he was 3 pounds above the division limit.
#UFC282 weigh-in results: Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) – (205)
Full results: https://t.co/QFvyBWFWiJ pic.twitter.com/WhAmetcNqe
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 9, 2022
#UFC282 weigh-in results: Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) – (204.5)
Full results: https://t.co/QFvyBWFWiJ pic.twitter.com/K2ry9KMB0t
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 9, 2022
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)
UFC Vacant Light Heavyweight Championship (205 pounds): Jan Błachowicz (204.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205)
Lightweight (155 pounds): Paddy Pimblett (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5)
Catchweight (180 pounds): Santiago Ponzinibbio (179.5) vs. Alex Morono (179.5)
Middleweight (185 pounds): Darren Till (184.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)
Featherweight (145 pounds): Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ESPN 2, UFC On Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)
Middleweight (185 pounds): Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (185.5)
Featherweight (145 pounds): Billy Quarantillo (146) vs. Alexander Hernandez (145.5)
Featherweight (145 pounds): Erik Silva (145.5) vs. TJ Brown (146)
Heavyweight (265 pounds): Jairzinho Rozenstruik (261.5) vs. Chris Daukaus (242.5)
Early Prelims (UFC On Fight Pass, ESPN+, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)
Middleweight (185 pounds): Chris Curtis (186) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185.5)
Flyweight (125 pounds): Daniel da Silva (129)* – missed weight vs. Vinicius Salvador (126)
Bantamweight (135 pounds): Jay Perrin (136) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (136)
Bantamweight (135 pounds): Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Steven Koslow (136)
Please don’t forget to sit next to your PC/TV at 6 PM ET on Saturday and enjoy watching the last pay-per-view event of the year, it’s gonna be the fireworks!